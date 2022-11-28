What to expect from Deshaun Watson; Ohio State’s playoff chances: Scott Petrak, Stephen Means on Monday’s Sports 4 CLE

Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game
Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
Jim Harbaugh Says 1 Player Became 'Legend' Against Ohio State
Michigan got the biggest win of its season to date last Saturday against Ohio State. It was the Wolverines' first win in Columbus since 2000 and it also sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers. One of the main reasons, if not the...
Former Buckeyes Player Has 1-Word Reaction To Urban Meyer Photo
Urban Meyer didn't look happy while he was watching the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday afternoon. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, had a smug look on his face as the Buckeyes were in the process of eventually falling to the Wolverines. Gareon Conley, who played under Meyer from 2014-16, knew that look too well.
Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot
The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Wide Receivers Coach Brian Hartline Reportedly Interviewing for Cincinnati Head Coaching Job
After losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin, Cincinnati is exploring the possibility of hiring another former Buckeye player away from Ohio State to be its new head coach. Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline will reportedly interview for the head coaching job at Cincinnati, according to Football Scoop’s John Brice. According to the report, “there has been a gain in momentum” for Hartline as a candidate and his interview with Cincinnati is “expected to take place in the near future, perhaps as soon as Thursday.”
Michigan Picks Up Another Commitment From Ohio
After lighting up Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan got hot on the recruiting trail. Technically the momentum started on Friday night when Breeon Ishmail committed to the Wolverines, but then two more prospects pledged to the maize and blue in the days following the Buckeye beatdown. Now, Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney athlete Jason Hewlett has jumped aboard as well.
thecomeback.com
College football playoff starting quarterback enters transfer portal
Last season, Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara led the team to their first win against the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade as well as the program’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. But this season, he was benched in favor of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, so it appears that McNamara is looking to move on elsewhere.
Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss
Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
Recruit from Ohio commits to Michigan, says OSU has 'not good energy'
A prominent college football recruit from the state of Ohio is heading to Michigan after revealing a problem he had with the Buckeyes program. Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive lineman from the Cleveland area, has pledged to the Wolverines after saying he didn't get good vibes from Ohio State. ...
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud repeats as Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Year
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has earned Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year honors for the second straight season in voting by coaches and media. Stroud, who’ll likely be a Heisman Trophy finalist again, has thrown for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 66.2.
'Carlos & Shawn': Detroit Red Wings' past draft wins, current direction; Michigan's win over Ohio State
Apple Podcasts | Spotify • Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Producer: Andrew Hammond ...
Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Fan-Led Wednesday, Big Ten Title Favorites, Jim Harbaugh
Michigan is sitting at 12-0 and is basically a lock to play in the College Football Playoff. But first, U-M will head to Indianapolis to defend its Big Ten title against Purdue. The Wolverines are 16.5-point favorites against the Boilermakers and have the makeup to make it a long night for the fellas from West Lafayette.
Peter Woods-Tony Mitchell five-star Thompson duo four-peat in Alabama high school football
AUBURN − Tony Mitchell and Peter Woods helped start the dynasty at Jordan-Hare Stadium three years ago. The class of 2023 five-star recruits closed their chapter of Thompson's reign on top at the same place. Thompson routed Auburn 49-24 at the Alabama high school football Super 7 state championship...
Michigan vs. Ohio State was highest rated regular season college football game in 11 years
Michigan's win vs. Ohio State drew an average of 17 million viewers, making it the highest rated regular season college football game in 11 years.
