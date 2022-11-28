ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

What to expect from Deshaun Watson; Ohio State’s playoff chances: Scott Petrak, Stephen Means on Monday’s Sports 4 CLE

By Ashley Bastock, cleveland.com
cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game

Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years. On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Buckeyes Player Has 1-Word Reaction To Urban Meyer Photo

Urban Meyer didn't look happy while he was watching the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday afternoon. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, had a smug look on his face as the Buckeyes were in the process of eventually falling to the Wolverines. Gareon Conley, who played under Meyer from 2014-16, knew that look too well.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot

The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Wide Receivers Coach Brian Hartline Reportedly Interviewing for Cincinnati Head Coaching Job

After losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin, Cincinnati is exploring the possibility of hiring another former Buckeye player away from Ohio State to be its new head coach. Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline will reportedly interview for the head coaching job at Cincinnati, according to Football Scoop’s John Brice. According to the report, “there has been a gain in momentum” for Hartline as a candidate and his interview with Cincinnati is “expected to take place in the near future, perhaps as soon as Thursday.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Michigan Picks Up Another Commitment From Ohio

After lighting up Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan got hot on the recruiting trail. Technically the momentum started on Friday night when Breeon Ishmail committed to the Wolverines, but then two more prospects pledged to the maize and blue in the days following the Buckeye beatdown. Now, Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney athlete Jason Hewlett has jumped aboard as well.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

College football playoff starting quarterback enters transfer portal

Last season, Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara led the team to their first win against the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade as well as the program’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. But this season, he was benched in favor of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, so it appears that McNamara is looking to move on elsewhere.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Ohio State Could Be On Verge Of Massive Staff Loss

Things could be going from bad to worse for Ohio State following the loss to Michigan. According to a report from Buckeye Scoop, assistant coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the Cincinnati head coaching opening. Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin over the weekend. The Bearcats have been linked to...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy