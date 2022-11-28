Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY ROBBERY AT RETAIL STORE
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged robbery at a retail store on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:00 p.m. 27-year old Cameron Sullivan allegedly attempted to steal two batteries valued at $400 from Coastal Farm and Ranch in the 700 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman, leading police on car chase
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and leading police on a car chase while intoxicated, Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, officers responded to a reported armed dispute between a man and a woman in the Santa Clara area at about 8:36 p.m. on November 29. Police said the man, later identified as Thomas Odell Adams, 47, of Elmira, allegedly pointed a gun at the woman, and she was no longer responding to 911 operators. Police said they rushed to the scene, but were told the man had left in a Dodge Charger, intoxicated and armed with a handgun, shortly before they arrived.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY GETTING INTO SOMEONE ELSE’S VEHICLE
A Roseburg woman was jailed for allegedly getting into someone else’s vehicle on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 9:15 a.m. officers contacted the suspect in the 2800 block of Southeast Douglas Avenue after a caller said the woman had gotten into another tenant’s vehicle and was stealing items. An officer said the woman threw several items out of the vehicle and onto the ground. The registered owner said that the suspect had stolen several items but was most upset about a Holy Bible that he had owned for years.
kezi.com
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing his father, law enforcement says
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his father in the abdomen with a knife, according to the Cottage Grove Police Department and Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officials said CGPD responded to a reported stabbing at a house on Eighth Street just...
kezi.com
Oregon State Police seeking public’s assistance in investigation of mysterious death
DRAIN, Ore. -- Oregon State Police is asking for information from the public about a mysterious gunshot that ended the life of a great-grandfather and veteran one year ago. According to OSP, on November 30, 2021, at about 1 p.m., Larry Mell, 72, was traveling westbound in his red 2003 Dodge Ram pick-up truck on Highway 38 near Putnam Valley Road west of Drain when he was shot. OSP said Mell later died as a result of the wound. OSP also said their investigation led them to believe the shot was an accident.
kezi.com
Drivers identified in fatal Coburg Road crash
COBURG, Ore. -- The drivers of two vehicles that collided and left one dead and one injured on Coburg Road on Sunday night have been identified, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. According to the LCSO, they arrived to the crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection just...
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CITE TWO MEN FOR OFFENSIVE LITTERING
Roseburg Police cited two men for offensive littering on Monday. An RPD report said at 11:20 a.m. officers contacted the suspects at a camp located in Deer Creek Park in the 200 block of Southeast Pine Street. The camp was surrounded by trash, food debris and other discarded items, which extended several yards in every direction. The men were released after being given the citations.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL DRIVER AFTER ALLEGED DUII ACCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a driver after an alleged DUII accident Friday night. An RPD report said at 6:45 p.m. a driver was waiting at a southbound red light at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard, when he looked in the rear-view mirror and saw a vehicle driving backwards towards his vehicle. The second vehicle hit the first one, and the driver who caused the wreck pulled into the parking lot of a business.
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Woman in Fatal Crash, Lane Co., Nov. 30
On November 27, 2022 just before 9:30pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Rd. near the McKenzie View intersection. Preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2002 Ford F150 had been traveling southbound on Coburg Rd. when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan. The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson of Coos Bay, died as a result of the crash. A passenger in the Mazda was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the F150 fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Law enforcement personnel flooded the area and located him approximately three hours after the crash. He was identified as 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez of Eugene. This case remains under active investigation and alcohol use is being considered as a factor. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police, Eugene Police Department, and Springfield Police Department for their assistance with this investigation.
kezi.com
Police warn of “porch pirates” this holiday season, as they're already on the hunt
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's that time of year, porch pirates are out and on the hunt for your holiday packages. Officials with the Eugene Police department told KEZI they're already getting calls about stolen packages and hope to get some tips out ahead of the pirates out there. Janina Rager,...
kezi.com
Eugene police say road rage has become more common, especially during holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. -- It's a busy time of year; with it comes impatience and stress, and police are seeing that transfer onto the streets, saying every day calls come in regarding some kind of road rage situation. Sergeant Scott Dillon with the Eugene Police Department said they don't have specific...
kcfmradio.com
Wreck Impedes Traffic on 101 Near Dunes City
Oregon State police and Oregon Department of Transportation are on the scene of a wrecked tractor trailer on Highway 101 at Milepost 197 in Dunes City. Both lanes of travel are affected. Unknown Injuries.
kptv.com
Man hit by train, dies
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a train Friday in Oakridge, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO received information and Oregon State Troopers were the first to arrive at the scene. They found 57-year-old Derek Lee Berling on the tracks. Troopers tried CPR and lifesaving efforts but Berling did not survive.
kezi.com
California drug trafficker arrested in Douglas County sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. – A California man that authorities say has multiple prior felony drug trafficking convictions over more than two decades was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after being arrested in Douglas County with more than 1,700 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, investigators from the...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO JAILED FOR ALLEGED VIOLENCE INCIDENTS
Two people were jailed for alleged past violence incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. A DCSO report said just before 10:00 p.m. a deputy responded to a report of a past strangulation in the 700 block of Leiken Lane, just north of Roseburg. A 19-year old female reported that a 19-year old male had strangled her at the home about three days earlier.
kcfmradio.com
Wind Event; Coos Bay Woman Killed; Setting Speed Limits
The high wind event sweeping along the coast caused limited power interruption for the area. Central Lincoln PUD is showing no significant outages in the Florence area and less than 50 outages in the Lincoln County area. Drivers should be alert for debris on the roadways as there have been some branches and tree limbs reported on streets. The National Weather service reported steady winds of 23 mph overnight with higher gusts in some areas. Wind throughout the day today could still be significant with 28 mph gusts forecast and steady 11-16 mph winds. The high wind watch has expired for the coast.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
A Drain man was jailed on weapons charges by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said just before 12:00 p.m. a deputy assisted Lane County Parole and Probation in the 400 block of Moreland Avenue in Drain. The 33-year old was allegedly found in possession of two firearms at his residence. He was taken into custody for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
kezi.com
One man dead after high speed chase leads to crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- One man is dead after a high speed chase lead to a crash along Highway 126. According to officials with the Springfield Police Department, one of their officers was stopped at a red light on 42nd Street and Main Street, when they saw a dark-colored Range Rover pass him eastbound on Main Street. They said the car was going 80-90 miles per hour. They said this happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
kezi.com
One dead, one hospitalized after two-car crash in Coburg
COBURG, Ore. -- One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a two car crash in Coburg Sunday night, Coburg Fire confirmed. Crews responded before 9:30 p.m. on November 27 near the intersection of Coburg Road and McKenzie View Drive. Authorities are also looking for a driver who they...
kezi.com
Deceased man found in woods; LCSO investigating
NOTI, Ore. – After a body was found in the woods, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for individuals who might have been in the area recently to come forward with any information about suspicious activity. According to the LCSO, they showed up to an area of...
