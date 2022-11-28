Notre Dame football had an up-and-down year at 8-4 with much blame riding on inconsistent quarterback play, but could Hudson Card change that?. To be clear, Drew Pyne had some extremely outstanding games and moments this year and deserved a lot of credit for performing as well as he did. To have your competitor and teammate be named the starter, only to take over weeks later, emotions must’ve been running wild. While Buchner is obviously too talented to count out as the starter next year, Pyne isn’t yet a finished product. Both still have an opportunity to land the starting job next season for Notre Dame football.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO