FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nd.edu
Healing smiles: Notre Dame student-athlete starts nonprofit to help kids battling cancer
Three years ago, 10-year-old Ian McMillan of Granger, Indiana, was battling leukemia at Beacon Children’s Hospital. Today at age 13, he is officially cancer-free. While his diagnosis and years of treatment brought pain and fear into the lives of Ian and his family members, it also revealed some of the best qualities of the human spirit, created enduring and otherwise unlikely friendships, and led to the creation of a nonprofit business designed to help kids like him.
nd.edu
Education in South Bend schools after COVID
Most Notre Dame students asked about learning during the pandemic will conjure up memories of the HERE campaign. Maybe what comes to mind for you is competing for a quiet spot in a hectic household, or logging into Zoom classes from a locked South Bend hotel room. Maybe you remember the green signage dotting the quads or the apocalyptic feeling of stopping for a nasal swab en route to a final exam.
iusbpreface.net
Former IU South Bend basketball player goes pro
If you’ve been around IU South Bend athletics within the last five years, you’ve probably heard of the name Dylan Allen. Allen was a member of the men’s basketball team from 2018 to 2022 and was a Spring 2022 graduate. If you’ve been around IU South Bend...
Notre Dame Is Home For 2024 Defensive Lineman Brandon Davis-Swain
Despite visits to other schools, 2024 defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain remains rock solid to Notre Dame
nd.edu
Baraka Bouts Champions Embody Spirit of Club, Notre Dame
The reputation of the “Notre Dame experience” brings many ideas to mind: top-tier education, competitive sports, strong community, deeply rooted faith life and more. For some, an integral part of the Notre Dame experience comes in an unexpected form — Baraka Bouts, the women’s boxing club on campus. Each year, the club holds a three-night tournament in which members compete against each other and raise money for two schools operated by the Congregation of Holy Cross in Uganda. This year, the club raised over $77,000 to build a new dorm at St. Joseph’s Hill Secondary School. As the largest all-female club at Notre Dame and the largest women’s boxing club in the world, Baraka Bouts is a one-of-a-kind aspect of the Notre Dame experience.
multifamilybiz.com
Toll Brothers Campus Living Breaks Ground on 810-Bed Luxury Student Housing Community Near University of Notre Dame Campus
SOUTH BEND, IN - Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Campus Living division, announces the groundbreaking of The 87, a new four-story, 335-unit luxury low-rise apartment community in South Bend, Ind., totaling nearly 431,000 square feet. The 87 will be the firm’s seventh luxury student housing community developed nationwide.
nd.edu
A Conversation with Lance Nettrouer
Maj. Lance Nettrouer is the academic and veteran compliance specialist for the Office of the Registrar. He ensures that study abroad pro-grams are academically compliant and that degree programs have been approved by Veterans Affairs for students using GI Bill benefits. He served for six years in the United States Air Force including tours in Baghdad and Tallil, Iraq, and Kandahar, Afghanistan, prior to attending Holy Cross College and receiving a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts. He attended Indiana Tech where he received an MBA. Nettrouer is currently an officer (O-4 Major) with the Air National Guard.
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
Notre Dame football: Is QB Hudson Card a fit?
Notre Dame football had an up-and-down year at 8-4 with much blame riding on inconsistent quarterback play, but could Hudson Card change that?. To be clear, Drew Pyne had some extremely outstanding games and moments this year and deserved a lot of credit for performing as well as he did. To have your competitor and teammate be named the starter, only to take over weeks later, emotions must’ve been running wild. While Buchner is obviously too talented to count out as the starter next year, Pyne isn’t yet a finished product. Both still have an opportunity to land the starting job next season for Notre Dame football.
Notre Dame football transfer wish list
With the holidays approaching, we’ll dive into our holiday wish list for the positions we think Notre Dame should target in the transfer portal. With championship games still to be played and bowl games to be fleshed out, the transfer portal is already filling up quickly. Some of the top quarterbacks currently in the portal include Jeff Sims, Cade McNamara, Luke Altmyer, and Jack Tuttle. Cade was a one-time Notre Dame commit before Michigan was able to flip him. With all honesty, these guys would only move the needle a moderate amount for the position room.
nd.edu
Service
Arriving in present-day South Bend in the fall of 1842, University of Notre Dame Founder Rev. Edward Sorin, C.S.C., surveyed the snow-covered lakes and grasslands and found them fit for a world-class university. Writing to his superiors back in France, the 28-year-old missionary priest noted, optimistically, “This college cannot fail to succeed. Before long, … it will be one of the most powerful means for good in this country.”
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Family Nurse Practitioner to Michigan City
Northwest Medical Group recently welcomed nurse practitioner Alexandria Molaro, FNP. Molaro joined the family medicine practice of Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D., at Northwest Medical Group’s new medical office located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Ashley Dickinson, CEO, Northwest Health, shared that this is...
thewildcatonline.com
Warsaw grad and teacher returns as new assistant principal
Warsaw grad and former high school history teacher, Nathan Parker, has returned to WHS in a new role and is adjusting to his first year in administration. Parker has taught history for middle school, high school and has taught elementary physical education. He has always wanted to become an administrator.
kentuckytoday.com
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
hometownnewsnow.com
Hospital Demolition Draws Closer
(La Porte, IN) - The old La Porte Hospital building could begin demolition soon. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, said much of the work preparing for the demolition has been focused inside the six story structure for the past several months. Cook said the...
WNDU
2 Indiana men arrested, charged for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
South Bend Airport hosting 11th annual ‘Bears in the Air’ program. The program provides teddy bears to children in local hospitals and assistance to veterans at the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran's Center. LaPorte Co. man receives 70-year sentence for death of 4-year-old son. A LaPorte County father...
Times-Union Newspaper
Church Of God (Restoration) Announces Rozella Road Property
The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw, announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw across from Warsaw Community High School. The purchase was finalized Nov. 28, according to a provided news release. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on their acreage near...
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Headaches, carbonated drinks, heart health
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Martha): “I don’t like taking medicine if I can help it. What is the best natural way to get rid of a headache?”
abc57.com
The Holiday Season begins with Elkhart's Annual Winterfest
ELKHART, Ind. --Saturday, December 3, 2022, the annual winter fest will kick off the holiday season in downtown Elkhart. Event highlights include Breakfast with Santa at Central Fire Station, free photos with Santa at the Elkhart Public Library, The Ugly Sweater Run and Stroll, downtown merchants' open houses and ice skating at NIBCO Water and Ice Park.
fox32chicago.com
Officer, wife struggling with infertility adopts infant dropped off at hospital
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Bruce and Shelby Faltynski were a little hesitant to accept one of the many calls from Indiana’s Department of Child Services, seeking to see if the couple wanted to adopt another baby. They weren’t sure why the department tried so hard to get in touch with...
