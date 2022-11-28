Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Why large corporations are purchasing, delivering health care in the workplace
The field of primary care is struggling. According to a report from the Primary Care Collaborative, it is financially underresourced and is experiencing workforce shortages. With overwhelming workload and lower average salaries than most other medical specialties, medical students increasingly choose other fields of medicine. So why are large corporations,...
Healthcare Provider: Why Physician Leadership Matters in Healthcare
To achieve better health outcomes and ensure the best patient experience possible, physicians need to be in a supportive work environment that allows them to perform at their best.
KevinMD.com
Why is collaboration missing in health care?
An essay posted by Fareeha Kahn, MD (“A hospitalist’s struggle to find teamwork in academic medicine“), raises an important issue. The problem of lack of collaboration is not unique to academic medicine. The problem is the result of misaligned incentives. Having read the work of Harvard Business...
beckerspayer.com
6 recent payer pharmacy moves
Payers are swapping pharmaceutical benefit managers, adding partnerships with Amazon and looking at billionaire investor Mark Cuban's new approach to dispensing drugs. Here are six payer pharmacy moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 6. Elevance Health is set to acquire the nation's largest independent specialty pharmacy, BioPlus. Once the deal...
Specialty Pharma’s Next Big Opportunity: It’s Time for Patient Access to Adopt an Open Protocol
In January 2020, the financial conglomerate Visa announced it was acquiring a relatively unknown startup, Plaid, for $5.3 billion. Corporate acquisitions like these are not uncommon, but someone at the United States Department of Justice took notice of this announcement. Visa had established a stranglehold on financial transactions. The Justice Department moved to stop the acquisition on grounds that Plaid posed “a threat to this monopoly: it has been developing an innovative new solution that would be a substitute for Visa’s online debit services.”
Synchrony’s DEI Agenda: Applying Data to Drive Workplace Equity and Funding for Black Founders
Two significant components mark the diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts of consumer financial services giant Synchrony: Elevation of more diverse leaders, including Black executives, to senior management through intentional, data-driven initiatives and the advancement of innovative, game-changing Black startups via strategic investments. Companies that put teeth behind their workplace equity...
campussafetymagazine.com
CMS Warns Hospitals to Prioritize Patient, Employee Security
The Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is warning hospitals that they must protect their employees and patients from violence that is increasingly happening at healthcare facilities. The memo, issued by CMS on Monday, cited statistics from an April 2020 Bureau of Labor...
healthcareguys.com
Use Of Chatbots In Healthcare – Benefits And Risks
Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered conversational programs known as chatbots answer user inquiries using formulas. They are regarded as cutting-edge customer connection technologies. Healthcare chatbots are a vital complement to care delivery since they can be available round-the-clock, day and night. Chatbots with AI capabilities can help evaluate patients and direct them...
aiexpress.io
Medical Informatics Raises $27M in Series B Financing
Medical Informatics, a Houston, TX-based supplier of digital care and analytics options, raised $27M in Collection B funding. The financing included a $17M Collection B co-led by Catalio Capital Administration, by means of Catalio’s enterprise capital technique, and Intel Capital, and an extra $10M in debt led by Catalio by means of its structured fairness technique. New buyers TGH Innoventures – Tampa Basic Hospital’s innovation middle and enterprise fund – and Notley, and present buyers DCVC, TMC, and nCourage additionally participated within the spherical.
Watch: Fortune Impact Initiative Livestream
Fortune’s Impact Initiative will examine environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues from inception to integration as they are elevated within the corporate hierarchy and become a key driver of business strategy. Our program will explore how business leaders can provide a holistic framework for risk evaluation and goal achievement that helps foster and scale widespread implementation and measurement of ESG-related practices.
fintechnexus.com
Financial inclusion on the rise: LexisNexis Risk Solutions report
More financial institutions prioritize financial transparency and inclusion, but they face challenges in getting there, a new report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions finds. Balancing Act: Overcoming KYC Challenges to Promote Financial Inclusion can be downloaded here. Leslie Bailey, vice president of financial crime compliance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said financial...
beckerspayer.com
AHIP says Medicare Advantage audit reports 'fail to provide context'
AHIP is pushing back on claims that Medicare Advantage plans are overcharging the government. In a Nov. 28 press release, the trade association rebutted a Nov. 21 story from Kaiser Health News detailing CMS audits of Medicare Advantage plans conducted between 2011 and 2013. The audits showed some plans overbilled...
mmm-online.com
Pharma’s digital marketing in crosshairs, as FTC’s plan to curb ‘commercial surveillance’ gains steam
Abortion rights groups were among those expressing support last week for a Federal Trade Commission proposal to regulate data-driven “surveillance marketing.” Among the digital tactics they’re urging the agency to tamp down on is the use of health information by pharma and medical marketers. The FTC gave...
beckerspayer.com
'A disaster scenario': Payers, providers urge Congress to extend HDHP telehealth flexibilities as expiration looms
The Connected Health Initiative, a coalition of medical groups, payers, universities and technology companies, wrote to congressional leaders Nov. 28 urging them to extend telehealth coverage and flexibilities for high deductible health plans, which expire at the end of this year. "If Congress does not act before this deadline, coverage...
healthcareguys.com
The potential future of private healthcare
There has been a lot of talks lately about the future of private healthcare. Many people believe that it is on the decline, while others feel that there is still room for it to grow. So, what is the truth? Is private healthcare doomed, or does it still have a place in society? In this post, we will take a closer look at the pros and cons of private healthcare and see if there really is a future for it.
Community health groups that played crucial role during Covid-19 pandemic say they're being left out of government funding
As the US government distributes some of the most significant investments ever to improve public health, grass-roots organizations that work in underserved communities say they're being overlooked.
