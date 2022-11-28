ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WEAR

Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for attempted murder on Thanksgiving: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence on Thanksgiving, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said officers were called to a home on the 6000 block of Idlemoore Court, near Theodore Dawes Road, for a domestic dispute. Once they arrived, officers found that […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Man shot dead by deputies in Walton is from Pensacola: WCSO

WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month in Miramar Beach. Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, was armed when he was shot by deputies on November 15, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in an announcement.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge denies request to reduce bail for man charged in double murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge turned down a defense request to reduce bail Patrick Lewis who is charged in the murder of Tony and Leila Lewis. Lewis is one of four men charged in the murder. The Lewis’s were killed in Happy Hill last year and are the grandparents of rapper Honeykomb Brazy’s.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Sheriff: 18-year-old woman killed in Escambia County murder-suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in Friday night's murder-suicide in Escambia County, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. in Montclair. WEAR News previously reported that a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Teen arrested for terrorist threat against BC Rain High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, in reference to a student originating threats via social media involving Ben C. Rain High School. During the investigation officers...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative Begins

Keeping the roadways safe for all during the holiday season. As we continue into the holiday season, the Pensacola Police Department would like to remind drivers to buckle up, watch your speeds, drive safely, and do not drive impaired. The Pensacola Police Department has solidified grant funding and has begun...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WKRG News 5

Mobile man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing meth: DOJ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “conspiring to distribute methamphetamine,” according to a release from the Southern District of Alabama Attorney’s office. Broderick J. Carson, 40, was arrested in January 2021 following a search warrant at his home and a store he “maintained” in Mobile. Detectives […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Witness recalls what he saw from shooting at Paparazzi Night Club

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Paparazzi Club that left four people injured. One witness said he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he’s never seen anything like that before. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club, driving his friend to […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

7 dogs die in early morning fire at Escambia County home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Seven dogs died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The fire happened around 4:25 a.m. at a single-story home in the 200 block of Ehrmann Street. Heavy smoke was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. "Severe hoarding conditions created a dangerous offensive...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

