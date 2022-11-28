Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama man arrested in fentanyl poisoning death at Panhandle bachelor party
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man on felony charges after a bachelor party turned deadly in Santa Rosa Beach in May. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 26-year-old John Nabors supplied fentanyl-laced cocaine at the bachelor party. When deputies responded to the scene, they said they found an […]
WEAR
Deputies: Man shot in the back overnight in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was shot in the back and hospitalized early Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened at W Bobe and N T streets. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was standing in the middle of the road when a vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him in the back.
Deputies investigate early morning shooting in Escambia Co., 1 victim transported to hospital
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a man was shot in the back and transported to a local hospital early Wednesday morning. ECSO said deputies responded to a shots fired call at the 2000 block of West Bobe Street and T Street, and found a male with a gunshot […]
Man arrested for attempted murder on Thanksgiving: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence on Thanksgiving, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said officers were called to a home on the 6000 block of Idlemoore Court, near Theodore Dawes Road, for a domestic dispute. Once they arrived, officers found that […]
Man charged with DUI, reckless driving, drove on wrong side of road and crashed: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested on three criminal charges for reportedly driving the wrong way on Highway 97, crashing into another car and continuing to drive Monday night, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The man, whose name is not given in the release, is a 66-year-old from […]
Father, son allegedly shoot at friend inside car, steal car, 1 arrested: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested in connection to a Nov. 21 carjacking where Mobile Police said a father and son “assaulted and shot at” another man and took his car on Two Mile Road. Jerry Newburn, 38, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22, after the Saraland Police Department located him driving a […]
Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash with SUV: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man driving a motorcycle was “seriously injured” in a crash with a SUV in Escambia County Wednesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 77-year-old driving a motorcycle crashed into a GMC SUV, driven by an 18-year-old from Cantonment at the intersection of Gonzalez […]
niceville.com
Man shot dead by deputies in Walton is from Pensacola: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed by deputies earlier this month in Miramar Beach. Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, was armed when he was shot by deputies on November 15, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said in an announcement.
Mobile Police respond to several thefts and burglaries over Thanksgiving holiday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were kept busy this Thanksgiving holiday. In total, officers responded to three burglaries and five theft of properties. What’s the difference? Alabama law classifies burglary as someone who remains illegally in a place with intent to commit a crime. Theft of property is classified as taking something without the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge denies request to reduce bail for man charged in double murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge turned down a defense request to reduce bail Patrick Lewis who is charged in the murder of Tony and Leila Lewis. Lewis is one of four men charged in the murder. The Lewis’s were killed in Happy Hill last year and are the grandparents of rapper Honeykomb Brazy’s.
WEAR
Sheriff: 18-year-old woman killed in Escambia County murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 18-year-old woman was killed in Friday night's murder-suicide in Escambia County, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. in Montclair. WEAR News previously reported that a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun...
WEAR
Deputies: 9-year-old girl hospitalized after EMS called to drowning in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday morning after emergency crews were called to a drowning at an Escambia County home, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office. EMS and deputies were called to the home in the 1600-block of Bruce Street around 11:05 a.m. The sheriff's...
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Teen arrested for terrorist threat against BC Rain High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, in reference to a student originating threats via social media involving Ben C. Rain High School. During the investigation officers...
Gulf Shores ‘swatting’ prank came from out of state: Police
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Police said on Monday that the “swatting” prank call that diverted law enforcement resources on Friday came from out-of-state-juveniles who had vacationed in the area. Gulf Shores Police, Gulf Shores Fire and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Lodge at Gulf State Park in response to […]
WEAR
North Escambia County home suffers damage in morning storms
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A home in north Escambia County suffered damage during the storms Wednesday morning. Escambia County Fire crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of Pauline Street around 6:20 a.m. Initial reports are that a tornado touched down in the area. This is has...
thepulsepensacola.com
Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative Begins
Keeping the roadways safe for all during the holiday season. As we continue into the holiday season, the Pensacola Police Department would like to remind drivers to buckle up, watch your speeds, drive safely, and do not drive impaired. The Pensacola Police Department has solidified grant funding and has begun...
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
Mobile man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing meth: DOJ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “conspiring to distribute methamphetamine,” according to a release from the Southern District of Alabama Attorney’s office. Broderick J. Carson, 40, was arrested in January 2021 following a search warrant at his home and a store he “maintained” in Mobile. Detectives […]
Witness recalls what he saw from shooting at Paparazzi Night Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are investigating a shooting at the Paparazzi Club that left four people injured. One witness said he heard gunshots and saw people running. He said he’s never seen anything like that before. Eric Reddick was getting off work as a bartender from the Electric Piano Club, driving his friend to […]
WEAR
7 dogs die in early morning fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Seven dogs died in a house fire Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The fire happened around 4:25 a.m. at a single-story home in the 200 block of Ehrmann Street. Heavy smoke was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. "Severe hoarding conditions created a dangerous offensive...
Comments / 1