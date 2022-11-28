Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken

TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla.

On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had, “tragically passed away.” She continued by honoring the life of Flint and remembering him as the “funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist,” she had ever worked with in her career.

The reason or cause behind Flint’s death has not been released at this time, although the social comments reflect that the passing was unexpected by those who knew him.

“We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married- which was yesterday. Yes, yesterday,” Cline added in her statement.

Flint’s next upcoming show was scheduled at The Elks Lodge in Claremore on Friday, Dec. 2.

Flint’s new bride, Brenda Wilson posted a video clip of what looks like their wedding day. Flint is seen dancing around Wilson who has on a long white dress, while a photographer captures the couple’s joyful moments on his camera. Wilson wrote, “I don’t understand,” in the caption.

Several music venues, fellow musicians, and fans have also posted condolences.

Fat Bully’s by the Lake stated on their Facebook page, “As with anyone who met him or heard his amazing voice fell in love with him. A truly amazing friendship was born. Jake was always eager to help anyone with anything, at any time.”

The Red Dirt Relief Fund posted, “He made it possible to stream our festivals when COVID brought the music world to a halt. He answered the phone every time and said yes with a smile and a laugh.”

Bryan Keating posted, “Jake Flint was the biggest influence on me that got me into playing music. Jake hosted an Open Mic at Tin Dog Saloon back in 2015 which is when I started showing up with my little bass rig and playing with him week after week for about a year or more. Since then, he had aspired to become one of the biggest names within the Tulsa Music Scene and Oklahoma/Texas Red Dirt. Jake had a tremendous heart and was one of the most humble people I have ever met and his talent and passion for music was even greater.”

In a Twitter post, Death Before Pop Country wrote, “Jake was a beloved Green Country musician gone way too soon.”

“It’s amazing to see how many people from so many different walks of life are posting pics and memories of how Jake Flint touched their lives with his music and his genuine love for all humanity,” said Travis Kidd in a public Facebook post. “A true legend that will never be forgotten!”

