Read full article on original website
Related
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Waterbury yesterday. Police say they were interviewing Kiara Lewis regarding an unrelated incident when she refused to provide her full name. The incident took place on Main Street at around 11:30 a.m. Police say that Lewis was wanted in Maine on...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI in Derby
DERBY — A 54-year-old woman was arrested for DUI in Derby yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by a local wrecker company that they were within inches of being struck by a passing truck as they were assisting another motorist on US Route 5 at around 9:05 p.m. A...
WCAX
Burlington Police investigate attempted child abduction
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a student walking home from school in Burlington. The Burlington School District sent out a notice to families Tuesday saying on November 18th, an Integrated Arts Academy student was approached by a man in a white van. Superintendent Tom Flanagan says the man asked the student where they were going and the student responded “home.” The man then reportedly offered them a ride. The student declined and the man asked again with a bag full of candy. The student ran away and hid waiting for the van to leave.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash with injuries in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY —A 32-year-old woman from Irasburg was arrested for DUI after a crash in Montgomery yesterday. Authorities were notified of the single-vehicle crash on Route 242 at around 8:15 p.m. The driver was identified as Penelope Koch. Koch was showing signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for...
WCAX
South Burlington sees record number of stolen vehicles
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are urging residents to lock their vehicles after a rash of stolen cars and items stolen from inside vehicles. This year, South Burlington has seen record numbers of stolen vehicles. To date, there have been more than 118 vehicles stolen and 126 instances of stealing things from inside vehicles.
WCAX
Possible attempted abduction as student walks home from school
How Wake Robin residents are mastering storytelling. How Wake Robin residents are mastering storytelling. Convicted murderer to await sentencing behind bars, moved from mental health facility. Updated: 6 hours ago. Aita Gurung will await sentencing behind bars rather than a psychiatric facility. Crowd cheers US victory at Burlington bar. Updated:...
Gurung moved from mental health facility to prison as he awaits sentencing in meat cleaver murder
“This is not without reservation,” Judge John Pacht said Tuesday of his order holding Gurung in the custody of the state Department of Corrections without bail. In a letter to the judge, nine of the 12 jurors expressed their hope that Gurung would be held in a psychiatric facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gurung moved from mental health facility to prison as he awaits sentencing in meat cleaver murder.
WCAX
Convicted murderer transferred from mental health facility to prison
A re-districting deadline is fast approaching that could remake Burlington’s electoral map, especially an area encompassing University Heights. Fletcher Free Library library kicks off 32nd Annual Books for Children Gift Campaign. Updated: 2 hours ago. Every year, the library partners with local booksellers to acquire donations or purchases of...
mynbc5.com
Aita Gurung transferred to Department of Corrections after discharge from hospital
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Earlier this month, Aita Gurung was found guilty of killing his wife and attempting to kill his mother-in-law with a meat cleaver in 2017. Since the verdict on Nov. 3, Gurung has been held in the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital, under the care of the Department of Mental Health.
Sheffield man arrested after gunfire incident
Joseph Mosher is accused of firing gunshots at an occupied house on Route 122 Friday morning.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 46-year-old woman from Essex Junction was cited for negligent operation in Leicester yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting a speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Maple Run Road at around 9:15 a.m. Police say they observed a gray sedan traveling south on...
WCAX
Man suffers serious burns after job site explosion
LUNENBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is seriously injured after an explosion on a job site last Wednesday. Vermont state police say they responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a structure fire on Hall Road in Lunenburg. Police say a contractor was working on the structure when there was an...
WCAX
HOSPITAL WAIT TIMES
Why some neighbors don’t like plans for a sculpture in a Burlington park. A new public art sculpture is coming to a park in Burlington’s Old North End, but some in the neighborhood are concerned about it. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Businesses looking to tackle challenges utilities are...
compassvermont.com
Tool Steals Tools in Barton
The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks is investigating a theft of multiple tools stolen from Leroux Brothers Auto located on Glover Road in Barton, Vermont. There was a Mig welder and Milwaukee power tools, four catalytic converters, three m12 3.0 batteries, m18 grease gun, an m18 fuel grinder, an m18 Sawzall, four m18 6.0 batteries, Matco impact socket set, a Kobalt air drill, Matco Carbide deburring kit, two JNC 660 boost packs, a flex light with aluminum head, and a m12 fuel cutoff kit.
WCAX
St. Jay inn reaches temporary agreement with city over homeless shelter
A re-districting deadline is fast approaching that could remake Burlington’s electoral map, especially an area encompassing University Heights. Fletcher Free Library library kicks off 32nd Annual Books for Children Gift Campaign. Updated: 4 hours ago. Every year, the library partners with local booksellers to acquire donations or purchases of...
mynbc5.com
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in St. Albans
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a suspect who held up a Colonial Gas Station in St. Albans on Friday morning. The Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 6:39 a.m. on Friday at 191 Swanton Road. The...
WCAX
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
newportdispatch.com
Block heater the cause of oil delivery truck fire in Derby
DERBY — An oil delivery truck caught fire in Derby late last night. The Derby Line Fire Department received a report of a fire on Route 5 at around 9:00 p.m. A Fred’s oil delivery truck was fully engulfed in flames with fire extending to other oil delivery trucks parked nearby when firefighters arrived.
mynbc5.com
Oil delivery truck catches fire in Derby
DERBY, Vt. — Firefighters were able to put out a dangerous blaze after an oil delivery truck caught fire in Derby on Tuesday evening. The Derby Line Fire Department said the oil truck, which was owned by Fred's Plumbing and Heating, caught fire around 9 p.m. on Tuesday along Route 5 in Derby.
Vermont man arrested in connection to two-day, multi-state crime spree
Police say a formerly incarcerated Vermont man has found himself back in prison after he was arrested in connection to a lengthy crime spree. Around 9 a.m. this morning, Winooski, Burlington and South Burlington police apprehended 38-year-old David Oleson in connection to the two-day, multi-state crime spree near 222 Riverside Avenue in Burlington. Burlington police say the […]
Comments / 0