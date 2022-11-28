BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a possible attempted abduction of a student walking home from school in Burlington. The Burlington School District sent out a notice to families Tuesday saying on November 18th, an Integrated Arts Academy student was approached by a man in a white van. Superintendent Tom Flanagan says the man asked the student where they were going and the student responded “home.” The man then reportedly offered them a ride. The student declined and the man asked again with a bag full of candy. The student ran away and hid waiting for the van to leave.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO