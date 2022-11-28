The Rose Bowl finally agreed to amend their contract to allow the College Football Playoff to expand by the 2024 season. Back in September, the College Football Playoff announced its plans to expand their format from four teams to 12 beginning at the 2026 season. That is due in part to the remaining time they had on their contracts with ESPN, which expire after the 2025 season. The CFP Board of Managers had a plan to begin the expansion for the 2024 season, but the Rose Bowl was the lone dissenting vote, threatening to sink the entire plan.

5 HOURS AGO