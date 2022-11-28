Read full article on original website
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Wants To Keep Playing
It's been a tough season for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The MVP quarterback has been playing with a broken thumb and, now, he's dealing with a painful oblique injury. With the Packers way out of the playoff hunt, does he really want to continue playing through the pain?
thecomeback.com
Green Bay Packers work out local quarterback
It certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers will have Aaron Rodgers to start this weekend against the Chicago Bears. However, if his thumb and rib injuries cause problems, they’ll turn to Jordan Love to lead the way. But in case the team needs to look at their depth chart in case of an emergency, they’ve worked out a quarterback who might be able to help.
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, part of an infamous 1974 trade, dies at 82
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback John Hadl, who became the unfortunate centerpiece of an epic failed trade in 1974, died Wednesday at age 82, according to his alma mater the University of Kansas. Hadl's career included six Pro Bowl selections, but Green Bay fans remember him as the player Packers coach Dan...
The Ringer
Eagles-Packers Postgame Reaction: Eagles Run All Over the Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-33 victory for their 10th win of the season against the Green Bay Packers. The Birds rushed for over 363 yards as a team. QB Jalen Hurts accounted for 157 of those yards, which marks a career high for the MVP candidate. Ben and Sheil break down the monstrous Eagles rushing attack, why the defense appeared to struggle, and a disappointing outing from the special teams unit.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
Charles Barkley wants to bury the hatchet with Michael Jordan after a 10-year feud
Even though they haven't spoken in a decade, Charles Barkley says he still has love for his longtime friend Michael Jordan.
One surprising Warrior has helped spark Warriors turnaround
The Golden State Warriors seem to have turned their slow start around, and one surprising young player has helped spark that effort. Through their first 10 games, the Golden State Warriors were 3-7, not how the defending NBA champions had hoped to start the year. Since then, they’re 8-3, a stark contrast to how the Warriors started the season off. Though there is still a gap to close, they have an 11-10 record and sit just outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.
Rose Bowl gives in to College Football Playoff expansion: What it means
The Rose Bowl finally agreed to amend their contract to allow the College Football Playoff to expand by the 2024 season. Back in September, the College Football Playoff announced its plans to expand their format from four teams to 12 beginning at the 2026 season. That is due in part to the remaining time they had on their contracts with ESPN, which expire after the 2025 season. The CFP Board of Managers had a plan to begin the expansion for the 2024 season, but the Rose Bowl was the lone dissenting vote, threatening to sink the entire plan.
Potential Tom Brady future could surprise some Buccaneers
Could Tom Brady end up on another NFL team after the Buccaneers? What if he goes back to a familiar place after this season ends?. There are a lot of Buccaneers fans and NFL fans around the world that are wondering what is going to happen with Tom Brady at the conclusion of this season.
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Miami basketball continues rolling defeat Rutgers in ACC-Big 10 Challenge
The Miami basketball team earned its seventh win in eight games this season with a 68-61 win over Rutgers in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge. Miami improved to 10-6 in the ACC-Big 10 challenge. The Hurricanes are 9-3 overall and 6-2 at home under Jim Larranaga in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge.
