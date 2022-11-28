ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

FALL FINALE: Titles rare, but storylines plentiful in first season of prep sports year

The sounds of crunching leaves and fall prep sports season have come to an end, with preps shifting indoors for the winter season of competition. Fall prep sports in Aurora and around Colorado had to jump through all sorts of hoops to happen last year during the specter of the coronavirus pandemic, but returned to a sense of normalcy this year.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

POLICE: Woman found lying in Aurora street Monday was shot in the head

AURORA | A woman found dead Monday morning somewhere in the roadway at East Smith Road and Sable Boulevard died from a gunshot wound, according to Aurora police. “At 6:11 this morning Aurora911 was notified of a woman laying in the roadway,” police said in a tweet. “Sadly, she was found deceased.”
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora medication assisted treatment facility to hold ribbon cutting Wednesday

AURORA | Aurora’s new opioid addiction treatment facility will be holding a ribbon cutting and open house Wednesday. Community Medical Services opened its medication assisted treatment facility for opioid addiction in Aurora in late October. The official ribbon cutting will be attended by a number of local city officials, including Mayor Mike Coffman.
AURORA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy