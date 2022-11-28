Read full article on original website
sentinelcolorado.com
FALL FINALE: Titles rare, but storylines plentiful in first season of prep sports year
The sounds of crunching leaves and fall prep sports season have come to an end, with preps shifting indoors for the winter season of competition. Fall prep sports in Aurora and around Colorado had to jump through all sorts of hoops to happen last year during the specter of the coronavirus pandemic, but returned to a sense of normalcy this year.
sentinelcolorado.com
Arrowhead Elementary School in Aurora selects fox as new mascot after retiring Thunderbird
AURORA | The votes have been counted. Arrowhead Elementary School’s new mascot will be the fox. Students, staff and community members voted earlier this month at the Aurora school to select a new mascot, with students campaigning for their favorite choice of the three final options: fox, lion and stegosaurus.
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: RTD’s double train-wreck takes out the R-Line and its credibility
I’m not an RTD light rail engineer and derailment investigator, but I can play one on TV. That’s because it appears I, or someone, will have to step up and reveal to the public what the busy, very busy, RTD agency is doing to prevent yet a third derailment at a hair-pin turn in Aurora.
sentinelcolorado.com
RTD: Train was traveling at nearly 4 times the speed limit when it derailed in Aurora
AURORA | A speeding, distracted train operator was to blame for the derailment of the Regional Transportation District’s R Line train in September, which injured three people and closed a section of rail for more than two months, according to a newly-declassified action plan drafted by RTD. The plan...
sentinelcolorado.com
Judge reprimands Aurora police division chief, detective after guilty verdict for restraining order violation
AURORA | An Aurora detective was found guilty Tuesday of violating a restraining order between her and her now-ex-wife, in an incident where she was driven to the home she shared with her estranged wife by an Aurora police commander. Julie Stahnke, a 20-year Aurora Police Department officer, was sentenced...
sentinelcolorado.com
POLICE: Woman found lying in Aurora street Monday was shot in the head
AURORA | A woman found dead Monday morning somewhere in the roadway at East Smith Road and Sable Boulevard died from a gunshot wound, according to Aurora police. “At 6:11 this morning Aurora911 was notified of a woman laying in the roadway,” police said in a tweet. “Sadly, she was found deceased.”
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora medication assisted treatment facility to hold ribbon cutting Wednesday
AURORA | Aurora’s new opioid addiction treatment facility will be holding a ribbon cutting and open house Wednesday. Community Medical Services opened its medication assisted treatment facility for opioid addiction in Aurora in late October. The official ribbon cutting will be attended by a number of local city officials, including Mayor Mike Coffman.
