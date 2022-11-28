ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

This is the side of the World Cup that Qatar would prefer you ignore

It is one of the regular moments of harsh reality that takes you out of the illusion that is this World Cup. As the taxi driver drops the group off, there is a sudden plea. It is not for a five-star rating.“Can you give me a tip please?”, he asks. “I have no money to eat.”The driver, of south Asian descent, sends almost everything he earns back to his family. This is supposed to be the long-awaited period when such workers can generate income due to the number of visitors to Qatar but here is another who is just starving.Anyone...
The Independent

Qatar hotel prices and air fares tumble once World Cup fans start to leave

For almost all the footballers in Qatar, there is still everything to play for in the World Cup 2022. But from Tuesday onwards, the results of the final matches of the group stage will see beaten teams – and fans – beginning the long journey home.Research by The Independent shows that accommodation prices in Qatar are peaking for the tournament on Monday and Tuesday nights.The cheapest stay for two offered through the official accommodation provider is £323 per night at the Al Mansoura apartments.But once supporters, players and media from the countries knocked out leave, rates start to slip fast.On...
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
The Independent

Cameroon battle to thrilling six-goal draw against Serbia

Cameroon fought back from two goals down to force a thrilling 3-3 draw with Group G rivals Serbia at the Al Janoub Stadium.Serbia struck twice in added time before the interval through Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to turn the game on its head after Jean-Charles Castelletto had given Cameroon the lead .Serbia went 3-1 up when Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his first goal of the tournament early in the second period.The points are shared after a thrilling game!@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022But the Africans responded in spectacular fashion as substitute Vincent Aboubakar and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting...
The Independent

Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache

Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
The Spun

Broadcaster Under Fire For Offensive Remark At World Cup

Germany broadcaster Sandro Wagner is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment regarding the Qatari men's traditional attire during the World Cup. While calling Sunday's 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain for German network ZDF, Wagner referred to thawbs as "Qatari bathrobes." Wagner said he thought one section of Al Bayt...
NBC Sports

Szczęsny Blocks Messi's Penalty Kick to Keep Argentina Scoreless With Poland

Wojciech Szczęsny is willing Poland to a spot in the knockout round, blocking his second penalty kick of the group stage. This time, against Lionel Messi. Messi’s penalty kick — a dart across his body to the right post — had power and speed, but ultimately couldn’t get past the outstretched right arm of Szczęsny.
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16

Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
The Independent

Tunisia vs France LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Kylian Mbappe benched in nine changes

France play Tunisia looking to remain perfect at the Qatar World Cup as Group D comes to a close.A place in the last 16 for Didier Deschamps’ side is secure, but they will be determined to secure top spot here, while Jalel Kadri’s side must pull off a shock against the world champions to stand a chance of advancing.Kylian Mbappe has been one of the stars of the tournament and, alongside Olivier Giroud, might be determined to play and boost his hopes of winning the golden boot after a double against Denmark.But Deschamps is poised to rotate and ensure his side is fresh for the next round of matches, with Argentina a possible opponent in the last 16.Follow all the action with our live blog below - plus all the action in the other game between Australia and Denmark here. Read More Who is playing in the World Cup today? Full schedule, kick-off times and fixturesEverything wrong with the Qatar World CupAntoine Griezmann 2.0 keeps France on track at World Cup
