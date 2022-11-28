(Imperial County still has a team in the CIF playoffs).....The Palo Verde Yellowjackets are now Division Champions. The Yellowjackets won the San Diego Section Division by defeating Fallbrook last Friday. Palo Verde beat the top Division 4 team in San Diego 33-14. The 13-1 Yellowjackets now move on to the CIF Regional Playoffs. This Friday the Yellowjackets will take on the Muir High School Mustangs out of Pasadena. For the first time in the playoffs this year, the Yellowjackets will be the home team. The game is scheduled to be played in Blythe Friday night.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO