kxoradio.com
Holiday Tour
The Imperial County Historical Society will host their Holiday Tour. After a several year absence, the historical society will host their Holiday Tour Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Pioneers Museum on Aten Road. The spirited holiday event celebrates the customs, food and music from around the world. The family fun event will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Adults are $10.00 and children 12 and under are $5.00. Tickets are available at the Pioneers Museum Gift Shop.
76th Annual El Centro Christmas Parade.
(The El Centro Christmas Parade is this Saturday)....It is the 76th annual Christmas Parade in El Centro. Thge parade is hosted by the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce and Los Vigilantes. The theme this year is Let It Snow, with Frosty the Snowman. The Parade starts at 10 Saturday morning. Following the parade will be a Christmas festival at Bucklin Park. The Festival will feature food trucks, vendors, shopping, photos with Santa and much more.
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
(Calipatria Holding a seasonal Ceremony)...The City has announced they will host their Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. It will be held this friday at 6:00 pm. They are inviting the community to turn out for some seasonal fun.
Empty the Shelter
It's time to empty the shelters. The Humane Society of Imperial County will be participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelter's Holiday Hope Event. From December 1 through December 11, 2022, the Humane Society is lowering all adoption fees to $25.00. The nationwide event will help thousands of shelter pets find a loving home. The local Humane Society shelter has over 200 homeless pets currently in their care and would like every one to find a home. The Humane Society adoption requirements remain in effect. You can view available animals on the local humane society's website.
Catalytic Convertor Stolen
Another catalytic convertor was stolen. El Centro Police received the report of the theft early Monday morning. The catalytic convertor, an automotive emission device, was taken from a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Desert Gardens. The loss was estimated at $2,000.
CIF Playoffs
(Imperial County still has a team in the CIF playoffs).....The Palo Verde Yellowjackets are now Division Champions. The Yellowjackets won the San Diego Section Division by defeating Fallbrook last Friday. Palo Verde beat the top Division 4 team in San Diego 33-14. The 13-1 Yellowjackets now move on to the CIF Regional Playoffs. This Friday the Yellowjackets will take on the Muir High School Mustangs out of Pasadena. For the first time in the playoffs this year, the Yellowjackets will be the home team. The game is scheduled to be played in Blythe Friday night.
