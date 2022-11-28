ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Uvalde victims, survivors file $27 billion class action lawsuit

UVALDE, Texas — Attorneys hand-delivered a $27 billion lawsuit related to the shooting at Robb Elementary to Uvalde officials Wednesday. So far, the class-action suit does not involve immediate relatives of the 21 people who died on May 24. Instead, the plaintiffs are mostly parents of children who were on campus during the shooting, away from the classrooms the gunman attacked.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Pearsall ISD board member arrested, accused in 2021 theft

PEARSALL, Texas – A Pearsall Independent School District board member faces a misdemeanor theft charge after turning himself in to authorities in Frio County earlier this month. Tommy Navarro, 45, faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft of property between $750 and $2,500. The alleged theft occurred in...
PEARSALL, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

The Uvalde Girls

Small towns. Where conversations extend beyond platitudes, and everyone knows your name. Close connections are born here. Friends and neighbors are like family, the fabric of what you become. And when buoyant youth, brains tilled like fertile soil, spring from the hometown nest, precious memories are etched in their soul.
UVALDE, TX
News Channel 25

San Antonio educator to take helm of Uvalde Foundation for Kids

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit formed in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre, has appointed Dr. Michael "Travis" Stephens as the organization's new president. In a news release, founder Daniel "Bodhi" Chapin said Stevens will be leading the foundation into its "next stage of national program reach and development."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Toy drives hope to bring joy to Uvalde children this holiday season

UVALDE – It’s a somber holiday season in Uvalde. Thanksgiving marked six months since the Robb tragedy, and Christmas Eve will mark seven months. One beloved Christmas tradition includes writing letters to Santa for toys and clothes. But for kids in Uvalde who survived the Robb Elementary shooting,...
UVALDE, TX

