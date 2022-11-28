UVALDE, Texas — Attorneys hand-delivered a $27 billion lawsuit related to the shooting at Robb Elementary to Uvalde officials Wednesday. So far, the class-action suit does not involve immediate relatives of the 21 people who died on May 24. Instead, the plaintiffs are mostly parents of children who were on campus during the shooting, away from the classrooms the gunman attacked.

UVALDE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO