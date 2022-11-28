Read full article on original website
Mother of Uvalde Shooting Victim Suing Police, ISD and GunmakerLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde victims, survivors file $27 billion class action lawsuit
UVALDE, Texas — Attorneys hand-delivered a $27 billion lawsuit related to the shooting at Robb Elementary to Uvalde officials Wednesday. So far, the class-action suit does not involve immediate relatives of the 21 people who died on May 24. Instead, the plaintiffs are mostly parents of children who were on campus during the shooting, away from the classrooms the gunman attacked.
San Antonio law firm representing mother of Uvalde shooting victim
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a federal lawsuit filed on Monday as a result of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Numerous defendants are listed including the maker of the gun the shooter used to killed 19 students and two teachers. LM Law Group...
KSAT 12
Pearsall ISD board member arrested, accused in 2021 theft
PEARSALL, Texas – A Pearsall Independent School District board member faces a misdemeanor theft charge after turning himself in to authorities in Frio County earlier this month. Tommy Navarro, 45, faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft of property between $750 and $2,500. The alleged theft occurred in...
Two boys from Uvalde killed in I-35 crash near Temple over Thanksgiving
DPS says the accident occurred during the 'holiday rush.'
thebuzzmagazines.com
The Uvalde Girls
Small towns. Where conversations extend beyond platitudes, and everyone knows your name. Close connections are born here. Friends and neighbors are like family, the fabric of what you become. And when buoyant youth, brains tilled like fertile soil, spring from the hometown nest, precious memories are etched in their soul.
KSAT 12
‘Very loving’: Irma Garcia remembered for being like ‘Superwoman’
Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 special project Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School. They call her a hero. She was one of two teachers who was killed in Uvalde on May 24th, while protecting her students. But the people closest to Mrs....
News Channel 25
San Antonio educator to take helm of Uvalde Foundation for Kids
The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit formed in the wake of the Uvalde school massacre, has appointed Dr. Michael "Travis" Stephens as the organization's new president. In a news release, founder Daniel "Bodhi" Chapin said Stevens will be leading the foundation into its "next stage of national program reach and development."
A mother's death leaves South Texas family grieving on Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — A mother's murder has left a family grieving on Thanksgiving. The death of Sawyer Danielle Cruz happened almost one week ago in Asherton, which is near Carrizo Springs. Dimmit County Sheriff Deputies said the mother of three was stabbed and killed by Aleeanna Olvera. The family...
KWTX
Texas DPS: Two Uvalde children pronounced dead in chain-collision wreck on I-35 near Troy
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two children from Uvalde have died following a five vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 35 near Troy Wednesday evening. Initial reports from investigators at the scene stated a 2-year-old toddler was killed. DPS now says that information was incorrect. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded...
KSAT 12
Toy drives hope to bring joy to Uvalde children this holiday season
UVALDE – It’s a somber holiday season in Uvalde. Thanksgiving marked six months since the Robb tragedy, and Christmas Eve will mark seven months. One beloved Christmas tradition includes writing letters to Santa for toys and clothes. But for kids in Uvalde who survived the Robb Elementary shooting,...
Lucky Texas Slot Machine Player Wins More Than $1 Million
The player won more than $1 million at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel.
