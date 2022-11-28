ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 16

Hrrrsa'gwa garanag
2d ago

I sure wonder where all the water is going, maybe to those Saudi owned industrial farms that aren’t required to follow water regulations? Just a wild guess

Reply(1)
13
Joel Atteberry
2d ago

NO... Property developers & their lobbies knobbies dropping thousands of houses on the market without caring we cannot supply them with wawa is the real issue

Reply
7
Roo roo
2d ago

wake up AZ people, one of these coming days water will be no more. right now we continue to waste drinking water on grass. wake up , we live in the desert.

Reply
2
Related
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona

On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years.  In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties

PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border

PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Palo Verde nuclear power plant west of Phoenix to test emergency sirens

PHOENIX – Emergency sirens designed to alert nearby residents of a problem at the nuclear power plant far west of downtown Phoenix will be tested Wednesday, officials said. Maricopa County, state and local officials said in a press release the 70 alarms at Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Tonopah will sound at noon and again at 12:30 p.m. An opt-in wireless emergency alert will be released at 12:15 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates

The impact of missed preventative medical care during the pandemic is beginning to emerge in the form of drastic declines in childhood vaccination rates among Arizona youth, now at lower levels than at any point in the past decade. The plummeting rates follow a years-long decline in immunizations among Arizona students overall—one that has put […] The post Pandemic accelerated Arizona’s years-long decline in childhood vaccination rates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Eight Arizona counties report high COVID-19 transmission

Eight Arizona counties are reporting high COVID-19 transmission rates. They include Navajo, Apache, Gila and Pima counties. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several others are in medium transition and no Arizona counties are currently reporting low community levels. Arizona is the only state in the nation...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market

Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy