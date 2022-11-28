ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown

Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Too Much Caffeine? Nah! Amarillo Gets New Coffee Shop

There's no such thing as too much coffee, right? Getting a coffee has become a very convenient thing and it is about to get more convenient. Amarillo has over 20 coffee shops. That doesn't include the hidden coffee shops that are located in businesses and churches. That's just the 20 shops I can see on a Google map.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Festival of Lights in Canyon to kick off ‘Christmas in Canyon’ celebrations

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The holiday season officially kicks off this Thursday, Dec. 1, with the annual Festival of Lights in Canyon. The evening will be fun for the entire family. It will showcase the thousands of lights being lit across West Texas A&M University’s campus and include a winter carnival from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
CANYON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Check Out These Hilarious Google Reviews of Pantex

If you live in Amarillo, chances are that you know about Pantex. But unless you work there, you most likely have never seen the inside of the plant. Pantex is not the most "consumer-friendly" business in the Texas Panhandle. That does not stop people from leaving reviews of Pantex though. According to some of these reviews, Pantex doesn't just deal in nuclear weapon assembly and disassembly but offers skin care, food, car washes, and even video games. Whether these reviews come from actual customers of Pantex is unknown, but we still think you'll find these reviews quite entertaining.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Canyon’s Christmas is Going Out With a Bang

Canyon really knows how to put on an event. They are a small town with a great attitude for getting things done. They have one of the biggest celebrations on the 4th of July. Heck everyone from Amarillo travels down to Canyon because we sure can't put on as great of a show.
CANYON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo’s Panera Bread Is Finally Open, The Chaos Is Real

Panera Bread. Oh, Panera Bread. Wherefore art thou, Panera Bread?. Thy bread bowls took too damn long to get here. But seriously. I knew it had been quite some time ago when the announcement was made that we were finally getting a Panera Bread of our own here in Amarillo. But my eyebrows still jumped when I dug up the date of December 2020. Nearly two years ago.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead

Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Gone Without A Trace: Amarillo Man Disappears In New York City

People don't just vanish. Just as matter cannot be created or destroyed, people don't just disappear into thin air. But sometimes it sure seems like it. I have a special interest in the missing person cases of the Texas Panhandle, but it doesn't stop at the Texas state line. If someone who was part of the community vanishes--even in another state--should we not be concerned? I think we should be.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Blankets of Love asking for blankets to help homeless in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When it turns cold in Amarillo, Blankets of Love provides blankets and other warm material to those in need to stay warm. This year, its needing more help with donations providing blankets to Guyon Saunders. Typically, Blankets of Love makes roughly 200 fleece blankets to give...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo hospitals see strain from respiratory viruses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As respiratory viruses continue to circulate, health leaders said on Wednesday they are putting a strain on Amarillo hospitals. On Wednesday afternoon, officials from the Amarillo Public Health Department and Amarillo hospitals updated the public about the ongoing threat of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. They met via […]
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Top 10 Most Popular Surnames in Amarillo

Our surnames or last names tell the story of our ancestors. These are our family names. Whether it be given at birth or taken at marriage. They are the names that let us follow our family trees. When looking at the most popular surnames in Amarillo, you can probably guess which one is number one.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First at risk youth center coming to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Smile Big Texas is working towards the Panhandle’s first at risk youth center to help youth in the LGBTQIA+ community who are more at risk of homelessness and suicide. The center will provide day-stay, as well as longer term, overnight stays. The youth center will...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy