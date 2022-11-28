Read full article on original website
It’s Better to be Safe Than Sorry This Holiday Season in Amarillo
I miss the good ol' days. We didn't have to worry so much about locking our front doors. Heck a lot of us didn't. We didn't all have security systems and cameras to keep our stuff safe. What happened? When did the change happen? We have to worry about scammers....
Amarillo Why is Everyone Sick All at One Time?
It's November. People are in the holiday spirit. Or are they? Well, we want to be but I think everyone has been sick. I mean I feel the past couple of weeks things have been super crazy. There Never Seems to be a Good Time to Get Sick. I have...
The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown
Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
After Nearly Fifty Years Canyon Business Will Be Closing Doors
This is the case of Johnston's Hardware in Canyon. They have been in Canyon for nearly fifty years. They have been there helping a lot of families get the stuff they need to fix up their first home. They have been there when new fences are being put up in the Canyon area.
Amarillo Hasn’t Seen a White Christmas in a Decade
White Christmas is a song we all know. 🎵 I'm dreaming of a white Christmas 🎵 Most people do dream of a white Christmas. Waking up on Christmas morning and seeing the blanket of snow on the ground is a magical moment. Amarillo has seen a few White...
Too Much Caffeine? Nah! Amarillo Gets New Coffee Shop
There's no such thing as too much coffee, right? Getting a coffee has become a very convenient thing and it is about to get more convenient. Amarillo has over 20 coffee shops. That doesn't include the hidden coffee shops that are located in businesses and churches. That's just the 20 shops I can see on a Google map.
Happy Holidays, Here’s 5 Christmas Events and Activities In Amarillo.
Now that Thanksgiving is over it's time to throw up your Trees, hide your presents, and get some lights hanging around the place. It's the most wonderful time of the year and we've got a laundry list full of events and activities for you and the family to participate in.
KFDA
Festival of Lights in Canyon to kick off ‘Christmas in Canyon’ celebrations
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The holiday season officially kicks off this Thursday, Dec. 1, with the annual Festival of Lights in Canyon. The evening will be fun for the entire family. It will showcase the thousands of lights being lit across West Texas A&M University’s campus and include a winter carnival from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Check Out These Hilarious Google Reviews of Pantex
If you live in Amarillo, chances are that you know about Pantex. But unless you work there, you most likely have never seen the inside of the plant. Pantex is not the most "consumer-friendly" business in the Texas Panhandle. That does not stop people from leaving reviews of Pantex though. According to some of these reviews, Pantex doesn't just deal in nuclear weapon assembly and disassembly but offers skin care, food, car washes, and even video games. Whether these reviews come from actual customers of Pantex is unknown, but we still think you'll find these reviews quite entertaining.
2 Amarillo schools shut off water due to line break
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Mann Middle School and Allen 6th Grade Campus had to shut off their water due to a water main line break near the area on Wednesday. AISD detailed that water was shut off to both campuses as Seventh Street, just north of […]
Canyon’s Christmas is Going Out With a Bang
Canyon really knows how to put on an event. They are a small town with a great attitude for getting things done. They have one of the biggest celebrations on the 4th of July. Heck everyone from Amarillo travels down to Canyon because we sure can't put on as great of a show.
Amarillo’s Panera Bread Is Finally Open, The Chaos Is Real
Panera Bread. Oh, Panera Bread. Wherefore art thou, Panera Bread?. Thy bread bowls took too damn long to get here. But seriously. I knew it had been quite some time ago when the announcement was made that we were finally getting a Panera Bread of our own here in Amarillo. But my eyebrows still jumped when I dug up the date of December 2020. Nearly two years ago.
1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
Another Senseless Homicide in Amarillo, Mother to Three Dead
Another homicide occurred in Amarillo near I-40 and Lakeside. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the parking lot of a convenience store near East I-40 and Lakeside on Tuesday, November 29th at 6:40 pm. The call was about an unresponsive female. Upon arrival Amarillo PD discovered 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza deceased from an apparent homicide. The Amarillo Police Department called in their Homicide Unit to investigate.
Gone Without A Trace: Amarillo Man Disappears In New York City
People don't just vanish. Just as matter cannot be created or destroyed, people don't just disappear into thin air. But sometimes it sure seems like it. I have a special interest in the missing person cases of the Texas Panhandle, but it doesn't stop at the Texas state line. If someone who was part of the community vanishes--even in another state--should we not be concerned? I think we should be.
KFDA
Blankets of Love asking for blankets to help homeless in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When it turns cold in Amarillo, Blankets of Love provides blankets and other warm material to those in need to stay warm. This year, its needing more help with donations providing blankets to Guyon Saunders. Typically, Blankets of Love makes roughly 200 fleece blankets to give...
Amarillo hospitals see strain from respiratory viruses
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As respiratory viruses continue to circulate, health leaders said on Wednesday they are putting a strain on Amarillo hospitals. On Wednesday afternoon, officials from the Amarillo Public Health Department and Amarillo hospitals updated the public about the ongoing threat of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. They met via […]
The Top 10 Most Popular Surnames in Amarillo
Our surnames or last names tell the story of our ancestors. These are our family names. Whether it be given at birth or taken at marriage. They are the names that let us follow our family trees. When looking at the most popular surnames in Amarillo, you can probably guess which one is number one.
KFDA
First at risk youth center coming to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Smile Big Texas is working towards the Panhandle’s first at risk youth center to help youth in the LGBTQIA+ community who are more at risk of homelessness and suicide. The center will provide day-stay, as well as longer term, overnight stays. The youth center will...
With All The “Sick” Going Around, Here Are 3 Tips To Stay Healthy
Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I had several friends tell me a very similar story. They spent most of the holiday sick. While one or two them I'll personally chalk up to shoddy cooking, the others had the flu, stomach bug, and some even tested positive for Covid-19 (yeah...it's still a thing).
