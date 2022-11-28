ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Comfort and Joy

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) We are rolling into the holidays. The garden is quiet. All has been tucked in for the long winter’s nap. Birds are still in and out of the yard at the feeders, in the holly trees, and I try to keep the birdbath filled. Small potted pines that summered over from last holiday season, (shaded under the corner crape myrtle) fill baskets on the porches.
ROCKWALL, TX
dallasexpress.com

Enchant at Fair Park Now Open for Magical Memories

Dubbed the world’s largest Christmas maze and village, Enchant at Fair Park opened over the holiday weekend. Presented by the Hallmark Channel, Enchant at Fair Park officially began on November 25, right after Thanksgiving Day. Claiming to be the world’s most extensive holiday light event experience, Enchant set up this year at a new location near Fair Park Coliseum.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

‘Christmas on the River Walk’ event to feature live reindeer, snow and more

The River Walk in Flower Mound is starting a new holiday tradition with its first “Christmas on the River Walk” event this weekend. The free event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and will feature live music by Holiday Cheer, free hot cocoa and a snow play area. Families can get photos with Santa Claus and meet live reindeer and other Christmas characters, according to a news release from the River Walk’s new management company, River Walk F&B. Kids will also be able to make ornaments and decorations and take them home.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
papercitymag.com

8 Cool Holiday Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, the holidays can officially begin. From parades to drone shows, these are the best holiday things to do in Dallas this weekend. This Saturday, the 2022 Toyota Dallas Holiday Parade takes place in downtown at 10 am. Reserve a spot to watch the parade, which will be full of massive balloons, dancers, music, and more.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fork & Fire expands to McKinney’s Hub 121

Fork & Fire opened at McKinney's Hub 121 on Nov. 28. (Courtesy Fork & Fire) Fork & Fire’s new location at Hub 121 opened on Nov. 28, according to a news release. The new restaurant at 7540 SH 121 is the second location of owner Jason Grahan’s Fork & Fire concept, with the first in Plano. The restaurant offers a fine-casual setting with a large patio overlooking Hub 121’s amphitheater and green space.
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

HGTV’s No Demo Reno Is Coming To Collin County

Do you want to fix up your house but don’t have the skills? You may not have to look much further. HGTV’s No Demo Reno will soon be coming to makeover Collin County homes. The DFW-based show, No Demo Reno is currently in search of families within 30 minutes of Allen willing to put their home design in the hands of host Jenn Todryk, also known as “the rambling redhead.” She is a North Texas native and co-owns an Allen coffee shop with her husband Mike Todryk. The renovations are completed by general contractor Tony Taveras and master carpenter David Piper.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

I-35 expansion project completed, I-20 construction set to begin

DALLAS - State and local leaders are marking the beginning and the end of two massive interstate expansion projects. The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas took five years and nearly $700 million to complete. It widened Interstate 35 south of Downtown Dallas to relieve congestion in the area. It also...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Coast Guard suspends search for Denton man who rented boat near Galveston and didn't return

GALVESTON, Texas — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a North Texas man who rented a boat near Galveston on Sunday and never returned, the agency said Tuesday. In a news release, the Coast Guard said crews first responded around 7 p.m. on Sunday to a call from the owner of a boating rental service at the Galveston Yacht Marina in regards to a missing customer.
DENTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Bald Eagle Pair Settling in for the Winter

People have been flocking to the area to see two bald eagles build their nests around White Rock Lake since the pair moved to the area earlier this year, as reported by The Dallas Express. A male and female bald eagle recently relocated after their first nest was blown over in February due to high winds, destroying several eggs.
DALLAS, TX
