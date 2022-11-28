Read full article on original website
Christmas at the Anatole is back in Dallas from now until Christmas Eve
This larger-than-life experience features a Christmas light display, North Pole mini golf, a toy shop escape room, a holiday train and more at the hotel's seven-acre Sculpture Park.
Rockwall couple partners with Meals on Wheels once again for Christmas display in memory of their son
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 28, 2022) Brenda and David Hughes are hustling and bustling to string an estimated 60,000 Christmas lights outside their home at 1655 Plummer Drive in The Shores. They anticipate being able to ‘flip the switch’ this weekend, and they invite the community to drive by to enjoy the festive holiday display.
Kukka by Sally Kilgore: Comfort and Joy
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) We are rolling into the holidays. The garden is quiet. All has been tucked in for the long winter’s nap. Birds are still in and out of the yard at the feeders, in the holly trees, and I try to keep the birdbath filled. Small potted pines that summered over from last holiday season, (shaded under the corner crape myrtle) fill baskets on the porches.
Rockwall student’s art chosen to represent District 33 on Christmas tree at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) – Each Christmas, House Members are invited to select a constituent to imagine and create a visual representation of what makes their Texas House District special in the form of a Christmas tree ornament. This year, State Representative Justin Holland is pleased to announce...
dallasexpress.com
Enchant at Fair Park Now Open for Magical Memories
Dubbed the world’s largest Christmas maze and village, Enchant at Fair Park opened over the holiday weekend. Presented by the Hallmark Channel, Enchant at Fair Park officially began on November 25, right after Thanksgiving Day. Claiming to be the world’s most extensive holiday light event experience, Enchant set up this year at a new location near Fair Park Coliseum.
‘Christmas on the River Walk’ event to feature live reindeer, snow and more
The River Walk in Flower Mound is starting a new holiday tradition with its first “Christmas on the River Walk” event this weekend. The free event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and will feature live music by Holiday Cheer, free hot cocoa and a snow play area. Families can get photos with Santa Claus and meet live reindeer and other Christmas characters, according to a news release from the River Walk’s new management company, River Walk F&B. Kids will also be able to make ornaments and decorations and take them home.
Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office prepares to crown winner in No-Shave November campaign
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 30, 2022) You may have noticed members of the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Department growing beards this month as several peace officers participate in No Shave November, a 30-day journey in which participants forgo shaving for a good cause – the fight against cancer. The...
papercitymag.com
8 Cool Holiday Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend
Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, the holidays can officially begin. From parades to drone shows, these are the best holiday things to do in Dallas this weekend. This Saturday, the 2022 Toyota Dallas Holiday Parade takes place in downtown at 10 am. Reserve a spot to watch the parade, which will be full of massive balloons, dancers, music, and more.
cravedfw
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen to Open in Plano on Saturday, December 10
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen, the local DFW family-owned American-style pizza and pasta concept in Plano is set to open to the public Saturday, December 10 at 1401 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. The new concept comes...
This Texas City Turns Into A Glittery Christmas Town That Even The Grinch Would Love
The holidays are just around the corner, and with that comes the sparkling lights decorating buildings and trees, the Christmas adornments, and fun activities to enjoy with the family. And this is something that a city in Texas takes very seriously. Grapevine is considered the Christmas Capitol of Texas, and...
CandysDirt.com
Not a Teardown, But a Build-Up: One Lot Brings Two Great Spots to Live in Downtown Carrollton
Have you ever driven by an eyesore property and thought about how it could be repurposed into something great? It’s in a perfect location; it just needs a little TLC. That’s exactly what happened to Richard Robson, who regularly bicycles the Green Trail and Blue Trail to downtown Carrollton. The home at 1300 Francis St. caught his eye.
Shake Shack to serve burgers, fries, shakes in Plano
Shake Shack's menu features burgers, chicken, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes and more. (Courtesy Shake Shack) Shake Shack is set to open its second Plano location Dec. 5, according to a press release from the company. The fast-casual restaurant will be located at 5009 W Park Blvd. at the corner of Park Boulevard and Preston Road.
Frisco to get $3 billion project The Mix at former Wade Park
This aerial rendering shows the mixed-experience community The Mix. (Rendering courtesy The Mix) A new 112-acre mixed-experience community called The Mix will center around a 9-acre park space in the area of Frisco previously known as Wade Park. Developers unveiled the plans and name of the $3 billion project on...
Fork & Fire expands to McKinney’s Hub 121
Fork & Fire opened at McKinney's Hub 121 on Nov. 28. (Courtesy Fork & Fire) Fork & Fire’s new location at Hub 121 opened on Nov. 28, according to a news release. The new restaurant at 7540 SH 121 is the second location of owner Jason Grahan’s Fork & Fire concept, with the first in Plano. The restaurant offers a fine-casual setting with a large patio overlooking Hub 121’s amphitheater and green space.
This experience allows you to watch a movie on the rooftops of downtown Fort Worth
This time of year is all about time with family. So how about watching your favorite iconic movies from a rooftop with a view of downtown Fort Worth?
HGTV’s No Demo Reno Is Coming To Collin County
Do you want to fix up your house but don’t have the skills? You may not have to look much further. HGTV’s No Demo Reno will soon be coming to makeover Collin County homes. The DFW-based show, No Demo Reno is currently in search of families within 30 minutes of Allen willing to put their home design in the hands of host Jenn Todryk, also known as “the rambling redhead.” She is a North Texas native and co-owns an Allen coffee shop with her husband Mike Todryk. The renovations are completed by general contractor Tony Taveras and master carpenter David Piper.
fox4news.com
I-35 expansion project completed, I-20 construction set to begin
DALLAS - State and local leaders are marking the beginning and the end of two massive interstate expansion projects. The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas took five years and nearly $700 million to complete. It widened Interstate 35 south of Downtown Dallas to relieve congestion in the area. It also...
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Rowlett (Rowlett, TX)
Official reports state that a multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday resulted in 2 people dying. Preliminary investigations suggest that a pickup was going in the wrong direction on the Bush Turnpike and struck another vehicle.
Coast Guard suspends search for Denton man who rented boat near Galveston and didn't return
GALVESTON, Texas — The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a North Texas man who rented a boat near Galveston on Sunday and never returned, the agency said Tuesday. In a news release, the Coast Guard said crews first responded around 7 p.m. on Sunday to a call from the owner of a boating rental service at the Galveston Yacht Marina in regards to a missing customer.
dallasexpress.com
Local Bald Eagle Pair Settling in for the Winter
People have been flocking to the area to see two bald eagles build their nests around White Rock Lake since the pair moved to the area earlier this year, as reported by The Dallas Express. A male and female bald eagle recently relocated after their first nest was blown over in February due to high winds, destroying several eggs.
