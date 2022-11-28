Sheila may not be the scariest thing on the show for much longer. After the fit hits the shan this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor is sure to once again be left to pick up the pieces of her broken heart. Not only will Ridge’s “commitment” to his bride have wavered in the wake of the revelation that Brooke didn’t call CPS on Thomas, but the dressmaker will know that Taylor was willing to marry him without ever doing him the courtesy of telling the truth. We can just imagine how the scene might play out.

2 DAYS AGO