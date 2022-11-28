ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Photoshopped Magazine Cover Of Kate Middleton Has Twitter Seeing Red

Dealing with the press comes with the territory when you're part of the United Kingdom's royal family. However, at times, the British media has been known to overstep important boundaries. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been on the receiving end of struggles with the press since she began dating...
Kate Middleton & Prince William's Trip to Boston Reportedly Doesn't Have Much 'Sizzle Factor' Ahead of Visit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The upcoming trips to the East Coast for Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales sure feel like dueling royal engagements — even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left their senior roles behind. Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking forward to their time in Boston, but there is a lot of pressure to deliver positive headlines and lots of royal goodwill during the visit. Right now though, the focus is on Harry and Meghan and their Robert...
Prince William Feels Obliged to Meet With Prince Harry in The US? Kate Middleton’s Husband Allegedly Worried About His Brother Making Their Private Conversation Public

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains estranged. Even though the brothers reunited during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September, there is no indication that their relationship improved after their brief reunion. Now, there are claims that the Prince of Wales will make the most of his time in the US to have a conversation with Prince Harry.
Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Reportedly Using Their Boston Trip to 'Maintain a Sense of Relevance'

As Kate Middleton and Prince William get ready for their trip to Boston, royal watchers are weighing in on the importance of their presence in the U.S. for the palace. It’s not just the Earthshot Prize Awards that they are here for — the couple is trying to prove that the monarchy has a place in modern society.  The Prince and Princess of Wales will be the first look at the “more updated, modernized family that they want to represent,” Boston University history professor Arianne J. Chernock told The New York Times. She believes that Kate and William have “a tall...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

