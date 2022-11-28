The 'Durable' Stainless Steel Cookware Oprah Swears By Is On Sale on Amazon This Cyber Monday



Foodies know that the right cookware can make a big difference in the meals you prepare. Not to mention, a pretty new set of pots and pans makes cooking so much more fun! Oprah swears by the Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set , and it’s on sale now for $280 on Amazon for Cyber Monday .

The brand, which is on Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022 , is hailed as “durable” by Oprah. “These durable pots and pans don’t just look chic—they work hard, too!” Oprah said on her website about the set, which are on sale for $70 off right now.

The stainless steel cookware set is designed with a heat-responsive, base-to-rim aluminum core to cook food evenly and safely up to 550 degrees. Each item is also coated in a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic.

“Two of the pans included in the set even come with ceramic steamers, so you can easily make healthy veggie sides in a flash with little to no oil,” Oprah continued.

This Bloomhouse set comes with a Dutch oven, with a lid and a ceramic steamer insert; an everyday pan oven with lid and ceramic steamer insert; two sizes of frying pans; and two sizes of saucepans. It even comes with 12 protective care bags to protect your cookware in the cabinets.

Bloomhouse 12-Piece Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Each pot and pan in the Bloomhouse 12-piece cookware set is made with three different materials. A ceramic nonstick interior layer, a base-to-rim aluminum core layer, and a magnetic stainless-steel exterior layer that is safe for all cooktops. Discover for yourself why Oprah loves this set so much!

