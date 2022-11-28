ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

foxla.com

Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor

POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
POMONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘It Can Happen Anywhere.' Daughter of Riverside Victims Warns Parents

A memorial continues to grow outside the burnt Riverside home where the Winek family lived for more than 20 years. Three members of the family were murdered and the house was set ablaze after a law enforcement officer in Virginia who had been "catfishing" a teen in the family killed them, and kidnapped the girl.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29

A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
COLTON, CA
KTLA

Police search for missing 13-year-old Manhattan Beach girl

Police are searching for a teenage girl who disappeared in Manhattan Beach Tuesday afternoon. The missing girl, 13-year-old Brianna Lopez, was last seen walking away from her home near the 1600 block of Artesia Blvd. around 3:30 p.m. Lopez is described as a Hispanic female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. […]
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
TheDailyBeast

Aunt of Teen ‘Catfished’ by Alleged Killer Cop Speaks Out

As authorities scrambled to learn more about how a Virginia cop allegedly “catfished” a California teenager before driving across the country and killing three of her family members and burning down their house, a surviving relative grieved over the shocking crimes.“Catfishing led to the deaths of the three most important people in my life. My dad, my mom, and my sister,” Michelle Blandin said during a Wednesday press conference in Riverside. “He took an oath to protect and yet he failed to do so. Instead, he preyed on the most vulnerable.”The Riverside Police Department say that Austin Lee Edwards,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pomona shooting leaves one dead

POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
POMONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested in Rialto in connection with theft of two vehicles

A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
RIALTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Accused of Killing 1, Injuring 4 in Suspected Fatal Road-Rage Shooting

A 41-year-old man was charged on Tuesday with fatally shooting one man and wounding four other victims in a suspected road-rage incident on Thanksgiving in Costa Mesa. Lee Quevon Walker was charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He also faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and the personal use of a firearm.
COSTA MESA, CA
HeySoCal

Felon charged with murder in Thanksgiving road-rage shootings

A 41-year-old man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting one man and wounding four other victims in a suspected road-rage incident on Thanksgiving in Costa Mesa. Lee Quevon Walker was charged with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He also faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and the personal use of a firearm.
COSTA MESA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death

An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
UPLAND, CA

