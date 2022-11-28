Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys already have a huge advantage for Week 13
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, and they head into the game with a huge advantage. The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 13 with an 8-3 record, one of the best marks in the league. While they’re favored to beat the Indianapolis Colts anyway, they have the advantage of entering the game well-rested after roughly a week and a half off.
Sporting News
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
How To Watch the Seattle Seahawks Games Live This Season (2022)
With Geno Smith doing more than enough for the Seattle Seahawks to start the season the team looks to once
Russell Wilson has lost the Broncos locker room, and there’s no going back
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has had quite a disappointing season, and he’s reportedly losing some of his team. Things just keep looking worse and worse for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson as the season continues. He reportedly “lost some people in the locker room.”. Things aren’t looking great...
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. The Chargers are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chargers are -130 on the moneyline in the game. The Raiders are +110. The over/under for the game is...
Latest embarrassing Steelers clip should be last straw for Matt Canada (Video)
Matt Canada’s job hangs in the balance as the Steelers season draws to a close. A clip from their win over the Colts won’t help his cause. Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not looked up to the task this season. While Mike Tomlin was able to give him the benefit of the doubt with an aging Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, Canada has still failed to create much consistent ball movement with Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett.
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Aaron Rodgers addresses Packers possibly giving Jordan Love starts
Aaron Rodgers acknowledged the possibility of the Packers wanting to see more of Jordan Love if Green Bay gets eliminated from the playoff hunt. The 2022 season hasn’t gone the way Aaron Rodgers or the Packers hoped with a 4-7 record and playoff probability looking dim. While postseason play...
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Lamar Jackson calls out ESPN reporter, claims tweet wasn’t anti-gay
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson called out an ESPN reporter who considered his phrasing towards one fan in a since-deleted tweet to be anti-gay. After another tough loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to social media — truly never a good combination, FYI — and called out a fan who questioned whether he deserved the contract he’s reportedly pursuing.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0