Related
Houston lifts boil water notice after confirming tap water is safe to drink, city says
The city of Houston on Tuesday lifted the boil water notice issued two days earlier after water quality testing confirmed that tap water now "meets all regulatory standards and is safe to drink," the city said.
Houston boil water order resulted from ground trips at power plants
Over 2.3 million people are being affected by the notice that's expected to last until Tuesday. Mayor Turner provided a timeline of what happened.
Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million customers
The city of Houston is under a boil water notice after a Sunday morning power outage at one of its water treatment plants. Houston ISD schools will be closed on Monday.
Click2Houston.com
Residents to receive emergency order to vacate apartments in Dickinson due to lack of hot water
DICKINSON, Texas – Residents living at a Dickinson apartment complex learned of an emergency order to vacate due to lack of hot water, which is creating an unsafe environment, the notice letter read. According to the notice on Nov. 30, the city of Dickinson Building Official, with approval and...
Illegal dumping site continues to grow in Sunnyside, even after neighbors made complaints to 311
One longtime resident near the growing pile is worried about the rodents and disease that could be festering in the debris.
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of residents without power after fire at welding gas supplier in Brazoria County
FREEPORT, Texas – A large fire has been reported at a welding gas supplier Wednesday in Brazoria County, according to the Freeport Fire Department. Officials said a CenterPoint substation caught on fire located at Praxair, Inc., located at TX-332, southeast of Highway 288. The substation feeds power to the...
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — More than 2 million people in the Houston area were under a boil order notice Monday after a power outage caused low pressure at a water purification plant, officials said. The order — which means water must be boiled before it’s used for cooking, bathing or drinking — also prompted schools in […]
Click2Houston.com
Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues
HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
Boil water notice issued for entire City of Houston
HOUSTON — A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston's main water system. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. Houston Public Works issued the notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.
Click2Houston.com
Houstonians say the city fumbled sounding the alarm on boil water notice
HOUSTON — Eboni Davis was at home Sunday night when she got a text saying she wouldn’t have work the following day at Yates High School because of a boil water notice in the nation’s fourth-most-populous city. “I was like, ‘That’s crazy. How did they even let...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s boil water notice could further dampen customer satisfaction with utility
In a nationwide customer satisfaction survey released earlier this year by J.D. Power, the City of Houston ranked 65th out of 90 participating water utilities. That marked a continued downward trend, according to Andrew Heath, the managing director of utilities intelligence for J.D. Power. He said Houston's performance ratings were close to average when his company first began conducting residential water surveys eight years ago, with its scores having declined during the last few years.
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
All of Houston under boil water notice after system outage: Report
As first published by ABC 13, the City of Houston's Main Water System has been placed under a boil water notice after losing power.
cw39.com
Which H-E-B retailers are allowing purchase of 4 multipacks of water during Houston boil water notice
HOUSTON (KIAH) After the boil water notice was issued, Houstonians may be heading out to area stores to stock up. However, retailers are limiting product availability for now. Here’s how it works at your local H-E-B. The big Texas retailer is limiting water product availability to 2 multipacks at some stores but not all.
Houston residents question the timing of the boil order almost 6 hours after system failure
Residents are verbalizing their dissatisfaction with the city and the timing of the notification, which was given almost 6 hours after a water treatment plant outage.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area childcare facilities react to boil water notice
HOUSTON – Trinity Preparatory Academy in the Third Ward opened in March. They’ve served as a lifeline for many families, but Monday’s boil water notice has left some families struggling with their childcare options. As of Monday, Tara Davis had a new co-worker. “I’m dealing with my...
Houston Chronicle
H-E-B and Kroger limit bottled water sales under boil notice
In light of the boil-water notice issued by the city of Houston Sunday night, local residents are running to groceries stores across town to buy bottles of water for activities such as drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing their teeth. With supplies limited, stores such as Kroger, H-E-B and Randalls are only allowing customers to purchase so much bottled water at one time.
Click2Houston.com
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
Click2Houston.com
Boil water notice issued for parts Fort Bend County, Houston Public Works says
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A boil water notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release. According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is...
Click2Houston.com
Power outages, no water, mold and pests are just a few complaints from residents at Cabo San Lucas apartment complex in SE Houston
HOUSTON – People who live at the Cabo San Lucas apartments complex near the Gulf Freeway say broken mailboxes are nothing compared to them having to use flashlights to get around their moldy homes. Plus, the residents claim they can’t cook or clean, and on top of all that,...
