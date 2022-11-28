ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
iheartoswego.com

James Kenneth Thompson Jr. – November 27, 2022

James Kenneth Thompson Jr., 61; of Oswego, NY passed away November 27, 2022 unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Oswego, NY to James “Ken” Thompson and Diane Dempsey Thompson of Oswego, NY. Jim was a lifetime resident of Oswego. He was a United Stated Veteran having...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 20 – November 26

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to ride a horse-drawn sleigh on a snowy night? Or enjoy a cup of hot cocoa while watching fireworks along the Oswego River? They’re both new features of the Saturday, Dec. 3, Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the special events committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22

On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 11/15/22 – 11/21/22

18:00:00 10/05/22 PL145.00.04A AM4 (7836) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4 18:00:00 10/05/22 PL145.00.01 AM4 (2143) CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY. 18:00:00 10/05/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. Inmate Name: AUCLAIR, DAVID F. Address: 152 W SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 09/01/61. Arrest Number: 9173. Time/Date: 21:53:00 11/16/22 Booking Number: 9207. Loc. of Arrest:...
FULTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego’s Visitor Center Thanks Common Council For Continued Support During Meeting

OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council held their bi-monthly meeting last night, November 28. The meeting was brief, with all items on the agenda unanimously passing. Chairperson for Oswego’s Promotion and Tourism Advisory Board (PTAB) and Oswego Visitor Center Organizer Eva Corradino spoke during the Public Session portion of the meeting, thanking the Council for their continued endorsement.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

You can ride a Centro bus through Lights on the Lake

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lights on the Lake and Syracuse City Parks are teaming up to make the annual light show more accessible to everyone. Each Thursday through January 5th, besides December 22nd, two Centro buses will pick up 60 people from one of the five Syracuse City Parks Community Centers and bring them to Lights on the Lake. The Community Centers participating in this program will be Kirk Park, McChesney Park, Westmoreland Park, Schiller Park, and Wilson Park. Participants, who will register through Syracuse City Parks within the community centers, will meet at the designated community center at 5pm to board the buses with departure scheduled at 5:30pm. Participation is free.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Sheryl A. Dunn

FULTON – Sheryl A. Dunn, age 65 of Fulton, New York, passed away after a long illness on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital. She was predeceased by her father, Howard Berry; and brother, Keith Berry. Sheryl is survived by her loving mother, Nancy Berry Mandigo; sister,...
FULTON, NY
WIBX 950

Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
ILION, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy