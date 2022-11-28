Read full article on original website
James Kenneth Thompson Jr. – November 27, 2022
James Kenneth Thompson Jr., 61; of Oswego, NY passed away November 27, 2022 unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Oswego, NY to James “Ken” Thompson and Diane Dempsey Thompson of Oswego, NY. Jim was a lifetime resident of Oswego. He was a United Stated Veteran having...
Polar Express Train To Make Stops Throughout Oswego
OSWEGO – New to the city of Oswego: “The Polar Express Train.” On Sunday, December 18, grab your hot chocolate and wait for the polar express to drive by and make stops at different areas of the city of Oswego, towed by Paul Connolly of PJC Landscaping.
Centro providing transport to Lights on the Lake for members of Syracuse Youth Centers
Update 9:20 a.m. Wednesday 11-30-2022 – Some more clarification on this program arrived Wednesday morning from a Lights on the Lake spokesperson: “The way city parks organized this and have advertised in-house was this is for the youth and the families of their youth centers. They will be registering from each of the centers.” SYRACUSE, […]
Oops. Green ink. Stray marks. Inside the largest hand recount in Onondaga County history
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The largest hand recount in the history of Onondaga County elections began on Tuesday in an atmosphere resembling a standardized test. Officials, volunteers and lawyers began the painstaking process of counting more than 93,000 ballots by hand in a non-descript room in the Onondaga County Board of Elections.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 20 – November 26
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to ride a horse-drawn sleigh on a snowy night? Or enjoy a cup of hot cocoa while watching fireworks along the Oswego River? They’re both new features of the Saturday, Dec. 3, Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the special events committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22
On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 11/15/22 – 11/21/22
18:00:00 10/05/22 PL145.00.04A AM4 (7836) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4 18:00:00 10/05/22 PL145.00.01 AM4 (2143) CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY. 18:00:00 10/05/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. Inmate Name: AUCLAIR, DAVID F. Address: 152 W SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 09/01/61. Arrest Number: 9173. Time/Date: 21:53:00 11/16/22 Booking Number: 9207. Loc. of Arrest:...
27 new businesses in Central NY, including more beauty and grooming services
Twenty-seven new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 21 through Nov. 25. Continuing a trend that began last week, they included a new barbershop, hair, cosmetic and esthetic services.
Onondaga County to start planning Micron-fueled communities. No ‘bottom feeding’ allowed
Syracuse, N.Y. – Long before Micron Technology starts construction on a chip fab, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is ramping up plans for housing and commercial development related to the massive semiconductor project planned in the town of Clay. McMahon will ask county legislators next week to approve hiring...
Around 1,000 in Onondaga County without power, road closed, wind advisory in effect
Update 9:50 p.m. Wednesday: Only 18 power outages remain in Onondaga County, according to the National Grid. The power company is reporting no outages in Oswego and Madison counties. Update 2:30 p.m. Wednesday: Power outages in Onondaga County are still affecting 117 customers with 92 affected customers in Syracuse. Oswego...
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
Downed tree closes NY State Route 174 in Onondaga County, road closed for 2 hours
Camillus, N.Y. - A tree collapsed onto N.Y. State Route 174 Wednesday, causing all lanes to close for the next two hours, according to a state reporting system. The tree collapsed onto the road around 1:25 p.m., closing a portion of the highway between Forward Road and Elm Street in Camillus.
Nearly 6,000 without power as strong winds blow through Mohawk Valley
Nearly 6,000 people are without power in Herkimer and Oneida counties due to strong winds across the region Wednesday afternoon. In Herkimer County, the power went out for more than 3,000 National Grid customers in the Ohio, Cold Brook, Poland, Norway, Newport and Middleville areas around 3 p.m. More than...
Oswego’s Visitor Center Thanks Common Council For Continued Support During Meeting
OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council held their bi-monthly meeting last night, November 28. The meeting was brief, with all items on the agenda unanimously passing. Chairperson for Oswego’s Promotion and Tourism Advisory Board (PTAB) and Oswego Visitor Center Organizer Eva Corradino spoke during the Public Session portion of the meeting, thanking the Council for their continued endorsement.
You can ride a Centro bus through Lights on the Lake
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lights on the Lake and Syracuse City Parks are teaming up to make the annual light show more accessible to everyone. Each Thursday through January 5th, besides December 22nd, two Centro buses will pick up 60 people from one of the five Syracuse City Parks Community Centers and bring them to Lights on the Lake. The Community Centers participating in this program will be Kirk Park, McChesney Park, Westmoreland Park, Schiller Park, and Wilson Park. Participants, who will register through Syracuse City Parks within the community centers, will meet at the designated community center at 5pm to board the buses with departure scheduled at 5:30pm. Participation is free.
SUV hits building after colliding with another vehicle at intersection in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – An SUV crashed into the Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency building in Utica Wednesday morning after colliding with another vehicle near the intersection of Miller and South streets. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. After the impact of the initial crash, a black SUV went...
Onondaga County and Micron to hold another town hall on chip fab plans
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will host another town hall Thursday evening to inform the public about plans for a Micron Technology chip fab in the town of Clay. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at North Syracuse Junior High School, 5353 W. Taft Road. Representatives from Micron also will be present.
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
Sheryl A. Dunn
FULTON – Sheryl A. Dunn, age 65 of Fulton, New York, passed away after a long illness on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital. She was predeceased by her father, Howard Berry; and brother, Keith Berry. Sheryl is survived by her loving mother, Nancy Berry Mandigo; sister,...
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
