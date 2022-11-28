Pot-bellied pig reported stolen from Charleston Animal Society over Thanksgiving

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Animal Society is offering a reward after a pot-bellied pig in its care was reported stolen over the weekend.

According to Charleston Animal Society, “Piggie Stardust” was taken from the shelter’s barn over Thanksgiving. The pot-bellied pig, which was found as a stray at a Home Depot in North Charleston, has been under the shelter’s care since Nov. 16.

The shelter is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individuals responsible.

Photos and video courtesy Charleston Animal Society

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of “Piggie Stardust” is asked to call North Charleston Animal Control at 854-740-2816.

