kusi.com
Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation’s holiday outreach
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays are a tough time for financially insecure families and individuals, especially those with children. Last week, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation announced their holiday giving drive with a focus on seniors. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Board Member Dave Sniff to discuss...
kusi.com
San Diegans support charitable causes for Giving Tuesday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans dedicated Giving Tuesday to charitable causes ten years ago. The tradition continues as locals continue to donate each year around the holidays. This Giving Tuesday, donations to the Salvation Army will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100,000. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went...
kusi.com
Reduced adoption fees at San Diego Humane Society
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November was Adopt a Senior Pet Month at the San Diego Humane Society. The humane society offered reduced adoption fees the entire month to encourage San Diegans to adopt senior pets in need of homes. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San Diego Human...
kusi.com
Ronald McDonald House “fills the fridge” for Giving Tuesday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Fill the Fridge campaign for San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House launched Nov, 29 on Giving Tuesday. Fill the Fridge is an initiative meant to help families during time of financial hardship keep dinner on the table. Chief Philanthropy Officer Mindy Collins joined KUSI’s...
theregistrysocal.com
The Elizabeth Hospice Pays $8.1MM for 26,945 SQFT in Escondido
SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a freestanding office/medical project of 26,945 square feet in Escondido (San Diego), California. Located at 800 W Valley Pkwy, the two-story property sold for $8.1 million to an owner/occupier. The buyer was The...
KPBS
Major two-day conference on homelessness underway
A major conference dedicated to solving homelessness goes underway Wednesday. Experts on the issue are coming to San Diego from around the country to participate. The name of the two-day conference portends something big: “Solutions For San Diego.”. It’s being hosted by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH)....
kusi.com
San Diego nonprofits prepare for Giving Tuesday, Nov. 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Giving Tuesday is a day created in 2012 that encourages people to do good and donate to their favorite charitable causes. This year, Giving Tuesday is on Nov. 29. KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by CEO Paul Downey of Serving Seniors to discuss how the...
kusi.com
El Cajon leaders say homeless hotel vouchers increase crime
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In recent months it was revealed that San Diego County is housing a disproportionate amount of homeless individuals in the city of El Cajon through hotel/motel voucher programs. Residents and local leaders claim that these voucher programs increase crime in the surrounding neighborhoods. KUSI’s Ed...
High demand for The Black Santa in San Diego and Los Angeles
SAN DIEGO — For many kids, seeing a Santa that looks like them makes the holiday even more magical. It turns out Old Saint Nick comes from all different backgrounds and ethnicities, reflecting the diversity in the community. Kenneth White, who calls himself The Black Santa, is spreading joy...
Vista’s ‘Toy Man’ donates to those in need for 34th year
Vista's "Toy Man" has marked his 34th consecutive year donating food, toys and clothes to those in need in San Diego.
kusi.com
Families start purchasing Christmas trees across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Locals can start to shop around for their real live Christmas Trees at Pinery Christmas Trees’ location in Del Mar. Trees range from $75 and up and can be purchased at the Del Mar Horse Park. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live on location to...
East Village Holiday Market & Tree Lighting returns Dec. 11
Get ready to welcome Santa as he makes his to the annual East Village Holiday Market & Tree Lighting.
NBC San Diego
Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?
Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
Voiceof San Diego
Escondido’s Sales Tax Measure Failed, Forcing the City to Again Consider Budget Gymnastics
In my first few months at Voice of San Diego, I’ve covered everything from coastal erosion, major battleground races in the election, possible illegal gun ranges and more. As we know, North County needs more coverage. Your contribution helps Voice of San Diego sustain and grow so we can tell more stories. Click here to support VOSD today.
times-advocate.com
70th annual Escondido Christmas parade returns to Grand Avenue roots
In less than two weeks, what is widely known as “the longest-running Christmas tradition in all of San Diego County” is coming back to life from its pandemic hiatus. For three generations, the City of Escondido has entrusted the volunteers of its Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) to organize and run the city’s annual Christmas parade, making this its 70th year in existence.
Encinitas family needs $1M to treat their son battling a rare disease
SAN DIEGO — Three-year-old Tristan Witt enjoys watching his brothers play, but behind those sweet eyes is a devastating diagnosis. "The main aspect is that he struggles to learn. Even if we spend weeks or months learning a specific skill, and he does finally seem to learn it; within a couple weeks, it just disappears," said Tristan's father, Kevin Witt.
kusi.com
City seeks to deter Coronado Bridge Suicides through holidays
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coronado Bridge is an iconic San Diego landmark. Despite its beauty, the bridge is unfortunately a hotspot for suicide attempts. The Coronado Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project has been underway for years and has included various efforts, the latest of which is a proposal to put fencing on either side of the bridge in an attempt to make it more difficult to access the edge.
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego Events Calendar: December 2022
ICA North (Encinitas) hosts Cog•nate Collective in December as part of its ongoing “Limitless Growth, Limited World” exhibition. Starting in November and running through January 1, Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is an after-dark, illuminated trail that runs for a mile and features over a million twinkling lights. Attendees will enjoy towering artistic installations from international artists bursting with color, imagination, sound—and, of course, light—that have all been custom-designed for San Diego. Guests can also toast marshmallows over a fire, drink hot chocolate, and snack on other seasonal treats along the trail.
San Diego considers end to 'zero tolerance' drug policy for county-subsidized housing
SAN DIEGO — Should San Diegans who receive county-subsidized housing be required to be 'drug-free'?. Currently, this "zero tolerance" policy when it comes to drug activity is technically on the books, even though it is at odds with California's approach. Next month, San Diego's County Board of Supervisors will...
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
