San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kusi.com

Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation’s holiday outreach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays are a tough time for financially insecure families and individuals, especially those with children. Last week, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation announced their holiday giving drive with a focus on seniors. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Board Member Dave Sniff to discuss...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diegans support charitable causes for Giving Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans dedicated Giving Tuesday to charitable causes ten years ago. The tradition continues as locals continue to donate each year around the holidays. This Giving Tuesday, donations to the Salvation Army will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100,000. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Reduced adoption fees at San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November was Adopt a Senior Pet Month at the San Diego Humane Society. The humane society offered reduced adoption fees the entire month to encourage San Diegans to adopt senior pets in need of homes. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San Diego Human...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Ronald McDonald House “fills the fridge” for Giving Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Fill the Fridge campaign for San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House launched Nov, 29 on Giving Tuesday. Fill the Fridge is an initiative meant to help families during time of financial hardship keep dinner on the table. Chief Philanthropy Officer Mindy Collins joined KUSI’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

The Elizabeth Hospice Pays $8.1MM for 26,945 SQFT in Escondido

SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a freestanding office/medical project of 26,945 square feet in Escondido (San Diego), California. Located at 800 W Valley Pkwy, the two-story property sold for $8.1 million to an owner/occupier. The buyer was The...
ESCONDIDO, CA
KPBS

Major two-day conference on homelessness underway

A major conference dedicated to solving homelessness goes underway Wednesday. Experts on the issue are coming to San Diego from around the country to participate. The name of the two-day conference portends something big: “Solutions For San Diego.”. It’s being hosted by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH)....
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego nonprofits prepare for Giving Tuesday, Nov. 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Giving Tuesday is a day created in 2012 that encourages people to do good and donate to their favorite charitable causes. This year, Giving Tuesday is on Nov. 29. KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by CEO Paul Downey of Serving Seniors to discuss how the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon leaders say homeless hotel vouchers increase crime

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In recent months it was revealed that San Diego County is housing a disproportionate amount of homeless individuals in the city of El Cajon through hotel/motel voucher programs. Residents and local leaders claim that these voucher programs increase crime in the surrounding neighborhoods. KUSI’s Ed...
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Families start purchasing Christmas trees across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Locals can start to shop around for their real live Christmas Trees at Pinery Christmas Trees’ location in Del Mar. Trees range from $75 and up and can be purchased at the Del Mar Horse Park. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live on location to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?

Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
times-advocate.com

70th annual Escondido Christmas parade returns to Grand Avenue roots

In less than two weeks, what is widely known as “the longest-running Christmas tradition in all of San Diego County” is coming back to life from its pandemic hiatus. For three generations, the City of Escondido has entrusted the volunteers of its Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) to organize and run the city’s annual Christmas parade, making this its 70th year in existence.
ESCONDIDO, CA
CBS 8

Encinitas family needs $1M to treat their son battling a rare disease

SAN DIEGO — Three-year-old Tristan Witt enjoys watching his brothers play, but behind those sweet eyes is a devastating diagnosis. "The main aspect is that he struggles to learn. Even if we spend weeks or months learning a specific skill, and he does finally seem to learn it; within a couple weeks, it just disappears," said Tristan's father, Kevin Witt.
ENCINITAS, CA
kusi.com

City seeks to deter Coronado Bridge Suicides through holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Coronado Bridge is an iconic San Diego landmark. Despite its beauty, the bridge is unfortunately a hotspot for suicide attempts. The Coronado Bridge Suicide Deterrent Project has been underway for years and has included various efforts, the latest of which is a proposal to put fencing on either side of the bridge in an attempt to make it more difficult to access the edge.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego Events Calendar: December 2022

ICA North (Encinitas) hosts Cog•nate Collective in December as part of its ongoing “Limitless Growth, Limited World” exhibition. Starting in November and running through January 1, Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is an after-dark, illuminated trail that runs for a mile and features over a million twinkling lights. Attendees will enjoy towering artistic installations from international artists bursting with color, imagination, sound—and, of course, light—that have all been custom-designed for San Diego. Guests can also toast marshmallows over a fire, drink hot chocolate, and snack on other seasonal treats along the trail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
VISTA, CA

