Jack Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO last year and left its board this year, apologizes and ‘takes responsibility’ for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs
Twitter workers now unemployed thanks to Elon Musk are unlikely to get an apology from him. But they did just receive one from Jack Dorsey, the Twitter co-founder who led the company until November last year. In a tweet on Saturday morning, one day after his longtime friend Musk slashed...
decrypt.co
Jack Dorsey's Bitcoin Project TBD Cancels Plan to Trademark 'Web5'
After the community backlash, Jack Dorsey's project TBD backed out of the previously announced plan to trademark the term “Web5.”. Roughly six hours after TBD, the Bitcoin-centric subsidiary of Jack Dorsey’s Block, announced its intention to trademark the “Web5” name, the controversial plan was scrapped, with TBD saying the voice of the community was heard and it was "responding to their concerns.”
Sam Bankman-Fried was reported to own a $100 million stake in Elon Musk's Twitter. Musk says that's a lie.
Musk denied that Sam Bankman-Fried or FTX own shares of Twitter since the Tesla CEO took the company private, disputing a recent report from Semafor.
Elon Musk housecleaning at Twitter HQ finds #StayWoke t-shirts, pledges to 'earn trust'
Elon Musk on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter of a stack of #StayWoke t-shirts in a closet at the company's headquarters in San Francisco.
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
CoinTelegraph
FTX hacker reportedly transfers a portion of stolen funds to OKX after using Bitcoin mixer
Hackers who drained FTX and FTX.US of over $450 million worth of assets just moments after the doomed crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 continue to move assets around in an attempt to launder the money. A crypto analyst who goes by ZachXBT on Twitter alleged that the...
Elon Musk takes on Apple, gets called out by CNN
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elon Musk has launched a Twitter tirade against Apple on the same day he was called out by CNN for tweeting a screencap of a headline and image from a parody site. The image, which appears to be a crude photoshop involving photos of Musk and CNN Anchor, Don Lemon, accompanied […]
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi bankruptcy filing triggers a wide range of community reactions
As crypto lending platform BlockFi filed for bankruptcy, members of the crypto community reacted with mixed feedback as another platform fell during the current bear market. Despite BlockFi citing the FTX contagion as the reason for its bankruptcy filing, podcaster Matt Odell pointed out a different explanation. Odell wrote that the lending platform went bankrupt because it was lending customer funds to high-risk traders who played with leverage recklessly. “This is a tale as old as Bitcoin, leverage kills, and trusted third parties are security holes,” he added.
Trump plans to continue his legal fight against Twitter despite being reinstated by Elon Musk, lawyer says
Earlier this month, Donald Trump tried to revive his legal challenge against Twitter for suspending his account after the January 6 Capitol riots.
CoinTelegraph
What is the best crypto use case? Community answers
While fears surround the crypto market because of how big projects and firms file bankruptcy one after the other, community members continue to remind the world of the best use cases for cryptocurrency. On Twitter, the Cointelegraph social team asked the community to share their perspectives on what the best...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Will Play Significant Role in Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson thinks Elon Musk “has every intention” of integrating crypto into Twitter. At a Web Summit Event this month, Hoskinson predicted that Musk’s Twitter ownership will bring crypto to 200 million people. He speculated that Twitter could integrate with one of Musk’s favorite...
cryptopotato.com
FTX Hacker Transfers $4.1 Million in Bitcoin to OKX
The FTX hacker appears to have moved some of the stolen bridged assets to OKX. On-chain sleuth ZackXBT has tracked down some of the mixed Bitcoin funds stolen by the mysterious FTX hacker this month. The analyst found that $4.1 million worth of Bitcoin (255 BTC) has ended up on...
Complex
Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatening to Pull Twitter From App Store
Elon Musk’s rocky takeover of Twitter continued on Monday, with the new CEO accusing Apple of threatening to pull Twitter from its iOS App Store. In a series of tweets, Musk claimed Apple has threatened to “withhold” Twitter from its app store, but “won’t tell us why.” The Tesla founder also questioned Apple’s alleged censorship actions, while tagging the company’s CEO Tim Cook in the thread and asking “what’s going on here.”
CNET
Elon Musk Is Weaponizing Twitter Against Apple Now
Elon Musk on Monday began attacking Apple on Twitter, the social network he bought in October for $44 billion. He offered no details or proof to back up his complaints toward the company. In a series of tweets, Musk said that Apple had pulled advertising from his site and that...
CoinTelegraph
BlackRock CEO: FTX Token caused downfall, but tech still revolutionary
The CEO of the worlds largest asset management firm, BlackRock, believes that the reason why FTX failed is because it created its own FTX Token (FTT), which was centralized and therefore at odds with the “whole foundation of what crypto is.”. Larry Fink, who serves as chairman and CEO...
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Set To Delist $XRP From Its Platform
The crypto giant will stop supporting BCH, ETC, and XLM as well. Low usage has been cited as the reason for this move. This news had minimal impact on the prices of these tokens. As of 5 December 2022, Coinbase will stop supporting XRP on its platform. The firm, which...
International Business Times
Elon Musk's Twitter Lifts Rule Against Covid Misinformation
Twitter said it has stopped enforcing a policy intended to prevent the spread of Covid misinformation, as new owner Elon Musk -- who has clashed previously with US officials over pandemic safety rules -- continues to remake its content moderation policies. The move comes after the mercurial billionaire reinstated a...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Holding Above $16K Amid BlockFi Bankruptcy
Crypto lender BlockFi filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and crypto funds saw the biggest outflows in 12 weeks, according to CoinShares. TheoTrade co-founder Don Kaufman discusses what this means for bitcoin (BTC) and why he expects larger downside volatility.
CoinTelegraph
$16K Bitcoin dropping to $12K–$14K — Can this really happen? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the possibility of a $12,000–$14,000 Bitcoin (BTC) price and what that would mean for the rest of the crypto space. We start off this week’s show with the latest news in the markets:. Bitcoin prepares...
