Read full article on original website
Related
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Man Accused of Stabbing Victim During Altercation
An Ottumwa man was arrested after an early Sunday morning altercation resulted in the stabbing of a male victim, according to police. 39-year-old Jonas Joseph has been charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Joseph told authorities he and...
KCRG.com
Inmate escapes on work release in Wapello County
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Ottumwa Residential Facility as required yesterday. Owen Ray Spicer was admitted to the work release facility on October 10th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 194 pounds.
ktvo.com
Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
iheart.com
Ottumwa Man Found Shot To Death
(Ottumwa, IA) -- Ottumwa Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Police were called to a home at 603 S. Moore after 5 o'clock Sunday morning after a report that someone had been shot. First responders arrived and found the body of 25-year-old Nicholas Roberts-Dicks. The body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man died from gunshot wound
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Iowa man died from an apparent gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Ottumwa police were called to the scene at 603 S. Moore St. at 5:16 a.m. for a report of a person who suffered a gunshot wound. Officers found 25-year-old Nicholas Austin Roberts-Dicks dead at...
KBUR
GoFundMe account started for Southeast Iowa man involved in crash
Fairfield, IA- An employer in Fairfield is seeking donations for a Stockport, Iowa man involved in a weekend motor vehicle crash. TV Station KTVO reports that Faircast Inc., started a GoFundMe account for one of its employees, Sean Reid of Stockport. Reid was driving in Henry County on Saturday, when...
weareiowa.com
Police investigating after man found dead from gunshot wound in Ottumwa
Ottumwa police responded to reports Sunday that a person had been shot. They found 25 year old Nicholas Roberts-Dicks – dead, with at least one gunshot wound.
ktvo.com
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/29/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR JUVENILE CALLS, THREE EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ACCIDENTS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE DOG CALL, ONE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPT, ONE SALVAGE TAG, MET WITH ONE SUBJECT, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE FRAUD CALL, ONE ESCORT, ONE THEFT, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE DEER CALL, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
977wmoi.com
Authorities Investigating Deadly Crash In Henry Co.
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Henry County, Iowa. Authorities say a car was traveling on Highway 34 Saturday when it went off the roadway and landed in a ditch, where it hit a parked truck. Sherry Reid and Judith Ellis were killed in the wreck, while three other people were hospitalized with injuries.
kjluradio.com
Iowa woman gets probation for attempting to smuggle drugs into Missouri prison
An Iowa woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Moberly Correctional Center is sentenced. Shala Brown, 34, of Centerville, Iowa, pleaded down last week to one count of drug possession. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. In exchange for her plea, a charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dropped.
KCRG.com
Two dead following Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
kttn.com
Teenager from Unionville injured in crash on Highway 129
A Unionville teenager was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle, rollover, crash on Monday night ten miles north of Unionville. A seventeen-year-old girl received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the medical center in Centerville, Iowa. The northbound sports utility vehicle went off the right side...
KWQC
2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa, Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.
KCJJ
Rollover accident kills two and injures three in rural Iowa
A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Iowa resulted in two fatalities and three injuries Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Police, the incident occurred near the intersection of US 34 and Racine Avenue, between Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, at about 4:10. 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when it inexplicably went off the road. It crossed eastbound traffic and entered the south ditch, then struck a parked truck. The minivan then rolled on its side and came to rest.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend of Friday, November 25, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-five-year-old David McGary of Maryville was arrested early Saturday morning in Nodaway County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold. Twenty-five-year-old Decotas Powell of...
ktvo.com
Kirksville man accused of stealing, using credit cards to make purchases
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man faces five charges after a Kirksville woman reported her wallet was stolen from her SUV on Saturday. Kirksville police started an investigation that led them to a suspect: Terry Jones, 42, of Kirksville. Officers learned that Jones had used the woman's stolen...
kniakrls.com
Vehicle Fire Sunday in Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at 705 W Pearl in Knoxville shortly after 7:00 am Sunday. Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that the owner of the truck had recently purchased it. He had been working on it, and took it out for a test drive. When he arrived back at the residence, he went inside. Shortly later he discovered that the truck was on fire. No one was injured.
2 dead, 3 injured in Henry County single-vehicle crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died and three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sean M. Reid, 48, was driving a vehicle westbound on Highway 34 near mile marker 246. For an unknown reason, Reid’s vehicle went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, […]
Turnto10.com
Cause of fire at Mystic marina still under investigation as cleanup continues
(WJAR) — Investigators continue to search for the cause of a massive fire at a Mystic marina as the cleanup continues in its aftermath. The Mystic Fire Department said on Tuesday that it is not ready to pinpoint the origin of the fire that ripped through a commercial building and a residential building Sunday night at the Seaport Marine.
Comments / 0