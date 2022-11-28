Read full article on original website
Obituary & Services: Clara Rose Cowden
Clara Rose Cowden – age 87 of Lathrop, MO, and formerly of Kansas City, MO passed away Sunday morning, November 27, 2022 at her home in Lathrop. Clara was born on November 12, 1935, the daughter of Schulyer Colfax and Mary “Rosie” Rosann (Browning) Holt in Princeton, MO. She attended Scott Hill country school near Princeton. Clara grew up in Princeton and moved to Kansas City at an early age. She married Leonard Nolan Cowden on October 2nd, 1954, in Kansas City, MO. She enjoyed music, especially playing guitar and teaching others how to play. Clara collected dolls and liked to watch birds. She helped raise her grandchildren and they were very important to her. Clara was quiet, goodhearted and loving. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Obituary & Services: Eddie Ray Wilson
Eddie Ray Wilson, born November 18, 1953, to Bryant A. and Ollie M. (Nelson) Wilson, passed into his heavenly home on November 25, 2022. Ed accepted Christ at the age of 12 at the First Baptist Church in Bethany, MO. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. After his service, he worked various jobs, but later found his calling, which he had since a child, and became a police officer and detective with the St. Joseph Police Department. He retired in 2015 after 28-plus years.
Obituary & Services: Charlene May Rhoades
Charlene May Rhoades, 76, Des Moines, IA, formerly of Mercer, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at a Des Moines, IA hospital. She was born on October 30, 1946, in Mercer, Missouri the daughter of Albert and Betty (Melton) Sego. She married Robert Rhoades in 1972. He survives of the...
Obituary & Services: Melvin R Akers
Melvin Ray Akers, age 80, a resident of rural Chillicothe, Missouri, died at 4:05 am on November 24, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by loved ones. Melvin was born the son of Olen Ray and Idella Frances (Reeter) Akers on May 22, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He graduated from Chillicothe High School. After graduation, he served his country in the Air Force. Upon returning home he was employed with John Deere, then Rock Island Railroad until it ceased operation. He worked as a bank courier until retirement.
Obituary & Services: Charles Lindley Stephenson
Charles Lindley Stephenson, 72 years old, of Milan, MO, passed away Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Charles was born May 8, 1950, in Reger, MO to Robert and Ila (McClaren) Stephenson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Jones Stephenson, his parents, brother Keith Stephenson, and stepdaughter Shelley Elting Gear. Charles was blessed to have an extended family and is survived by children; Marie Pipes of Altoona, IA, Charles L Stephenson, Jr. (Junior) of Altoona, IA, Jamie Damewood of Clark, MO, Brandi Davis (Pat) of Huntsville, MO, Shawn Elting of Milan; grandchildren Dylan Powless (Rayanna), Samantha Cheney, Kolby Cheney, Makayla Cheney, Josh Regnier, and Mindy Elting; brother David Stephenson (Nedra), sister-in-law Barbara Stephenson; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany
A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
Audio: Five Points Alive to sponsor Christmas Parade in Trenton
Five Points Alive will hold a Christmas Parade in Trenton on December 2nd. Other activities are also planned throughout the day in Downtown Trenton. The activities will start with the Hodge Presbyterian Church holding a cookie walk at The Space from 11 to 7 o’clock or until the church sells out of cookies.
Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to host reception
The Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will pay tribute to area veterans, active duty, reserve service personnel, and first responders. A cookie and coffee reception will be in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church of Trenton on December 5th at 2 pm. The DAR will also dedicate a Christmas wreath to be placed at the World War 1 Monument at Moberly Park of Trenton in remembrance of departed heroes.
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
TINA MAN MODERATELY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN CARROLL COUNTY
A Tina man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Monday, November 28, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 42-year-old Steve Solomon failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed the roadway and struck an embankment. Solomon was transported...
Audio: Christmas caroling to be featured at area nursing homes
There will be Christmas caroling at nursing homes in Trenton next month. Spokesperson Cindy Jennings says caroling will start at Sunnyview Nursing Home on December 11th at 1:30. Caroling will then move to Eastview Manor Care Center at 2 pm. Jennings says there was a live nativity for the last...
Veteran service events scheduled during December in Trenton
Two opportunities are coming up in early December to meet with the Veterans Service Officer at the VFW Hall in Trenton. The Veterans Service Officer will be available from 9 am until 2 pm on both Friday, December 2nd, and Monday, December 5th. Assistance will be offered with VA paperwork and questions will be answered. Those attending are asked to take a copy of their DD214 and any related VA paperwork. The officer also will be on call at 660-359-2078.
Single-vehicle crash on Route J in Carroll County injures man from Tina community
A resident of the Tina community was injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday night in northern Carroll County. Forty-two-year-old Steve Solomon received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. The pickup had been southbound on county road 261 when the driver allegedly...
Boil advisory issued for a portion of Grundy County
A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Grundy County until further notice due to a water main break. The advisory’s boundaries are Northwest 80th Street and Northeast 80th Street on the north, Muddy Creek on the east, the Trenton city limits on the south, and the Weldon River on the west.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for mid to late November includes several investigations and arrests. November 11th deputies responded to a domestic assault in the 7000 block of LIV 239. The investigation shows a man was injured. November 16 School Resource Officer Mike Lewis responded to an incident...
Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails. Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing. Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held...
Livingston County Library to hold miniature Christmas tree decorating contest
The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold a mini Christmas tree decorating contest next month. Trees that are less than 24 inches tall can be brought to the library from December 1st through 10th. Voting for the favorite tree will be from December 12th through 17th. Voting will be...
Two to be elected to board of Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District
Two individuals are to be elected in April 2023 to the board of the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District. With three-year terms expired are Justin Anderson and Ethan Griffin. Candidates may file starting December 6th and ending December 27th at the Industrial Maintenance Supply on East 17th Street in...
DWI Arrest In Caldwell County
A kidder man was arrested by State Troopers Tuesday night in Caldwell County. Forty-nine-year-old John T Calhoon was arrested at about 11:00 pm for alleged DWI – chronic offender, careless and imprudent driving, speeding 96 in a 65, and failure to pull onto the shoulder. He was taken to...
Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold annual radio auction on Saturday
More than 135 items are to be offered for bids when the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce conducts its annual radio auction this Saturday, December 3, 2022. Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce take over the announcing duties on KTTN at approximately 8:45 Saturday morning offering merchandise and gift certificates while others answer phone calls from listeners and take bids on the items.
