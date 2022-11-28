Read full article on original website
Zion Williamson plays his 100th NBA game, and the Pelicans' star has been nothing short of dominant
Zion Williamson played his 100th career NBA game on Monday night, a New Orleans Pelicans' 105-101 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to a game-winning and-1 by Williamson in the final minute. His career has been like a lightning bolt. You don't see him often, but when you do he's spectacular.
College basketball rankings: UNC, No. 19 in Top 25 And 1, looks to rebound in showdown with No. 16 Indiana
The ACC/Big Ten Challenge gives us at least one more compelling high-profile matchup before the event suffers a death via television networks and ceases to exist: North Carolina at Indiana on Wednesday night at 9:15 p.m. ET. The get-in price on the secondary market is nearly $200 before fees, according to Stubhub.com.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13, 2022: Model says start Isiah Pacheco, but sit Jeff Wilson
After winning back-to-back NFL MVP awards and leading plenty of owners to championships in the process, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was showing no signs of slowing down heading into his 18th season. However, anybody who drafted Rodgers has been sorely disappointed with his productivity and position in the Fantasy football rankings. If you're searching for a quarterback to stream, who are your options this week? A reliable set of Week 13 Fantasy football picks can help you address those pressing roster needs and also ensure that you nail your Fantasy football start-sit decisions to optimize your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. So before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Get Rachaad White, Gus Edwards in lineups
Byes are back but light with only James Conner, D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard out for Week 13. Injuries to Josh Jacobs, Travis Etienne, Najee Harris, Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Raheem Mostert, Michael Carter and more, however, will make things a bit tight for some Fantasy managers.
NFL Week 13 picks: Dolphins shock 49ers, Bengals upset Chiefs, Titans stun 10-1 Eagles
If you were traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope you made it back in one piece and if you were flying, I hope you weren't on Odell Beckham's plane because, man, that seems like it was a lot of drama. After being kicked off his flight, Odell had to...
Buccaneers coach offers bizarre explanation for not letting Tom Brady try to beat Browns in regulation
There were definitely some questionable clock management decisions in the NFL in Week 12 -- hello, Colts -- but one of the most bizarre decisions came in Cleveland where Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles decided for some reason that he wasn't going to let Tom Brady try to beat the Browns in regulation on Sunday.
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Terance Mann, Caleb Martin among priority Week 7 waiver wire targets
The 2022-23 season is about a quarter of the way through, and teams are struggling with injuries around the 20-game mark. Fantasy managers are finding themselves searching the waiver wire for worthwhile additions more frequently early in Week 7, and there are still some serviceable options up for grabs. Do you need to stash some warm bodies to get by while your studs recover?
Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Small Forwards At Quarter Mark Of 2022-23 Season, Ranked
The fantasy basketball season has gotten off to quite an interesting start through the first quarter of the season. Many of the top players have dealt with injuries or early season struggles, and that is clearly illustrated in our top fantasy basketball small forwards list through the first 20 or so games of the season.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game
The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Peacock Classic at Sioux Falls, S.D. One of the squads will receive their third loss of the season in the high-stakes...
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: Why the Bengals QB has held his own, with off-script plays a stunning strength
Joe Burrow and the Bengals will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 13 in one of the most hyped games of the season (watch it Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, stream it on Paramount+) In case you've been living under a rock, the Bengals overcame a...
NBA DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy basketball picks for November 30 include Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Sacramento Kings scored 38 points in the second quarter of their game against Phoenix on Monday, in a matchup against a team that has one of the slowest pace ratings in the league. The Kings return to action against the Indiana Pacers, who, true to their namesake, have the fifth-highest pace in the NBA. In one of Wednesday's top matchups, should you consider Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton or Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis, in your NBA DFS lineups after the two were swapped between the Pacers and Kings last year?
Mike Tomlin didn't sleep following Monday's win while getting prepared for Steelers' upcoming game vs. Falcons
During his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin alluded to his team needing to "sleep fast" as the Steelers moved past Monday night's 24-17 win over the Colts while getting started on their upcoming game in Atlanta this Sunday. Roughly 12 hours after that press conference, Tomlin conducted his usual weekly...
Broncos' Mike Purcell calls out Russell Wilson during loss to Panthers, results in sideline blowup
The Denver Broncos' season has gone by the wayside, which only exasperated after Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Denver was supposed to compete for the AFC West and make a Super Bowl run after acquiring Russell Wilson, as the franchise had its first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning -- or so they thought.
James Harden, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton all reportedly targeting returns in next week
Three NBA stars in Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, Portland Trailblazers' Damian Lillard and Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton are all looking to make the league a little more interesting with returns reported to occur before the end of next week. These are the details on those timelines. James Harden reportedly planning...
One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 12: Chiefs' major weakness unveiled; Broncos star CB in slump
The NFL certainly had an interesting Week 12 slate of games, including a record number of comebacks. Sunday was the first time in NFL history that four teams won after trailing by seven-plus points in the final two minutes of regulation. In all, five games were decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime this week.
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant’s 45 Points Help Topple Grizzlies In Overtime
Coming off of the thrilling conquest of the 2001-02 NBA Finals victory over the New Jersey Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the season with back-to-back-to-back championships. With Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal leading the charge, Phil Jackson and the Lakers had cemented themselves as a dynasty, atop the NBA.
