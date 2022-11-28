Read full article on original website
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
essexnewsdaily.com
Enjoy ‘Christmas in King Arthur’s Court’ concert
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Hear how Christmas may have been celebrated in England during the time of King Arthur and beyond at Montclair Early Music’s annual Christmas concert, “Christmas in King Arthur’s Court,” on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 73 S. Fullerton Ave. in Montclair. Tickets may be purchased at montclairearlymusic.org.
Holiday celebrations, ballroom dancing, and more in Hudson County
The Community Awareness Series of the Jersey City Free Public Library has always been a part of Jersey City’s Kwanzaa celebration, and that tradition continues on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Miller Branch. The celebration will feature visual arts educator Mansa K. Mussa, who...
baristanet.com
Catch Santa at Montclair and Bloomfield Holiday Tree Lightings
The Township of Montclair presents its annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Church Street Plaza, Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., with special appearances by Montclair Community Band, Toy Soldiers and Acapella Singing Group. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make a visit to this “snowy” winter festival!
Award-Winning Film About Local Veteran To Screen In Monmouth County
TOMS RIVER – Toms River Filmmakers Roaming Dingo Productions is screening their recent award-winning film ‘Frank Parese, A Jersey Shore Veteran Story’ at Kevin Smith’s first annual SModcastle Film Festival in Monmouth County on December 3. From thousands of entries around the world, the festival will...
essexnewsdaily.com
Turkey Trot returns to Gregory Elementary School in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual Turkey Trot returned to Gregory Elementary School in West Orange on Nov. 22 after a three-year absence. Under sunny skies, third-, fourth- and fifth-graders ran around the school to the cheers of younger students, faculty and parents. Students ran two laps around the school as West Orange police officers, teachers and parent volunteers watched over them.
essexnewsdaily.com
Robert S. Hayes, Jr.
Mr. Robert S. Hayes, Jr., 89, died peacefully in West Orange, NJ on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Born in Boston, MA, Mr. Hayes grew up in Cranston, RI before moving to Glen Ridge in 1960. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA from New...
Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022
It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023. The winter village proved to be such a success the last...
Immersive Van Gogh exhibit scheduled to open in N.J. this week abruptly postpones
An immersive art experience featuring more than 300 works by post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh that was scheduled to open at the American Dream mega-mall Thursday has been abruptly postponed until March, according to an update from Beyond Van Gogh New Jersey. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is one...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
essexnewsdaily.com
Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship to be held Dec. 3 at Our Lady of Sorrows
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition of the annual Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The local competition is being run by Regina Pacis Council No. 4066 and will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Our Lady of Sorrows School gym located at 172 Academy St., in South Orange.
Iconic Competitive Eater Patrick Philbin AKA ‘Pat From Moonachie’ Dies, 59
Iconic competitive eater Patrick Philbin — better known as Pat From Moonachie from the ‘Opie & Anthony Show’ on the radio — has died at the age of 59, multiple news reports say. Fondly recalled for his larger-than-life sense of humor and even bigger appetite, the...
hobokengirl.com
93 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | December 1-4
As you’re wondering how December is already here in Hudson County, fill your calendar with a variety of activities and events happening in the area. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like a singles mixer at The Ashford, the Hoboken City Hall Holiday Craft Fair, Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol at Mile Square Theatre, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, December 1st – December 4th, 2022.
Renna Media
Second Annual Millburn-Short Hills Winter Market
The second annual Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce Winter Boutique will be held on December 3rd and 4th from 12 – 5 p.m. each day. Shop for unique gifts from a wide range of vendors, artisans, crafters and purveyors of delicious food items. Please check out our website for links of the participating different vendors.
essexnewsdaily.com
Kick off the holiday season in downtown West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — With the holiday season around the corner, downtown West Orange offers holiday activities that are fun for the whole family. “Downtown West Orange businesses are gearing up for another great holiday shopping season,” Downtown West Orange Alliance Executive Director Megan Brill said in a press release. “Our downtown shops, restaurants and businesses are excited to see everyone in person.”
How growing up in a N.J. city shaped one of country music’s biggest stars
Eddie Rabbitt grew up in East Orange, became a country music superstar in Nashville, but never stopped being a “Jersey Boy.”. One of his lesser-known songs endures, nearly a quarter-century after his death, as the tale of his improbable rise. It namechecks the Jersey Shore, Palisades, Pulaski Skyway, Clairmont Diner, Hurricane Bar and the “streets of Old East Orange,” not the usual fare of country music.
Shake Shack opens 2 more N.J. spots
The popular burger chain Shake Shack recently opened two more New Jersey locations. The company first unveiled a restaurant Nov. 26 in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall, neighboring True Food Kitchen. Then, another Shake Shack opened in Jersey City on Wednesday morning on the third level of Newport Centre’s...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS alum Rob Osieja has provided guidance as a soccer and track coach for several decades
IRVINGTON, NJ — Rob Osieja has deep roots in Irvington. He grew up in Irvington. His father was an Irvington police detective, Irvington Board of Education member, and was involved with the Irvington Police Athletic League and the little league. At Irvington High School, Rob Osieja lettered in track...
Beloved diner forced to close its doors after serving Riverdale community since the 1960s
It will be the end of an era when the owner of Blue Bay Restaurant, Spiridon Katechas, closes the doors of his restaurant for good.
roi-nj.com
Le Léo in Jersey City’s historic Journal Square debuts modern amenities
Le Léo, the new luxury rental building that is now over 50% leased in Jersey City’s historic Journal Square, has just debuted a full suite of indoor amenities. The curated recreational and social spaces include a lobby lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, resident lounge, coworking space with a conference room and game room and lounge area. Residents will also appreciate having local favorite Choc-O-Pain French Bakery + Café integrated into the six-story building’s design. The popular Hudson County café is now open in the street-level retail space at Le Léo with direct access for residents from the lobby lounge.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer players earn Super Essex accolades
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Five Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team players earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches. Senior Ava Kotronis made the first team, junior Antonina Cusamano and sophomore Aly Hoover made the second team, and sophomore Katie Powers and junior goalie Olivia Gist received honorable mention.
