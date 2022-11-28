Read full article on original website
Related
MindBodyGreen
How To Tell If Someone Is Lying To You, From Psychology Experts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. No one wants to be lied to. But the reality is, white lies abound, and prolific liars are among us. If you think someone could be lying to you and want to know for sure, here's how experts say you might be able to tell, plus what to do when the truth comes out.
Forget ‘quiet quitting’: Workers now stressing out colleagues with ‘quiet constraint’
Over the last few months, the workplace trend “quiet quitting” has taken social media by storm. The term refers to employees who do the bare minimum in their jobs. They refrain from putting in any extra effort and instead place their own interests above those of their employer. Now there’s a new trend in the career space: It’s called “quiet constraint” and it may also impact the productivity and success of American businesses. “Quiet constraint is a workplace trend we see emerging where many employees hold in valuable knowledge at work, rather than sharing it with their colleagues,” Falguni Bhuta, spokesperson with Kahoot!, an educational content company...
theeverygirl.com
Some Experts Say Birth Order Can Explain Your Personality–Is it True?
If you’re the DJ Tanner or Marsha Brady of the family, chances are you’re the responsible leader of the pack. But if you identify with Stephanie Tanner or Jan Brady and assume the role of the middle child, you likely get lost in the shuffle and keep the peace. Then, there are the Michelle Tanners of the world (AKA the baby of the clan) who are the outgoing charmers (“You got it, dude!”). These assumptions are all based on the birth order theory that says the order in which you were born dictates your personality traits. Is there any truth to it? Could it be the answer to why siblings are so different? I sought out Michele Goldman, a psychologist and advisor for Hope for Depression Research Foundation, to get the breakdown of the birth order theory, what it says about each sibling, and why some people may not fit its framework.
Women's Health
'Quiet quitting' has now come for relationships. Here's the key signs to watch out for
If there's one piece of Internet parlance you've seen whizzing around your social feeds over the past months, it's 'quiet quitting.' The phrase, used variously to describe doing the scantest amount of work possible without being quite enough of a problem to be sacked, or simply working to your job spec and tapping out at 5pm, spoke loudly to a generation of people raised in the relentless hustle of overtime, overwork and general 'grind culture'.
If you fake a cheerful or happy mood to hide inner despair, you could have 'smiling depression'
You may try to mask sadness and hopelessness if you think you shouldn't feel depressed, but these symptoms usually don't go away on their own.
Phys.org
Unique features of octopus create 'an entirely new way of designing a nervous system'
Octopuses are not much like humans—they are invertebrates with eight arms, and more closely related to clams and snails. Still, they have evolved complex nervous systems with as many neurons as in the brains of dogs, and are capable of a wide array of complicated behaviors. In the eyes of Melina Hale, Ph.D., and other researchers in the field, this means they provide a great opportunity to explore how alternative nervous system structures can serve the same basic functions of limb sensation and movement.
Yes, You Should Reach Out to That Friend You’ve Been Thinking About
We’ve all been in a position where life gets busy, schedules are difficult to coordinate and connecting with friends feels harder than ever. With some friendships, we may lose touch and want to reconnect. However, the more time that passes, the more uncertain it can feel if they want to hear from us.
"It Helped Me Cut Back Without Feeling Deprived": People Are Revealing The Money-Saving Tip They Swear By, And I Feel Richer Already
"Leave the house less. Literally every time I leave the house I spend at least $100."
Phys.org
New visual scale offers simple measure to help identify job burnout
"Job burnout" is a term that's far too familiar to many people. A 2020 Gallup poll showed that 76 percent of employed Americans surveyed have experienced burnout. Perhaps due to the condition's prevalence, the World Health Organization recently reclassified burnout in its International Classification of Diseases as an occupational syndrome resulting from "chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed."
psychologytoday.com
Pandemic Personality Changes: Are You Who You Used to Be?
According to a recent study, a decade's worth of personality change occurred during the 2019-2022 time period. The study showed that people are more neurotic and less conscientious than a couple of years ago. Researchers found that young adults experienced the most change, but each age group showed pandemic wear...
psychologytoday.com
Working Through Grief During the Holidays
Grieving a loved one during the holidays can be especially challenging, partly because the person's absence forever changes longstanding rituals. Not everyone experiences grief in the same way, so it is important to be patient with others who grieve differently. People may need time to move back and forth between...
psychologytoday.com
Three Ways to Overcome Stress and Reclaim Your Holidays
The holidays can be a time of joy, but they can also be stressful and overwhelming. If you can identify your unhealthy avoidance strategies, you can make better choices. Self-validation and prioritization of enjoyment and meaning can also improve your experiences this holiday season. The holidays are a time that...
extension.org
Practicing Gratitude and Building Better Thoughts
For service providers and clients alike, life is a winding road of good things here and bad things there. Actively working toward wiring your brain to acknowledge the good and appreciating those good things can help individuals shape personal strengths and build protections. Creating protective factors which can help cultivate positive mental health and generate an asset-based outlook that reaches all aspects of life.
Overly Aggressive During Arguments? Here’s How To Recalibrate.
Fights are an unavoidable part of any relationship. Spend enough time together, and sooner or later one of you is going to blow up. But, if you’re the kind of person who thrives on conflict, or someone who is naturally a bit more aggressive, then disagreements can become more complicated. Your base level during the argument might be too much for others and lead to frustration, defensiveness, and distance. So what can those of us who are more conflict-oriented do to keep ourselves in check during a fight?
You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.
Don't panic. Train yourself into mental clarity.
Comments / 0