Grizzlies frustrated, two ejected in loss to Timberwolves
The Grizzlies’ 27 turnovers were the most by the team since Nov. 3, 2007. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were ejected in the loss. Related story: Box score: Timberwolves 109, Grizzlies 101
FOX Sports
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
FOX Sports
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
Yardbarker
Watch: Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard hits buzzer beater against Los Angeles Lakers
The Indiana Pacers pulled off a miraculous 17-point comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Despite being down 101-84 with under ten minutes to play, the Pacers emerged victorious and walked away with a 116-115 win. Indiana outscored Los Angeles 32-22 in the fourth quarter to pull off the...
CBS Sports
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: 51 points in 31 minutes Wednesday
Booker totaled 51 points (20-25 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 win over the Bulls. Booker erupted for a season-high 51 points, needing only three quarters to get his work done. The Suns blew the Bulls away, so Booker, along with the rest of the starting unit, was given an early shower. It's been a terrific start to the season for Booker, who is currently putting up top-15 value. The eventual return of Chris Paul from a heel injury could slow Booker a little, although this is clearly his team and there is no reason to think he won't be able to flirt with this kind of value the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Still no official return timeline
Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Monday's loss to the Raptors that the team has "not put a specific date" on Rubio's (knee) potential return but added, "he is continuing to take steps and has a doctor's appointment coming up soon to see how everything is healing," Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Yardbarker
L.A. Wallops Damian Lillard-Free Trail Blazers, 128-109
A fast-paced two-way Los Angeles Lakers attack yielded a rare blowout win tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. Granted, the Trail Blazers were missing their best player, six-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, and were playing on the second night of a back-to-back (giving the Lakers a rest advantage), but a win is a win, and in fairness, the Lakers were missing two starters of their own, as well.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
FOX Sports
Sacramento takes on Indiana, looks to stop 3-game skid
Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (10-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Indiana. The Kings have gone 6-4 in home games. Sacramento has a 3-7 record against opponents over...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live score updates
The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time this season, but this matchup will look much different. The Timberwolves (10-11) will be without Karl-Anthony Towns after he suffered a calf strain injury. Towns has been one of the toughest players for the Grizzlies to guard the last two seasons. His performance in the 2022 postseason series against the Grizzlies led Memphis to removing Steven Adams from the starting lineup.
The Sacramento Bee
Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton feel ‘different energy’ in Sacramento as Kings stomp Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton was cheered while Buddy Hield was booed in the Kings’ win over the Pacers. Here’s what they had to say about it.
Ant's 4th quarter, defense leads Timberwolves over Memphis
Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the fourth during a 109-101 victory.
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) out vs. Spurs
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs due to
CBS Sports
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the
numberfire.com
Raptors' Scottie Barnes starting on Wednesday, Juan Hernangomez coming off the bench
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Barnes will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday with Juan Hernangomez coming off the bench. Our models expect Barnes to play 35.6 minutes against the Pelicans. Barnes' Wednesday projection includes 15.3...
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
