Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
CIAC football quarterfinals recap: Five Top 10 teams fall
CIAC football quarterfinals live updates for high school games in six classes: Class LL, Class L, Class MM, Class M, Class SS and Class S. Please click on the Class above to go to that Class. All final scores will be available on the CIAC postseason scoreboard. Class LL. No....
New Britain Herald
No. 1 Berlin holds on to beat No. 8 Branford 35-25 in Class M quarterfinals
BERLIN - Both sides sputtered out of the gate, but the No. 1 Berlin Redcoats (11-0) caught fire in the second half to fend off the No. 8 Branford Hornets (5-6) and advance to the Class M Semifinals on Sunday. The first half gave the impression that Tuesday was going...
Eric Coleman announces bid for Hartford mayor
Just one day after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin revealed he isn't running for the third time in 2023, a former Superior Court judge and Democratic state senator announced his bid for mayor.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Honored With WWE Belt
The WWE honored Bristol police officer Alec Iurato by presenting him with one of the wrestling organization’s iconic belts. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and officials said Iurato killed the suspect with a single shot.
Luke Bronin will not seek a third term as mayor of Hartford
Luke Bronin, Hartford's mayor since 2016, could be a Democratic candidate for governor if Ned Lamont decides not to run again in 2026.
Bristol Press
Injured hiker rescued on Crescent Lake trail in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – An injured hiker was rescued from a trail near Crescent Lake on Sunday. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to UConn Health in Farmington for an “obvious injury” to her lower leg and ankle, according to Southington police. Local police responded along...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury men injured in convenience store shooting
Dr. Amy Sanders, Director of the Hartford HealthCare Memory Care Center, talks about a potential treatment for Alzheimer's. How to spot a potential Jay: A field guide from the University of Saint Joseph.
Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area
A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut. The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. Police said a...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Mikel M. Gradia, 40, of 11 Henry St., Bethel, was charged Nov. 17 with second degree sexual assault and risk of injury. Manuel Aquinoroaroa, 31, of 950 Woodycrest Ave., Bronx, NY, was charged Nov. 17 with sixth degree larceny. Esmerlin Cepeda, 18, of 950 Woodycrest Ave., Bronx, NY, was charged...
CT Man Accused Of Stalking Same Bridgeport Girl Online Twice
A 52-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested twice for allegedly stalking a teenage girl online. New Haven County resident Christopher Green, of North Branford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 23, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police. In the summer of 2021, the victim went on a trip out...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closed Parts of Route 15 South, Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield
A crash closed part of Route 15 south and a section of the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield on Wednesday morning. Officers received several 911 calls about a crash on the Berlin Turnpike near Pawtucket Avenue around 7:30 a.m. When police arrived, they said they found a heading south went off...
Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
darientimes.com
Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’
Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
Speeding arrest: Man caught driving 110 mph on I-95S in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after state police clocked him driving 110 mph in Fairfield on Tuesday. State troopers pulled-over a 2015 black Chevrolet Camero on Tuesday after clocking it traveling 110 mph in a 55 mph zone. The car was driving on I-95 south in Fairfield and was pulled-over at […]
Manchester man killed in crash over holiday weekend
State police responded to more than 400 accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one that killed a Manchester resident. On Saturday, Tajay Walsh was killed when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road onto a grass embankment and collided with a tree on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford, one mile north of Exit 66.
Michael DiMassa’s affairs, gambling habits in spotlight during trial
John Trasacco's defense attorneys sought to portray DiMassa as a sexual philanderer and gambling addict who was desperate for money.
Eyewitness News
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Milford Police Department
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Milford, CT Police Department Now Hiring ENTRY LEVEL POLICE OFFICERS Salary between $63,,679 - $77,292 *Application Deadline January 1, 2023* The Milford Police Department will begin the testing of applicants to establish a list of appointments for full time positions as Police Officers. Go to https://www.policeapp.com/Entry-Level-Milford-CT-Police-Officer-Jobs/241/ for more info or contact Captain DelMonte at 203-878-6551.
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford
A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
Eyewitness News
