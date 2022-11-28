ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branford, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

CIAC football quarterfinals recap: Five Top 10 teams fall

CIAC football quarterfinals live updates for high school games in six classes: Class LL, Class L, Class MM, Class M, Class SS and Class S. Please click on the Class above to go to that Class. All final scores will be available on the CIAC postseason scoreboard. Class LL. No....
TRUMBULL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Honored With WWE Belt

The WWE honored Bristol police officer Alec Iurato by presenting him with one of the wrestling organization’s iconic belts. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and officials said Iurato killed the suspect with a single shot.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Injured hiker rescued on Crescent Lake trail in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – An injured hiker was rescued from a trail near Crescent Lake on Sunday. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to UConn Health in Farmington for an “obvious injury” to her lower leg and ankle, according to Southington police. Local police responded along...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Mikel M. Gradia, 40, of 11 Henry St., Bethel, was charged Nov. 17 with second degree sexual assault and risk of injury. Manuel Aquinoroaroa, 31, of 950 Woodycrest Ave., Bronx, NY, was charged Nov. 17 with sixth degree larceny. Esmerlin Cepeda, 18, of 950 Woodycrest Ave., Bronx, NY, was charged...
PLAINVILLE, CT
FOX 61

Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
darientimes.com

Why half of affordable housing vouchers in CT go unused: ‘A slamming door in my face’

Just days before Christmas, LaResse Harvey received the gift of a lifetime. After spending two years on a waiting list, she received a call from the Bristol Housing Authority notifying her she had won the lottery for a government-subsidized housing voucher for low-income families. The voucher would cover a significant portion of her rent, allowing her to afford a place ranging from $1,089 to $1,144 per month, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Speeding arrest: Man caught driving 110 mph on I-95S in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man was arrested after state police clocked him driving 110 mph in Fairfield on Tuesday. State troopers pulled-over a 2015 black Chevrolet Camero on Tuesday after clocking it traveling 110 mph in a 55 mph zone. The car was driving on I-95 south in Fairfield and was pulled-over at […]
FAIRFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man killed in crash over holiday weekend

State police responded to more than 400 accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, including one that killed a Manchester resident. On Saturday, Tajay Walsh was killed when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road onto a grass embankment and collided with a tree on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford, one mile north of Exit 66.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Milford Police Department

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Milford, CT Police Department Now Hiring ENTRY LEVEL POLICE OFFICERS Salary between $63,,679 - $77,292 *Application Deadline January 1, 2023* The Milford Police Department will begin the testing of applicants to establish a list of appointments for full time positions as Police Officers. Go to https://www.policeapp.com/Entry-Level-Milford-CT-Police-Officer-Jobs/241/ for more info or contact Captain DelMonte at 203-878-6551.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford

A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Milford I-95 south rest area reopens after deadly crash

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A rest area along Interstate 95 south in Milford is back open Wednesday after a deadly crash. State police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a car. A man drove his Nissan Altima into the rear end of a tractor trailer, police said. The...
MILFORD, CT

