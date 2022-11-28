Read full article on original website
Winner chosen in store front contest
Bee Tree Folk School, located at 30 E. Idaho St., has been chosen as the winner of the Weiser Signal American’s Best Dressed Business store window decorating contest. Owners Dennis and Sandy Cooper included in their design a Christmas tree, Santa Claus, old-fashioned streetlamp, train set, a variety of colorful lights, and a Nativity scene.
‘Wolverine Paw Prints’ newspaper resurrected
After a two-year hiatus, Weiser Middle School has resurrected its newspaper “Wolverine Paw Prints.”. The student publication comes out twice per month and is now part of an official class, with advisor (and editor) Courtney Thompson leading a team of six roving reporters. “The previous teacher was Deana Hall,...
Santa schedules additional appearances in Weiser
Santa recently notified the Weiser Signal American that he has added local appearances to his schedule, giving area children more opportunity to see the world’s most storied toymaker. Here are the dates of his appearances:. Friday, Dec. 2 – Santa will participate in the Christmas Night Light Parade and...
Weiser elementary school students receive new boots
Weiser elementary students will all have drier and warmer feet this winter thanks to a generous donation. On Nov. 9, Optum, in partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, C-A-L Ranch stores and the State Department of Education, donated boots to the Weiser elementary schools as part of their fourth annual “Give Cold Feet the Boot” statewide program.
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral
Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
Here Are The Most Underrated Restaurants In Boise You Need To Eat At
What do you think is the most underrated restaurant in Boise/Treasure Valley is?. That's the question I posted on Facebook yesterday (11/29) and I loved the response we got from our followers. As someone who's new to the area (moved from Lincoln, NE) my wife and I are always looking for somewhere new to enjoy. It's easy to go to places like Yelp, but hearing about these underrated restaurants from our listeners just seems more genuine.
Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places
The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
Boise Should Beware of Brown Lump Hiding in Fresh Cut Christmas Trees
It's tough to beat the amazing smell a fresh-cut Christmas tree brings to your living room, but is that smell worth the risk of this chaos happening in your living room?. Live Christmas trees are absolutely beautiful, but they can bring some unwanted visitors into your home. In 2019, a Georgia family was shocked to find a tiny owl had been living in their tree for over a week before one of their children found it. Last year, a family in South Africa was stunned to find a venomous snake slithering its way through their tree.
I-84 closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes, winter weather
BOISE, Idaho — Multiple crashes and severe winter weather have forced a stretch of Interstate 84 to close in eastern Oregon Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported. Both eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4...
RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide
BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
6 U.S. Cities That Are Apparently Safer Than Boise (Do You Agree?)
Would you agree Boise is a safe city? We think so!. In fact, we recently shared the top 5 PROS to living in Boise, and something on the list was that Boise is a clean and safe city. However, Boise rarely (if ever) ranks on Global or Nationwide lists for being a safe city. Absurd.
Police believe Michael Vaughan's remains buried and then moved
Fruitland, Idaho (CBS2) - Fruitland Police believe Michael Vaughan has died, but his remains have not been found. Michael would be 6 years-old now. He disappeared July 27th, 2021. During a news conference on Thursday, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said investigators believe there are four people involved in the...
'Build, build, build.' Experts say more housing is key to ending homelessness in Idaho
Mental health and substance use issues often dominate conversations around homelessness, but researchers and social workers in Idaho are drawing attention to the housing shortage as its main cause. Gregg Colburn, co-author of the book "Homelessness is a Housing Problem", visited City Club of Boise to discuss misconceptions around the...
Here's the latest on the upcoming snowstorm
The latest models are showing that the LC Valley is not expected to get a blanket of snow during Wednesday's upcoming snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. However, most of our region will experience lingering snow after November 30. The impacts outlook appears to be in the northern...
Avian cholera outbreak suspected in Southwest Idaho snow goose die-off
Southwest Idaho is currently experiencing a waterfowl die-off that is primarily affecting light geese in Parma and surrounding areas, including the Lake Lowell Unit of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Staff at Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health Lab believe that a recent outbreak of avian cholera is responsible for this die-off. The persistence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) infections in migratory bird populations is also contributing to some waterfowl mortalities in the area, although it is unclear if HPAI also contributed to this specific event.
Light morning snow in the Treasure Valley today
BOISE, Idaho — Many areas in the Treasure Valley can expect snowfall this morning. Mountain regions will see the longest-lasting and heaviest snowstorm so far this season over the next two days. An intense low-pressure system will move into the region this morning. This will be followed by another...
Is It Actually Legal to Tip Your Mail Carriers In and Around Boise?
This time of year, there's no one more important than the mail carriers and delivery drivers who safely bring those online purchases to your home. You want to show your gratitude, but is it illegal to tip these folks?. We did some digging into the claims that you can't tip...
Idaho news headlines from 1922
The Caldwell Tribune had several interesting news stories on this day back in 1922. Here are just a few.
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
