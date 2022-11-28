ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

signalamerican.com

Winner chosen in store front contest

Bee Tree Folk School, located at 30 E. Idaho St., has been chosen as the winner of the Weiser Signal American’s Best Dressed Business store window decorating contest.  Owners Dennis and Sandy Cooper included in their design a Christmas tree, Santa Claus, old-fashioned streetlamp, train set, a variety of colorful lights, and a Nativity scene.
WEISER, ID
signalamerican.com

‘Wolverine Paw Prints’ newspaper resurrected

After a two-year hiatus, Weiser Middle School has resurrected its newspaper “Wolverine Paw Prints.”.  The student publication comes out twice per month and is now part of an official class, with advisor (and editor) Courtney Thompson leading a team of six roving reporters.  “The previous teacher was Deana Hall,...
WEISER, ID
signalamerican.com

Santa schedules additional appearances in Weiser

Santa recently notified the Weiser Signal American that he has added local appearances to his schedule, giving area children more opportunity to see the world’s most storied toymaker. Here are the dates of his appearances:.  Friday, Dec. 2 – Santa will participate in the Christmas Night Light Parade and...
WEISER, ID
signalamerican.com

Weiser elementary school students receive new boots

Weiser elementary students will all have drier and warmer feet this winter thanks to a generous donation.  On Nov. 9, Optum, in partnership with D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters, C-A-L Ranch stores and the State Department of Education, donated boots to the Weiser elementary schools as part of their fourth annual “Give Cold Feet the Boot” statewide program.
WEISER, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral

Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Here Are The Most Underrated Restaurants In Boise You Need To Eat At

What do you think is the most underrated restaurant in Boise/Treasure Valley is?. That's the question I posted on Facebook yesterday (11/29) and I loved the response we got from our followers. As someone who's new to the area (moved from Lincoln, NE) my wife and I are always looking for somewhere new to enjoy. It's easy to go to places like Yelp, but hearing about these underrated restaurants from our listeners just seems more genuine.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places

The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Should Beware of Brown Lump Hiding in Fresh Cut Christmas Trees

It's tough to beat the amazing smell a fresh-cut Christmas tree brings to your living room, but is that smell worth the risk of this chaos happening in your living room?. Live Christmas trees are absolutely beautiful, but they can bring some unwanted visitors into your home. In 2019, a Georgia family was shocked to find a tiny owl had been living in their tree for over a week before one of their children found it. Last year, a family in South Africa was stunned to find a venomous snake slithering its way through their tree.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide

BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Police believe Michael Vaughan's remains buried and then moved

Fruitland, Idaho (CBS2) - Fruitland Police believe Michael Vaughan has died, but his remains have not been found. Michael would be 6 years-old now. He disappeared July 27th, 2021. During a news conference on Thursday, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said investigators believe there are four people involved in the...
FRUITLAND, ID
KLEWTV

Here's the latest on the upcoming snowstorm

The latest models are showing that the LC Valley is not expected to get a blanket of snow during Wednesday's upcoming snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service Spokane. However, most of our region will experience lingering snow after November 30. The impacts outlook appears to be in the northern...
GRANGEVILLE, ID
idaho.gov

Avian cholera outbreak suspected in Southwest Idaho snow goose die-off

Southwest Idaho is currently experiencing a waterfowl die-off that is primarily affecting light geese in Parma and surrounding areas, including the Lake Lowell Unit of Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Staff at Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health Lab believe that a recent outbreak of avian cholera is responsible for this die-off. The persistence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) infections in migratory bird populations is also contributing to some waterfowl mortalities in the area, although it is unclear if HPAI also contributed to this specific event.
PARMA, ID
Post Register

Light morning snow in the Treasure Valley today

BOISE, Idaho — Many areas in the Treasure Valley can expect snowfall this morning. Mountain regions will see the longest-lasting and heaviest snowstorm so far this season over the next two days. An intense low-pressure system will move into the region this morning. This will be followed by another...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
BOISE, ID

