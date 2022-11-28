Read full article on original website
Driver hurt in truck-train crash near Winger
A driver suffered minor injuries when his box truck was hit by a train south of Winger (MN). The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says, around 9:15 this (Tue) morning, the truck stopped too close to the tracks near 460th Street Southeast and U-S Highway 59… and was struck by a southbound Canadian Pacific train.
UPDATE: 2 people with serious injuries in SUV-school bus crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says two people have serious injuries and a bus driver is uninjured after a crash on 25th St. near 34th Ave. S. Monday morning. Officials say while investigating the crash, they learned a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north and...
Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads were blocked off and neighborhoods were flooded with Fargo Police officers Wednesday evening. Fargo Police say officers descended on the Crescent Park Apartment complex in the 1600 block of 34th St. S. Wednesday in an attempt to arrest a man with outstanding warrants. Police are searching for 22-year-old Tremane Rainey for an aggravated reckless endangerment charge stemming from an early October incident in the 1200 block of N. University Dr., as well as two probation violation warrants for fleeing in a motor vehicle. After a thorough search of the area, it was determined that Rainey left the location prior to officers arriving, FPD states.
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
One person is injured following crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--On Saturday, one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place on Minnesota Highway 108 and County Road 21 west of Pelican Rapids. A 2009 Toyota Prius, driven by Paul Stenholm, 88,...
FPD Asking for publics help finding missing woman
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They are looking for 23-year-old Salacia Jewett, who last contacted family and friends from a hotel possibly in the Fargo area on November 19. Salacia is 5′6″ and approximately 120 pounds with...
Pedestrian hit by car in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The collision happened Saturday night at the intersection of Main Avenue and University Drive. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on his current condition.
North Dakota Man Charged After Incident with St. Cloud Police
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A North Dakota man faces several charges after an incident in St. Cloud on Thanksgiving Day. According to the charging complaint, 49-year-old Leroy Schmidt of West Fargo approached a group of people in his vehicle and was making racial slurs and sexual comments to them.
Man injured in two-vehicle Otter Tail County crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An elderly man is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the crash happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 21. The man, identified as 88-year-old David Stenholm of Pelican...
West Fargo man charged with threatening to kill probation officer
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A West Fargo man has been charged with threatening to murder his probation officer. The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s office says 69-year-old Robert Ivers became upset following a hearing to revoke his probation for a previous felony conviction. Ivers was taken to an interview room where...
One person hit by vehicle in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The...
Fargo woman facing charges after assaulting an officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing felony charges for assaulting a police officer, and it’s not the first time. Authorities say they were called to the 3000 blk. of 33rd St. in Fargo Friday night around 10:30 p.m. They say a woman called to report a burglary when 39-year-old Amy Goodsky broke into her apartment and began damaging property.
Moorhead man shot during Jamestown hunting trip
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead man is recovering after being shot while hunting. Authorities say the 26-year-old man and his friend were hunting coyotes Friday night in Jamestown. That's when officials say the 26-year-old was shot by the other man. The victim's condition hasn't been released. The incident is still...
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
Ex-aide sentenced for injuring nursing home resident
A former certified nurse’s aide has been sentenced to one year and one day in jail after being found guilty of causing serious injury to a Valley City nursing home resident. The decision from Southeast District Judge Jay Schmitz was announced by state Attorney General Drew Wrigley, whose office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit prosecuted the case.
