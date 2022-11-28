ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local nonprofits look for donations on Giving Tuesday

By Bob Pepalis
 2 days ago
Bins of produce are available for CAC clients during food pantry hours at its south Sandy Springs branch at 120 Northwood Drive, Suite 150. (Bob Pepalis) Credit: Bob Pepalis

Nonprofits throughout Georgia will be part of Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29, a day an international day of giving that follows the traditional shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Giving Tuesday is a chance for community residents to feel good about their part in the community and to help feed their neighbors, donate to a cancer society or somebody who helps foster children, Community Assistance Center spokesperson Laure Deupree said.

More than 700 nonprofit organizations were registered even before Thanksgiving for GAgives on Giving Tuesday , Jennifer Dunaway, a Brookhaven spokesperson, said. Some of the Brookhaven nonprofits involved include Bagel Rescue Inc., Peachtree Creek Greenway, Inc. and Quality Care for Children.

“There’s plenty of worthy causes out there and this is a chance to get together with everyone else who has donated on the same day and make a big splash,” Deupree said.

Led by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, GAgives on GivingTuesday is Georgia’s biggest generosity movement, designed to connect Georgians to its nonprofits.

Since launching in 2012, the GAgives movement has helped raise more than $90 million for the benefit of thousands of nonprofits. A record $27.14 million was donated in 2021.

As part of the efforts, Atlanta-based Mailchimp announced on Monday that it is partnering with the NFL and Giving Tuesday to present Give Where You Live: a movement that is shining a light on nonprofits to drive donations during the holiday season.

Mailchimp launched an interactive website where residents can learn more about each nonprofit. A video also shares more about the campaign.  Local organizations to benefit include:

On this day, even $5 is game-changing money for the organizations trying to do good in the world, Deupree said.

“I think CAC does a really good job of taking care of our community and putting that front and center. So when you contribute to CAC, you’re really contributing to your neighbors, to your community as a whole. And we’re just a really effective way to get back to your community.”

Demand for CAC’s services has been up this year, having already reached 2021 numbers in August, Deupree said. The nonprofit isn’t seen its usual clientele. This year people who were doing fine during the past two years and managed to make it through COVID have found the economic forces they face today are a bit too much.

“These are people who are absolutely making ends meet or working full time, but in the last year have found that their purchasing power has decreased,” she said.

Costs for everything went up and they are paying rent that rose several hundred dollars. The CAC uses donations to help with services such as its food pantry, where a family of four could save $758 a month compared to grocery store shopping.

Springmont Montessori families contributed to Solidarity Sandy Springs to help buy food for food-insecure families, the school said. They responded with $2,500 in two weeks. And then they gathered at the organization’s food pantry to stuff 250 bags full of Thanksgiving food for families who live even within a mile of the school grounds.

Now with the help of a friend, any funds donated to Solidarity Sandy Springs through this link will be matched, up to $20,000.

Nonprofit Propel ATL , which advocates for bike and pedestrian safety, is matching donations dollar for dollar up to $12,000. “Your generous support will make streets measurably safer for people biking, walking, and using scooters or wheelchairs,” the organization said in a statement.

Horizon Theatre in Little Five Points is hoping that donations during Giving Tuesday will help the company continue to recover from pandemic losses and launch its 39th season of new plays and musicals.

The post Local nonprofits look for donations on Giving Tuesday appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

