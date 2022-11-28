Read full article on original website
Midway through the season, No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey looks for fresh start against No. 17 Ohio State
In a short week, No. 6 Penn State finally picked its play back up, sweeping an Alaska Fairbanks team that was starting to find its groove. These nonconference matchups were a break in the Nittany Lions’ tough conference schedule, which featured three ranked teams, two being No. 1 in the nation at the time of play. Now that the series is over, the Nittany Lions must turn their attention back to the Big Ten, as they take on a home series against Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey hopes success on power play builds with confidence on ice
Ebbs and flows on special teams have hurt Penn State at times, but despite the glaring weak spot of its offense, the power play has picked up steam over the last few series. In its last four games, the blue and white has scored on the man-advantage in all but one game, including a pair of power-play goals in two of those matchups.
Led by pair of veteran 1st-team members, 3 Penn State women's soccer players earn all-region honors
Despite falling short against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Penn State received a couple more accolades to build on an already successful season. Three Nittany Lions were named to the United Coaches All-North Region teams, with two representatives being elected to the first team. Fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking and redshirt...
MAC Hermann Trophy names star Penn State women's soccer forward Ally Schlegel as semifinalist for award
Following a memorable season in which redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel tallied her 100th career point and ranked 15th nationally in goals, there could be another award on the way. The Parker, Colorado, native put together a season to remember in Happy Valley and was recognized as a semifinalist for...
Penn State women’s basketball struggles on both sides of ball in 1st loss of season
It was not the finest game shooting the ball for Penn State on Wednesday night. The Lady Lions shot it at just over 40% on their way to a 89-68 loss to Virginia in a matchup of two undefeated teams in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Unable to pull off...
After splitting pair of games in Las Vegas, Penn State women's hockey remains stagnant in USCHO poll
Penn State rounded in at No. 12 in the USCHO poll once again Monday afternoon. Working with an 11-8-1 overall record on the season so far, the Nittany Lions are coming off a split weekend, falling to No. 3 Minnesota 5-1 on Friday night but finding vengeance against Boston University in a 3-0 Saturday night victory.
Penn State football's Nick Singleton named Big Ten's 2022 freshman of the year
The second day of Big Ten awards are rolling out and a Penn State freshman has taken home a prestigious award. Running back Nick Singleton was named the Big Ten’s Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year award on Wednesday. Singleton led the Nittany Lions with 941 rushing yards and...
Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on linebacker
Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season. Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey. However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound...
Ex-Penn State women's soccer midfielder Marissa Sheva re-signs with Washington Spirit
After originally signing as a coronavirus replacement player, Marissa Sheva has found her role with the Washington Spirit moving forward. The former Penn State midfielder re-signed on a one-year contract, the club announced Wednesday. Sheva starred for the Nittany Lions from 2015-18, totaling 13 goals and nine assists during her...
Slow 1st-quarter start impedes comeback effort for Penn State women’s basketball against Virginia
The struggle bus pulled in early and often for Penn State in its first loss of the 2022-23 season. A slow start in the first quarter of Wednesday’s Wear White game at the Bryce Jordan Center hurt the Lady Lions’ ability to wield a comeback against Virginia in a lopsided affair.
Penn State men’s hockey’s Ryan Kirwan responds with vigor after surprise scratch
A lot of things went wrong on the ice for Penn State during its 7-3 loss to Michigan State on Nov. 19. Yet, the contest’s most surprising story happened before puck drop. Sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan was a healthy scratch against the Spartans, a moment which served as the boiling point for the forward after a dormant month of play.
Penn State wrestling set to meet No.18 Lehigh and Rider in early test
Following dominant performances in both the NWCA All-Star Classic and Black Knight Open, Penn State takes to the road in back-to-back bouts with Rider and Lehigh at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, respectively. Rider will enter the weekend 2-0, while Lehigh sits with a 3-2 record....
Penn State men’s basketball struggles offensively with shots not falling from deep against Clemson
Penn State’s small-ball strategy worked relatively well in bouts with mid-major programs, but against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, it didn’t. Despite working its way to double-overtime, it was ultimately the Nittany Lions’ inability to score or protect the paint, especially when 3-point shots weren't hitting, that led to their 101-94 loss.
Freshman Evan Mahaffey showcasing versatility through first few games for Penn State men’s basketball
A makeshift roster of returnees and veteran transfers made up Penn State’s squad in Micah Shrewsberry’s first season as head coach. Without any freshman, there was no developmental process. Despite the lack of freshman in Year 1, Shrewsberry went out and signed five promising recruits en route to...
‘It's been a dream, honestly’ | Penn State women’s volleyball’s leadership set to drive tournament run
For the 42nd consecutive year, Penn State will grab its dancing shoes and play in the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions closed out its 2022 campaign with plenty of momentum, building a strong resume that included a 5-5 record against top-20 opponents, a 24-7 overall record and a 13-7 mark in conference play — finishing fifth in the Big Ten.
Despite best start since 1996-97 season, Penn State women’s basketball looks to improve on both ends
For coach Carolyn Kieger, expectations coming into Year 4 at the helm were as high as they have been in her tenure. With a 7-0 start on the year, the program’s best start to a season since 1996-97, Penn State is on track to surge past last season’s win total of 11.
3 Penn State football players earn All-Big Ten special teams honors
Penn State cleaned up the All-Big Ten defensive awards with 10 players selected, and it now has three more to add to that tally with special teams. Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton was named All-Big Ten second team by the media as a return specialist and honorable mention by the coaches. Punter Barney Amor was named as an honorable mention by the coaches, while kicker Jake Pinegar was named an honorable mention by the media.
Penn State women's volleyball finishes regular season just outside top 10 in AVCA rankings
Penn State women’s volleyball finds itself staying put at the No. 11 ranking in the AVCA Division I Women’s Volleyball Coaches Poll, which came out Monday afternoon. Finding itself ranked No. 11 for the second consecutive week, Penn State finished the regular season with a 24-7 record, while going 13-7 in Big Ten play.
Let’s go bowling | Top 3 possibilities for Penn State football’s bowl game
Penn State finished up its last regular-season game against Michigan State and now just awaits what bowl game it will play in. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have the Nittany Lions at No. 8, which is the final ranking before Championship Week and ultimate bowl selection. With the No....
Penn State wrestling’s Beau Bartlett cracks single digit ranking in latest poll release
One Penn State wrestler moved up in the latest release of the Intermat rankings on Tuesday. Beau Bartlett officially cracked single digits, moving up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 at 141 pounds in Tuesday’s release. Bartlett recently took home the 141-pound crown at Army’s Black Knight...
