Woman accused of assaulting aunt, 13-year-old brother

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her aunt and younger brother. Cierra Pogue, 18, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence, Injury to a Child, and two counts of Harassment of a Public Servant.

According to an affidavit, on November 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment off 53 rd Street after the young victim called 911. When officers arrived on the scene, they were flagged down in the parking lot by the boy who said his sister, identified as Pogue, was still inside the apartment arguing with her 34-year-old aunt. When officers arrived at the apartment in question, they found the front door completely off its hinges and could hear yelling coming from inside the home.

Inside the apartment, officers found the 34-year-old victim with a bloody nose and lacerations to her face; they also found a combative and “aggressive” Pogue who reportedly tried to kick her younger brother in the face as she was being escorted from the home in handcuffs. Investigators then learned that Pogue had arrived home and become upset that her younger brother was in the apartment. She then allegedly pushed her brother out the front door and locked him out and began kicking and punching her aunt in the face. The 13-year-old victim said he broke down the front door to get inside and help his aunt. In return, he said Pogue then punched him multiple times in the head.

Additionally, when an OPD officer on the scene tried to put Pogue into a patrol car, he said she spat at him three separate times. Pogue also became combative and spat multiple at jailers at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office as they tried to book her into jail, the affidavit stated. She remained in custody as of Monday afternoon on a combined $26,500 bond.

