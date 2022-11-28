ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Woman accused of assaulting aunt, 13-year-old brother

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvYFr_0jQ6sTBU00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her aunt and younger brother. Cierra Pogue, 18, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence, Injury to a Child, and two counts of Harassment of a Public Servant.

According to an affidavit, on November 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment off 53 rd Street after the young victim called 911. When officers arrived on the scene, they were flagged down in the parking lot by the boy who said his sister, identified as Pogue, was still inside the apartment arguing with her 34-year-old aunt. When officers arrived at the apartment in question, they found the front door completely off its hinges and could hear yelling coming from inside the home.

Inside the apartment, officers found the 34-year-old victim with a bloody nose and lacerations to her face; they also found a combative and “aggressive” Pogue who reportedly tried to kick her younger brother in the face as she was being escorted from the home in handcuffs. Investigators then learned that Pogue had arrived home and become upset that her younger brother was in the apartment. She then allegedly pushed her brother out the front door and locked him out and began kicking and punching her aunt in the face. The 13-year-old victim said he broke down the front door to get inside and help his aunt. In return, he said Pogue then punched him multiple times in the head.

Additionally, when an OPD officer on the scene tried to put Pogue into a patrol car, he said she spat at him three separate times. Pogue also became combative and spat multiple at jailers at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office as they tried to book her into jail, the affidavit stated. She remained in custody as of Monday afternoon on a combined $26,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Convicted drunk driver sentenced to 20 years

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan today announced that an Odessa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a drunk driving arrest from 2020. Dessirae Keneson, 38, was charged with a felony because of her previous drunk driving convictions. Jail records indicate Keneson was arrested on April 19, 2020 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested in connection with October bar fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week in connection with a bar fight in October that left one person unconscious. James Anthony Kennedy, 28, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to court records, on October 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Thanksgiving day fight leads to arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Thanksgiving morning after investigators said he allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old and chased him with a knife. Noah Flores, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, around 2:45 a.m. on November 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of stealing mattresses from local business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been accused of breaking into a local business and stealing mattresses on multiple occasions. Kolby Slaughter, 27, has been charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building.  According to an affidavit, on November 17, the owner of a mattress store on Andrews Highway filed a report with […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Overdose call leads to arrest, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators responding to an overdose said they found him in possession of multiple cartridges of THC. 18-year-old Ryan Eubanks has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a second-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

Fugitive arrested for aggravated assault of a child

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man with an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault of a child has been apprehended by U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers at the Presidio Texas port. On Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023 when a 55-year-old male, U.S. citizen, driving-in from Mexico, arrived a the port of entry, the system revealed […]
PRESIDIO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

False 911 calls end in arrest for Odessa woman

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after she allegedly called 911 multiple times and asked for help she didn’t truly need. Myra Ramirez, 37, has been charged with False Report to Induce Emergency Response.  According to an affidavit, on November 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander accused of assaulting officer investigating noise complaint

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted an officer who was investigating a complaint about loud music. Robert Humphreys, 56, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer and Resisting Arrest.  According to an affidavit, around 12:21 a.m. on November 17, an officer with […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of serial theft suspect

Editor’s note: the video above is from a report we aired November 16. ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Bartlett, Texas man was arrested late last week in connection with a string of thefts at an Odessa business. Lance Alan Lister, 44, has been charged with Criminal Mischief and three counts of Theft of Property.  According to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man accused of breaking into RV at knifepoint

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly broke into an RV and injured a man inside. Clay Cockerham, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to court records, around 10:30 a.m. on November 17, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Traffic stop leads to arrest of two charged with drug related offenses

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested Thanksgiving morning after investigators said they pulled over a driver in a stolen vehicle and found drugs inside. Zachary Brazell, 40, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana. Jose Ornelas, 37, has been […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Bonham eighth grader arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon, ECISD police arrested an 8th-grade female student at Bonham Middle School after the girl became angry and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot other students. She has been charged with a class A misdemeanor Threat, Use of Exhibition of a Weapon...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Accused hit and run driver charged with DWI

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Sunday evening after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. Erick Rivera, 26, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.  According to an affidavit, around 7:30 p.m. on November 27, an officer with the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for beauty salon bandit

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 8, the woman pictured below took a purse from a client inside the Beauty Bar Salon. She’s then accused of taking a credit card from the […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland man arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland, on November 26, 2022, at approximately 8:30 pm, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the DK Convenience Store in the 5800 block of W. Interstate 20 in reference to shots fired. While responding to the scene, officers...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One arrested after shots fired at convenience store

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested this weekend after an incident at a DK store led to shots fired. 21-year-old Luiz Miguel Espinoza Galindo has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 8:30 p.m. on November 26, officers responded to the DK store in […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MPD responds to shooting Saturday night

MIDLAND, Texas — At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the DK Convenience Store in the 5800 block of W. Interstate 20 in reference to shots fired. While responding to the scene, officers were notified of a gunshot victim...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy