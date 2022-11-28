Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
49ers Notebook: Bosa looking to silence Dolphins-loving friends; McGlinchey ready for ‘fun challenge’; Mason impressing
Nick Bosa grew up in Fort Lauderdale. He spends his time off during the offseason there, training with his brother, Joey. The Miami Dolphins are his hometown team. On Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end will be looking to end the Dolphins' winning streak and maybe silence some of his friends.
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Deion Sanders was asked if Shedeur would go if he leaves JSU
The response from Deion Sanders might have been the best part of the candid press conference. The post Deion Sanders was asked if Shedeur would go if he leaves JSU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Rose Bowl gives in to College Football Playoff expansion: What it means
The Rose Bowl finally agreed to amend their contract to allow the College Football Playoff to expand by the 2024 season. Back in September, the College Football Playoff announced its plans to expand their format from four teams to 12 beginning at the 2026 season. That is due in part to the remaining time they had on their contracts with ESPN, which expire after the 2025 season. The CFP Board of Managers had a plan to begin the expansion for the 2024 season, but the Rose Bowl was the lone dissenting vote, threatening to sink the entire plan.
Report reveals when Zach Wilson might get starting job back
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said last week when he benched Zach Wilson that the former BYU star will be back on the field at some point this season, but that hardly sounds like a guarantee. Mike White led the Jets to a 31-10 win in his first...
FOX Sports
Dolphins entering tough stretch, but Tua Tagovailoa is more than ready
Look at the Miami Dolphins' schedule, and it would be easy to say the toughest stretch remains ahead of Tua Tagovailoa. He might respectfully disagree. Sure, on paper, the Dolphins have a punishing midwinter immediately before them, with five teams on the docket all above .500 who have a combined record of 34-21, plus the who-knows-what-now Green Bay Packers.
Golf Digest
It sounds like Zach Wilson was the only guy in the Tri-State who didn’t enjoy watching Mike White ball out on Sunday
You won’t find a guy on an NFL roster who had a worse Sunday than (former) Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. After an abysmal performance in a loss to the Patriots a week ago, Wilson declined to take any responsibility, answering simply “no” when asked if he felt accountable to the defense. This reportedly rubbed many in the locker room the wrong way, including head coach Robert Saleh who demoted Wilson to third string ahead of the Jets’ game against the equally quarterback-stricken Bears on Sunday.
Sophia Culpo braves rainy elements at MetLife Stadium for Jets’ win
Sophia Culpo wasn’t going to let the rain dampen her game-day experience. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the 26-year-old reality star documented her soggy afternoon at MetLife Stadium, where she supported her boyfriend, Jets receiver Braxton Berrios, as his teammate, backup quarterback Mike White, made his first start of the season following Zach Wilson’s benching. “Everyone say a prayer for good weather,” Culpo remarked in an Instagram Story. Previous 1 of 2 Next Despite a dreary day in the Metropolitan area, Culpo got to see the Jets improve to 7-4 on the season with a 31-10 win over the Bears. White — who was...
Vikings’ Patrick Peterson Bluntly Rips Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
The two played together in Arizona during the 2019 and ’20 seasons.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers
We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
NFL Week 12: Najee Harris, Taylor Heinicke and more fashionable arrivals
Week 12 of the NFL season is in full effect -- and so are the fashionable pregame fits.
Deion Sanders confirms Colorado offer, says there are others
Deion Sanders didn't avoid the question of whether or not Colorado offered him ahead of the SWAC Championship Game. The post Deion Sanders confirms Colorado offer, says there are others appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
FOX Sports
More support, confidence has altered Tua Tagovailoa's career
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa’s career-altering turnaround can be traced in part to a confidence-inducing moment with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. Before the season, McDaniel compiled a highlight reel of about 700 of Tagovailoa’s best plays in an attempt to boost his young quarterback’s self-assurance. That detail was first reported on the CBS broadcast of Miami’s 30-15 win over Houston on Sunday.
Heat’s Haslem still with heavy heart after Gator teammate’s sudden death, ‘I miss him a lot’
Before he became The Captain for the Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem looked with reverence toward his captain, the teammate at the University of Florida who planted the seeds of leadership that remain in place more than two decades later. That is what has made this past month so difficult, and the reason Haslem missed five games for what the Heat listed as personal reasons. Because there was a point ...
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Dolphins-Niners
Week 13 is finally here. Why would we be so excited, you might wonder? Week 13 is special because this is when we start to really see similarities present themselves between team health and team success. We are able to get a clearer picture regarding which teams will and won’t make the playoffs when you combine current records with the Banged Up Score Rankings.
Dolphins list 13 players on first injury report ahead of 49ers game
In preparation for their Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins held their second practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Miami listed 13 players on their first injury report. Non-participants included linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest), offensive tackle Terron Armstead...
FanSided
