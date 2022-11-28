Clara Rose Cowden – age 87 of Lathrop, MO, and formerly of Kansas City, MO passed away Sunday morning, November 27, 2022 at her home in Lathrop. Clara was born on November 12, 1935, the daughter of Schulyer Colfax and Mary “Rosie” Rosann (Browning) Holt in Princeton, MO. She attended Scott Hill country school near Princeton. Clara grew up in Princeton and moved to Kansas City at an early age. She married Leonard Nolan Cowden on October 2nd, 1954, in Kansas City, MO. She enjoyed music, especially playing guitar and teaching others how to play. Clara collected dolls and liked to watch birds. She helped raise her grandchildren and they were very important to her. Clara was quiet, goodhearted and loving. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

LATHROP, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO