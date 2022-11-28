Read full article on original website
Obituary & Services: Clara Rose Cowden
Clara Rose Cowden – age 87 of Lathrop, MO, and formerly of Kansas City, MO passed away Sunday morning, November 27, 2022 at her home in Lathrop. Clara was born on November 12, 1935, the daughter of Schulyer Colfax and Mary “Rosie” Rosann (Browning) Holt in Princeton, MO. She attended Scott Hill country school near Princeton. Clara grew up in Princeton and moved to Kansas City at an early age. She married Leonard Nolan Cowden on October 2nd, 1954, in Kansas City, MO. She enjoyed music, especially playing guitar and teaching others how to play. Clara collected dolls and liked to watch birds. She helped raise her grandchildren and they were very important to her. Clara was quiet, goodhearted and loving. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Obituary & Services: Charlene May Rhoades
Charlene May Rhoades, 76, Des Moines, IA, formerly of Mercer, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at a Des Moines, IA hospital. She was born on October 30, 1946, in Mercer, Missouri the daughter of Albert and Betty (Melton) Sego. She married Robert Rhoades in 1972. He survives of the...
Obituary & Services: Edith Elaine McClure
Edith Elaine McClure passed away on November 24, 2022, at a Bethany nursing home at the age of 84 years. She was born December 9, 1937, in Harrison County, MO, and was the daughter of Frank and Lona (Bensyl) Milligan. Edith attended various Harrison County schools growing up and graduated...
Obituary & Services: Melvin R Akers
Melvin Ray Akers, age 80, a resident of rural Chillicothe, Missouri, died at 4:05 am on November 24, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by loved ones. Melvin was born the son of Olen Ray and Idella Frances (Reeter) Akers on May 22, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He graduated from Chillicothe High School. After graduation, he served his country in the Air Force. Upon returning home he was employed with John Deere, then Rock Island Railroad until it ceased operation. He worked as a bank courier until retirement.
Jackie Soptic to retire after 33 years with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission
A retirement party will be held for Jackie Soptic with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Cake, cupcakes, and punch will be available at the First Christian Church in Trenton on December 8th from 2 to 5 pm. Soptic is retiring after 33 years with the planning commission. RSVP is...
Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany
A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
Audio: Five Points Alive to sponsor Christmas Parade in Trenton
Five Points Alive will hold a Christmas Parade in Trenton on December 2nd. Other activities are also planned throughout the day in Downtown Trenton. The activities will start with the Hodge Presbyterian Church holding a cookie walk at The Space from 11 to 7 o’clock or until the church sells out of cookies.
Gallatin Board of Aldermen announce results of latest meeting
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a contract regarding policing for Gallatin being done by Daviess County on November 28th. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reports the contract will go into effect on January 1st, and the contract is not to exceed $125,000. It was previously reported Gallatin will have a...
Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2000 Ford Expedition driven by 41-year-old Sarah Germann of Council Bluffs and a 2014 Toyota Hylander driven by 25-year-old Leetta Yoder of Maryville were northbound on Highway 71 5 miles northwest of Maryville when Yoder's vehicle slowed and stopped in the northbound lane to allow traffic to pass and make a left turn. Despite attempts to slow down, Germann's vehicle rear-ended Yoder's vehicle. Germann's vehicle came to rest in the northbound lane of 71, while Yoder's vehicle crossed the center lane and traveled off the west side of the highway before coming to rest facing west with its wheels off the roadway.
North 65 Center to host community blood drive
The North 65 Center will host a community blood drive on Monday, December 12th. The Community Blood Center will be in Trenton to conduct the blood drive from noon until 6 pm. The community blood center is the primary provider of blood products for hospitals in northwest Missouri. Appointments are...
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to a combine fire on Highway 65
The Chillicothe Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon responded to a combine on fire which was parked in grass along Highway 65. Captain Derrick Allen stated smoke was coming from underneath the combine. An inch-and-a-half hand line hose was used to completely extinguish the fire using approximately 200 gallons of water.
Single-vehicle crash on Route J in Carroll County injures man from Tina community
A resident of the Tina community was injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday night in northern Carroll County. Forty-two-year-old Steve Solomon received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. The pickup had been southbound on county road 261 when the driver allegedly...
Veteran service events scheduled during December in Trenton
Two opportunities are coming up in early December to meet with the Veterans Service Officer at the VFW Hall in Trenton. The Veterans Service Officer will be available from 9 am until 2 pm on both Friday, December 2nd, and Monday, December 5th. Assistance will be offered with VA paperwork and questions will be answered. Those attending are asked to take a copy of their DD214 and any related VA paperwork. The officer also will be on call at 660-359-2078.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend of Friday, November 25, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-five-year-old David McGary of Maryville was arrested early Saturday morning in Nodaway County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold. Twenty-five-year-old Decotas Powell of...
Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to host reception
The Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will pay tribute to area veterans, active duty, reserve service personnel, and first responders. A cookie and coffee reception will be in the fellowship hall of the First Baptist Church of Trenton on December 5th at 2 pm. The DAR will also dedicate a Christmas wreath to be placed at the World War 1 Monument at Moberly Park of Trenton in remembrance of departed heroes.
Boil advisory issued for a portion of Grundy County
A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Grundy County until further notice due to a water main break. The advisory’s boundaries are Northwest 80th Street and Northeast 80th Street on the north, Muddy Creek on the east, the Trenton city limits on the south, and the Weldon River on the west.
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for mid to late November includes several investigations and arrests. November 11th deputies responded to a domestic assault in the 7000 block of LIV 239. The investigation shows a man was injured. November 16 School Resource Officer Mike Lewis responded to an incident...
Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold annual radio auction on Saturday
More than 135 items are to be offered for bids when the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce conducts its annual radio auction this Saturday, December 3, 2022. Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce take over the announcing duties on KTTN at approximately 8:45 Saturday morning offering merchandise and gift certificates while others answer phone calls from listeners and take bids on the items.
Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails. Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing. Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held...
