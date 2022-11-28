Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
stmarynow.com
Lighting up the riverfront
Residents of Berwick, and from nearby communities, too, gathered Tuesday night, when the annual Christmas lighting turned the town's lighthouse into a giant holiday ornament. Santa Claus also arrived by boat at the town dock and talked with youngsters, including Paisley Mayon, 6, and Kolbe Mayon, 5, in the bottom picture.
stmarynow.com
Great seasons come to an end for Berwick, Patterson
The high school football season ended Friday for Berwick and Patterson, two teams that went deep into the playoffs despite low to middling seeds in Non-Select Division III. In a rare alignment that allowed both east St. Mary teams to host state quarterfinals, Berwick fell 42-14 to Amite, and Patterson dropped a 38-14 decision to Union Parish.
stmarynow.com
Local authorities report arrests on domestic abuse, terrorizing charges
Area law enforcement agency reported four arrests on domestic abuse or battery of a dating partner charges over the long holiday period, and a Napoleonville man was accused of threatening to shoot a Pierre Part businessman and his employees. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the...
brproud.com
Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 25-28
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 7:15 a.m. Area of Sixth Street; Stalled vehicle. 7:58 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint. 8:35 a.m. 1300 block of Sixth Street; Complaint. 9:58...
Community grant applications set to close this week
Lafayette Consolidated Government's Community Development and Planning Department is partnering with Lafayette Habitat for Humanity to offer small scale project grants along the Evangeline corridor.
brproud.com
Capital area closures due to severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions will be closed. No official closures have been announced at this time. Assumption Parish. No official closures have been announced at this time. East...
stmarynow.com
Louisiana's Tiger Brigade takes part in Warfighter exercise
PINEVILLE – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Lafayette, sent more than 100 soldiers to participate in Warfighter Exercise 23-2 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Oct. 25-Nov. 15. Warfighter exercises are designed to test division level elements who are spread out across the...
brproud.com
One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
wbrz.com
Another high-ranking member of Mayor Broome's administration leaving
BATON ROUGE - A second high-ranking city-parish official is leaving Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's administration. Broome announced Wednesday that Darryl Gissel was leaving his post as Chief Administrative Officer. The city named its new CAO Wednesday afternoon, Major General Glenn Curtis, former commander of the Louisiana National Guard under governors...
Baton Rouge voters to decide on continued law enforcement funding
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for support for the renewal of the parish-wide law enforcement district millage. This money is used for everyday operations, patrol operations, and school safety operations. East Baton Rouge Parish voters will have the opportunity to...
stmarynow.com
DEO RAMKHALAWAN
Deo Ramkhalawan, 71, a native of Mendes Coral Trinidadend Tobago and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his residence. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn more about flooding in the Capital Region. Anytime there is severe weather many in the Capital Region think back to the 2016 flood. It’s what prompted Deitmar Rietschier, the executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, to start examining how rain patterns led to such historic flooding.
theadvocate.com
A tire recycler says they'll fight blight in Baton Rouge. Competitors are pushing back.
More than three years ago, businesswoman Diane Baum stepped into a then-contentious debate over the cost of a proposed Baton Rouge city-parish tire shredder and offered to run it free-of-charge, after upfront costs, just for the right to the waste tires. Though the Metro Council agreed to let Baum do...
stmarynow.com
ARTHUR ADAM RULF
Arthur Adam Rulf, 83, a native of Berwick and resident of Stephensville, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Mayon Rulf of Stephensville; son, Andrew Rulf; daughter, Sharon Guidry; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents,...
stmarynow.com
MICHAEL THIBODEAUX
Michael Thibodeaux, 63, a native of Church Point and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by two sisters, Alice Benoit of Patterson and Paula Begnaud of Lacassine; and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents. In...
stmarynow.com
DOLORES MARIE VINNING SONS
Funeral Mass for Dolores Marie Vinning Sons, resident of Hessmer and formerly of Patterson, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belledeau with Fr. Kurian Zachariah officiating. Entombment follows in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Dolores Sons, age 84, went...
postsouth.com
Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne retires
Embattled Plaquemine City Police Chief Kenny Payne announced his retirement Monday, Mayor Ed Reeves said. Payne’s retirement notice came after a court appearance Monday in which he entered guilty pleas on two counts of malfeasance in office. The brief handwritten letter POST/SOUTH obtained from the city read:. “Effective today...
houmatimes.com
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
This story was published in fall 2022 in “Working for Louisiana: AI in Action.”. Slattery McCollam farms 2,800 acres of sugarcane near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world.
