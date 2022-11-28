ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, LA

houmatimes.com

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Lighting up the riverfront

Residents of Berwick, and from nearby communities, too, gathered Tuesday night, when the annual Christmas lighting turned the town's lighthouse into a giant holiday ornament. Santa Claus also arrived by boat at the town dock and talked with youngsters, including Paisley Mayon, 6, and Kolbe Mayon, 5, in the bottom picture.
BERWICK, LA
stmarynow.com

Great seasons come to an end for Berwick, Patterson

The high school football season ended Friday for Berwick and Patterson, two teams that went deep into the playoffs despite low to middling seeds in Non-Select Division III. In a rare alignment that allowed both east St. Mary teams to host state quarterfinals, Berwick fell 42-14 to Amite, and Patterson dropped a 38-14 decision to Union Parish.
PATTERSON, LA
stmarynow.com

Local authorities report arrests on domestic abuse, terrorizing charges

Area law enforcement agency reported four arrests on domestic abuse or battery of a dating partner charges over the long holiday period, and a Napoleonville man was accused of threatening to shoot a Pierre Part businessman and his employees. Morgan City. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
LIVONIA, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Nov. 25-28

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 7:15 a.m. Area of Sixth Street; Stalled vehicle. 7:58 a.m. 100 block of Oak Street; Complaint. 8:35 a.m. 1300 block of Sixth Street; Complaint. 9:58...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Capital area closures due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions will be closed. No official closures have been announced at this time. Assumption Parish. No official closures have been announced at this time. East...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Louisiana's Tiger Brigade takes part in Warfighter exercise

PINEVILLE – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Lafayette, sent more than 100 soldiers to participate in Warfighter Exercise 23-2 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Oct. 25-Nov. 15. Warfighter exercises are designed to test division level elements who are spread out across the...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Another high-ranking member of Mayor Broome's administration leaving

BATON ROUGE - A second high-ranking city-parish official is leaving Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's administration. Broome announced Wednesday that Darryl Gissel was leaving his post as Chief Administrative Officer. The city named its new CAO Wednesday afternoon, Major General Glenn Curtis, former commander of the Louisiana National Guard under governors...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

DEO RAMKHALAWAN

Deo Ramkhalawan, 71, a native of Mendes Coral Trinidadend Tobago and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his residence. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn more about flooding in the Capital Region. Anytime there is severe weather many in the Capital Region think back to the 2016 flood. It’s what prompted Deitmar Rietschier, the executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, to start examining how rain patterns led to such historic flooding.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

ARTHUR ADAM RULF

Arthur Adam Rulf, 83, a native of Berwick and resident of Stephensville, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Mayon Rulf of Stephensville; son, Andrew Rulf; daughter, Sharon Guidry; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents,...
BERWICK, LA
stmarynow.com

MICHAEL THIBODEAUX

Michael Thibodeaux, 63, a native of Church Point and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at his residence. He is survived by two sisters, Alice Benoit of Patterson and Paula Begnaud of Lacassine; and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents. In...
PATTERSON, LA
stmarynow.com

DOLORES MARIE VINNING SONS

Funeral Mass for Dolores Marie Vinning Sons, resident of Hessmer and formerly of Patterson, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Belledeau with Fr. Kurian Zachariah officiating. Entombment follows in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Dolores Sons, age 84, went...
HESSMER, LA
postsouth.com

Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne retires

Embattled Plaquemine City Police Chief Kenny Payne announced his retirement Monday, Mayor Ed Reeves said. Payne’s retirement notice came after a court appearance Monday in which he entered guilty pleas on two counts of malfeasance in office. The brief handwritten letter POST/SOUTH obtained from the city read:. “Effective today...
PLAQUEMINE, LA

