Watch: Casemiro Incredible Goal For Brazil v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Casemiro has scored an absolute rocket to give Brazil the lead vs Switzerland. Watch it here.
Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
Portugal looking to avoid Brazil by winning World Cup group
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Back-to-back wins. Qualification with a game to spare. Cristiano Ronaldo already among the goal scorers. The group stage could hardly have gone any better for Portugal at the World Cup. There’s still one loose end to tie up. Portugal needs a point in its...
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'This was the night the real Argentina stood up'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Argentina's World Cup graph continues on an upward curve as...
NBC Sports
Portugal beats Uruguay as Bruno continues red-hot World Cup
Portugal made it two wins from two games as Bruno Fernandes scored twice to beat Uruguay 2-0 and advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Fernandes was awarded the opening goal in the 54th minute, perhaps to the dismay of Cristiano Ronaldo, who immediately insisted the he got his head on the ball as it sailed over everyone — himself included, according to the review panel — and found its way into the back of the net from the opposite corner of the penalty area.
sporf.com
Rodrigo Bentancur sets 21st Century World Cup record in 2-0 defeat to Portugal
Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur registered a brilliant stat during his country’s 2-0 defeat to Portugal at the World Cup. The record, which Stats Perform’s South American Twitter account highlighted, demonstrates just how impressive Bentancur was on Monday night. Per OptaJavier (via Twitter), the Spurs midfielder recorded nineteen ball...
Socceroos to face Argentina in World Cup knockouts after Australia’s famous win over Denmark – live reaction
Graham Arnold’s side have made it to the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time since 2006. Join Elias Visontay for reaction as a nation celebrates
Mathew Leckie solo goal sees Australia beat dismal Denmark to reach World Cup round of 16
There may have been bigger shocks at this World Cup but Australia became the first underdog to strike a knockout blow against one of the favourites. Ranked 10th in the world, Denmark contrived to finish fourth in a group containing the Socceroos and Tunisia. The side who led in the Euro 2020 semi-final were never in front in this World Cup and go out embarrassingly early, with one point and one goal to show for their trip to Qatar.Yet if they are underachievers, Australia’s endearing overachievers advance fair and square. They came to Qatar as one of the least...
NBC Sports
Brazil vs Switzerland, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Opening match winners Brazil and Switzerland meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha. FIFA world No. 1 Brazil broke through pesky Serbia for a 2-0 win In Lusail to start the tournament as Richarlison scored two goals — one a ridiculous bit of technique — to get the Brazilians off on the right (and left) foot.
NBC Sports
South Korea vs Portugal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
South Korea have a must-win Group H finale against Portugal, who have already made it through to the last 16 of the World Cup. Heung-min Son has struggled and South Korea have just one point on the board so far from their games against Uruguay and Ghana. Last time out they lost 3-2 to Ghana in excrutiating fashion after fighting back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2. Now more than ever, Son’s country needs him to deliver as he has failed to score or assist in the opening two games and looks extremely frustrated. South Korea must win to have a chance of reaching the last 16 ahead of Uruguay and Ghana.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Portugal
South Korea and Portugal will face each other Friday for a Group H match in Qatar. South Korea has made every World Cup since 1986, so Qatar 2022 makes the 10th straight World Cup in which the country has appeared. South Korea’s best finish was fourth place in 2002 as a host country.
