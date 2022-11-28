ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Resource Fair at Sara J. González Park will offer health screenings, clothes, groceries

The Sara J. González Memorial Park is a small, triangular greenspace situated in Atlanta’s Westside that, since opening in 2018, has become a hub for recreation and key community services. One of those events is happening on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the third annual Winter Resource Fair to provide crucial materials and services to nearby residents.
City of Refuge at max-capacity, launches $25 million campaign to expand services

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the City of Refuge (COR) embarked on a $25 million capital campaign to further help individuals and families in crisis. The investments raised from “Breaking Barriers. Building Momentum” will allow the nonprofit to offer additional affordable housing, provide mental and physical health services and increase pathways to financial success.
