Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
fcnews.org

Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life

COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: Ohio State's Bowl Game Preference Revealed

The Ohio State Buckeyes made the Rose Bowl last year. They don't want to go back this year. Ohio State is still hoping for a College Football Playoff berth, but if they don't make it, the Buckeyes would prefer to not go back to Pasadena. The Buckeyes would prefer to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Brian Hartline Report

Cincinnati has started to reach out to head-coaching candidates for its football program. According to BuckeyeScoop, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the job after there was a lot of speculation that he would be a candidate. This comes after Luke Fickell accepted the Wisconsin job...
CINCINNATI, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State working to flip four-star DE

Ohio State football is in a dark spot following the second loss in a row to Michigan. While many around Buckeye Nation express their opinions on the current and future state of the football program, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff are working to continue to improve on this current season. Additionally, they are also working towards building on the future.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State's possible path to the College Football Playoff

For the second year in a row, Ohio State will not compete in the Big Ten championship game. As the Buckeyes watch Michigan play Purdue on Saturday, they instead will root for chaos and perhaps a way into the College Football Playoff. Ohio State’s possible path to the College Football...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot

The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BM5: So you're telling us there's a chance

Ohio State played dumb and then dumber in the second half against Michigan. However, despite that loss, the Buckeyes still have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. If USC loses to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, the Buckeyes are in. Would they also get in with a TCU loss? Regardless, it was very good news for OSU last evening when the committee placed the Buckeyes at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 6 in the CFP rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

A letter from a very sad Ohio State student

Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
