Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit
A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
fcnews.org
Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life
COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
Report: Ohio State's Bowl Game Preference Revealed
The Ohio State Buckeyes made the Rose Bowl last year. They don't want to go back this year. Ohio State is still hoping for a College Football Playoff berth, but if they don't make it, the Buckeyes would prefer to not go back to Pasadena. The Buckeyes would prefer to...
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
Recruit from Ohio commits to Michigan, says OSU has 'not good energy'
A prominent college football recruit from the state of Ohio is heading to Michigan after revealing a problem he had with the Buckeyes program. Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive lineman from the Cleveland area, has pledged to the Wolverines after saying he didn't get good vibes from Ohio State. ...
Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan
Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked. Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he ...
Yardbarker
Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl
Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
Paul Finebaum Reveals Ohio State's Path To The College Football Playoff
Saturday was brutal for Ohio State fans, as the Buckeyes not only lost to arch rival Michigan, but got run off their home turf in a 45-23 loss. But as demoralizing as the defeat may have been, the team's dream of a national championship might not be totally dead. Ohio State fell to No. 5 in the ...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
College Football World Reacts To Brian Hartline Report
Cincinnati has started to reach out to head-coaching candidates for its football program. According to BuckeyeScoop, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is interviewing for the job after there was a lot of speculation that he would be a candidate. This comes after Luke Fickell accepted the Wisconsin job...
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State working to flip four-star DE
Ohio State football is in a dark spot following the second loss in a row to Michigan. While many around Buckeye Nation express their opinions on the current and future state of the football program, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff are working to continue to improve on this current season. Additionally, they are also working towards building on the future.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio State's possible path to the College Football Playoff
For the second year in a row, Ohio State will not compete in the Big Ten championship game. As the Buckeyes watch Michigan play Purdue on Saturday, they instead will root for chaos and perhaps a way into the College Football Playoff. Ohio State’s possible path to the College Football...
saturdaytradition.com
Boo Corrigan explains committee's thinking behind Michigan, Ohio State's rankings
Boo Corrigan spoke with ESPN’s Rece Davis after the 2nd-to-last College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday. One of the main talking points for the CFP chairman was why Michigan was ranked at No. 2 instead of No. 1 despite an impressive win at Ohio State. On top...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State's No. 5 ranking in CFP top 25 drawing reaction across social media
Ohio State suffered a heavy loss to Michigan to see their hopes of a B1G Championship come to an end. The Buckeyes and Wolverines were ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in the previous week’s College Football Playoff Top 25, respectively. With the Buckeyes’ loss, they dropped to No. 5.
Ohio State legend Troy Smith sends message after Michigan's flag-planting incident
Ohio State football legend Troy Smith made his stance known after Michigan players planted the Block "M" flag onto the turf at Ohio Stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
Simulated BCS ranking has Ohio State ranked higher than College Football Playoff selection committee
Ohio State was dropped to No. 5 by the College Football Playoff selection committee on Tuesday night. If the BCS formula was still used to decide the national championship, though, OSU would be a top-4 team. DraftKings pre-registration is live in the state of Ohio, and it’s the best offer...
Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot
The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
BM5: So you're telling us there's a chance
Ohio State played dumb and then dumber in the second half against Michigan. However, despite that loss, the Buckeyes still have a chance at making the College Football Playoff. If USC loses to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, the Buckeyes are in. Would they also get in with a TCU loss? Regardless, it was very good news for OSU last evening when the committee placed the Buckeyes at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 6 in the CFP rankings.
landgrantholyland.com
A letter from a very sad Ohio State student
Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
