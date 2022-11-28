Scottsdale council OKs High Street Residential rezoning

A mixed-use, multifamily development plan near Scottsdale Road and Gold Dust Avenue took a step forward by a 5-2 city council vote earlier this moth.

Known as High Street Residential, the proposal seeks to build approximately 215 units and 11,000 square feet of nonresidential floor area on a 4.64-acre site west of the southwest corner of Scottsdale and Gold Dust. The site is just north of the municipal boarder of Town of Paradise Valley, near Chaparral High School.

After a 90-minute discussion on the project on Nov. 21, councilors gave the rezoning go-ahead with Vice Mayor Tom Durham and councilors Tammy Caputi, Betty Janik, Linda Milhaven and Solange Whitehead voting to approve. Nay votes were cast by Councilor Kathy Littlefield and Mayor David Ortega.

The project, at 10050 N. Scottsdale Road, is known as High Street Residential Development Plan.

High Street Residential seeks to replace the existing retail strip center, but the existing California Pizza Kitchen restaurant and CVS pharmacy near Scottsdale Road will remain.

Additionally, 32% of the site will be open space, including a pedestrian hardscape, private courtyards and landscape. The areas along east Gold Dust Avenue and the building frontage are to be enhanced with new landscape and open space. Low water use, drought tolerant trees, shrubs and groundcovers with lush materials will be used throughout, plans state.