San Diego, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cohaitungchi.com

The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers

There’s a reason why hiking has soared in popularity in recent years. A nice hike isn‘t just a lovely day in the great outdoors, it can also be a great way to stay in shape. And with New Year’s resolutions looming on the horizon, hiking is poised to be more popular than ever.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?

Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Chance of rain for San Diego

SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Visit Oceanside Welcomes New Team Members as Destination Recovery Outpaces Predictions

Oceanside, Calif.- November 29, 2022— With tourism in Oceanside quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels, Visit Oceanside has expanded its team to ensure it keeps pace with the destination’s exciting evolution into one of SoCal’s most enticing beach destinations. Joining the organization are Tyler Garcia as vice president of business and brand development and Shae Geary as director of communications.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

Wild Holiday returns to San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Zoo Safari Park will once again host Wild Holidays this Christmas season from Nov. 25 through New Year’s Day. This celebration invites guests each year to experiences the Safari Park with a special holiday twist, including festive expeditions of lights and adventures glowing with holiday cheer. Guests can enjoy a variety of live musical performances and magnificent stilt walkers, as well as seasonal culinary delights at the park’s restaurants and food stands.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Families start purchasing Christmas trees across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Locals can start to shop around for their real live Christmas Trees at Pinery Christmas Trees’ location in Del Mar. Trees range from $75 and up and can be purchased at the Del Mar Horse Park. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live on location to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

The Toast(ed) of Oceanside

No stranger to the local food scene, longtime restaurateur and part-time La Jolla resident Sami Ladeki recently opened up his 15th dining location, a brunch and dinner concept just steps from the pedestrian walkway to the beach in Oceanside. Ladeki, the force behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, has launched Toasted Gastrobrunch...
OCEANSIDE, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Lake Calavera and Volcano Hiking Trail

Lake Calavera is a moderate to heavily trafficked hiking trail located in Carlsbad, California. Lake Calavera lies within the Calavera Nature Preserve and is unique in that it lies at the base of Mount Calavera which is an extinct volcano. The entire system is maintained by the City of Carlsbad and is a great place for novice to moderately experienced hikers, dog walkers, and mountain bikers.
CARLSBAD, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego Events Calendar: December 2022

ICA North (Encinitas) hosts Cog•nate Collective in December as part of its ongoing “Limitless Growth, Limited World” exhibition. Starting in November and running through January 1, Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is an after-dark, illuminated trail that runs for a mile and features over a million twinkling lights. Attendees will enjoy towering artistic installations from international artists bursting with color, imagination, sound—and, of course, light—that have all been custom-designed for San Diego. Guests can also toast marshmallows over a fire, drink hot chocolate, and snack on other seasonal treats along the trail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

The mysterious Christmas tree at Cardiff State Beach!

A mysterious Christmas tree appears every year on the sand at South Cardiff State Beach. Nobody knows who places this Tree by the Sea. The annual appearance of the Christmas tree has become a magical holiday tradition in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. The Tree by the Sea has delighted beachgoers for about three decades. You can read more about its history here.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Reduced adoption fees at San Diego Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November was Adopt a Senior Pet Month at the San Diego Humane Society. The humane society offered reduced adoption fees the entire month to encourage San Diegans to adopt senior pets in need of homes. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the San Diego Human...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

PPR and The Rock Church host Silver Pigskin Gala, Nov. 29

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each year the Prep Pigskin Report team gathers in order to honor some of the season’s MVP’s of the county’s high school football leagues. KUSI’s Paul Rudy hosted the 2022 Silver Pigskin Gala at the Rock Church the evening of Nov. 29.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Volcano erupts in Hawai’i for first time in 40 years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The world’s largest active volcano, the Mauna Loa on the Island of Hawai’i, erupted for the first time in 40 years the weekend after Thanksgiving, 2022. The eruption did not originally threaten downhill communities or flights to the island. Up to a quarter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation’s holiday outreach

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays are a tough time for financially insecure families and individuals, especially those with children. Last week, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation announced their holiday giving drive with a focus on seniors. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Board Member Dave Sniff to discuss...
SAN DIEGO, CA

