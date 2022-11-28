Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Impact Signs Wrestler Touted as First Openly Gay Male Wrestler Under Contract, Scott D’Amore Issues Statement
Impact Wrestling has signed Jai Vidal to an exclusive multi-year contract. Vidal is being touted as the first openly gay male wrestler to sign with Impact in its 20 year history. He spoke with Outsports.com and said he was on “cloud nine” after signing his first contract with a major TV promotion.
411mania.com
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Affected By Bray Wyatt Symbol On Raw, Candice LeRae Picks Up Win
– Alexa Bliss looks to be falling under Bray Wyatt’s spell again as seen on this week’s WWE Raw. During tonight’s show, Bliss was backstage with Bianca Belair and Asuka for an interview segment with Cathy Kelley. When Belair began talking, Wyatt’s symbol appeared on the Tron behind them as Bliss was looking down with a blank look to her face. Kelley asked Bliss if she had anything to add to Belair and Asuka’s comments, she blinked out of it and smiled and said that Belair was right and Becky Lynch was a “great call” to join the WarGames team:
411mania.com
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: The Cardonas vs. The Spectaculars
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:. * The Cardonas vs. The Spectaculars (If the Cardonas win, they get five minutes alone with Rolando Freeman; if The Specaaculars win, Rolando will immediately face Matt Cardona for his World Title shot)
wrestletalk.com
Next Challengers For The Usos Undisputed Tag Team Championships Revealed
On tonight’s WWE Raw, a backstage segment set up the next challengers for The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) Undisputed Tag Team Championships. In a backstage segment, the Bloodline interrupted Elias and Matt Riddle chatting. After Elias issued a challenge, The Usos noted that the duo could step up...
411mania.com
MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite
MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
411mania.com
Jai Vidal Signed A Multi-Year Contract With Impact Wrestling
In an interview with LGBT in the Ring (via Fightful, Jai Vidal revealed that he has signed a multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling. Vidal has been appearing as the content creator and executive stylist of Gisele Shaw, and has wrestled twice. Vidal is the first openly gay man to sign with Impact. Tommy Dreamer offered him the contract with the company.
411mania.com
Ten Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced ten matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:. * Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey & Yabo. * Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout. * Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto.
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler On NXT Wrestler At Tonight’s WWE RAW
PWInsider reports that a wrestler from the WWE NXT roster is set for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Norfolk, Virginia. According to the report, Zoey Stark is set to be at the show. Stark recently turned heel on NXT, ending her tag team with Nikkita Lyons.
411mania.com
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146 Results: Sanity Reunites
PROGRESS Wrestling held their Chapter 146 event, “They Think It’s All Over”, last night at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. The show featured a mini-Sanity reunion, as Big Damo and Axel Tischer teamed up. The two were part of the WWE group as Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. Here are results, via the official website:
411mania.com
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More
WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:. What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network. A cataclysmic lineup of new and original...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Explains What He Wants For His Son Brock In Wrestling
Few people understand the highs and lows of professional wrestling more than Arn Anderson, but that didn't stop his son Brock from getting into the business himself. Even though he revealed on his "ARN" podcast that "it's been his choice" if he became a wrestler, there is no doubt Brock has a good learning tool. But, that doesn't mean Arn is pushing things, and Brock's favorite match isn't even one of his, instead, it's The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels from WrestleMania 25.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl. * Athena...
411mania.com
Wrestling Agent Barry Bloom on Negotiating Scott Hall’s Landmark WCW Contract
– During a recent interview with Talk is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed negotiating Scott Hall’s landmark contract with WCW in 1996. Bloom discussed getting a guaranteed contract deal for Scott Hall in 1996, which were largely unprecedented for that in WCW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
411mania.com
Bianca Belair on the Pressure of Her Title Run, How WWE Feels Like NXT Now
– During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews ahead of WWE Survivor Series, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair discussed her title run and how the main WWE roster feels more like NXT now. Below are some highlights:. Belair on being the second-longest reigning Raw...
411mania.com
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will bring back Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TNT:. * Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal: Competitors TBA. * Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia &...
tjrwrestling.net
IMPACT Wrestling Champions Get New Title Belts [Photos]
The championship belts of IMPACT Wrestling have gotten an upgrade!. Holding a championship is wrestling’s highest honor, but between the rigors wrestlers’ schedules as well as the danger of being caught in a scuffle, championship belts run the risk of dulling over time. In order to keep up a pristine and prestigious image, the champions of IMPACT Wrestling recently received brand new title belts as made by Top Rope Belts. The belts haven’t been redesigned, but have instead been re-made as the other belts were showing signs of age.
411mania.com
Booker T Found The Elite’s CM Punk References on AEW Dynamite ‘Distasteful’
Booker T was not a fan of The Elite making references to their altercation with CM Punk at AEW Dynamite. As noted, the Elite’s match on last week’s Dynamite in Chicago included several references to their All Out altercation with Punk including Kenny Omega biting PAC and more. Booker weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says Ricky Steamboat Is Welcome Back in AEW At Any Time, Would Consider Letting Him Wrestle There
During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestlingnews.co), Tony Khan was asked by Tommy Dreamer about the possibility of Ricky Steamboat having his final match in AEW. Khan seemed to be open to the idea, as well as having Steamboat return in any capacity. Steamboat previously appeared for AEW as a guest timekeeper.
411mania.com
Arn Anderson Explains Why WCW’s Black Scorpion Angle Failed, Why Jim Herd Disliked Ric Flair
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” talked about the infamous Black Scorpion angle in 1990 WCW. Arn talked about what he thought about it, Ole Anderson doing the voice, why Jim Herd wanted to do it, and who Arn would have picked for the Black Scorpion if he had a say. Check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Reportedly Requested Brian Kendrick for WWE Survivor Series
– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick was backstage at WWE Survivor Series over the weekend and helped produce the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Kendrick helped Jason Jordan produce the match. Dave Meltzer provided more details on Kendrick working the event on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
Comments / 0