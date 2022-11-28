Local sleeping bag drive for those experiencing homelessness

To help the more than 1,900 people experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is organizing a sleeping bag drive.

Donations of sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, hygiene products, thermal underwear, scarves and backpacks will be accepted.

In order to receive donated goods, those experiencing homelessness will need to attend a distribution event on Friday, December 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last at each office of the Public Defender.

Homeless outreach teams and community partners are currently working to inform clients of the donations that will be made available to them at the event.

Physical donations may be made through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 12.

New or lightly used donations are being accepted during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Public Defender’s offices.

The Santa Barbara office is located at 1100 Anacapa Street.

The Santa Maria office is located at 312-P East Cook Street, in Building A.

Financial donations will also be accepted, for the purchase of new sleeping bags and undergarments, and are tax-deductible through the Public Defender’s partnership with the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara.

Financial donations may also be made online .

For more information, contact the County Public Defender’s office; in Santa Barbara, at (805) 568-3470; or in Santa Maria, at (805) 346-7500.