DPS: 3-year-old girl dies after 2-vehicle crash in Kleberg County

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a two vehicle crash that took place in Kleberg County last week, that resulted in the death of 3-year-old girl.

DPS officials said in a release, on Nov. 22, the girl from Falfurrias died at Driscoll Children's Hospital due to injuries sustained from the crash that happened a day prior.

The crash happened on U.S. Hwy -7 in Kleberg County at about 11 a.m. on Nov. 21, after the driver of a silver Hyundai Tucson was exiting the Valero gas station by turning north on Hwy-77.

The release states the driver of the Hyundai attempted to cross the southbound lane and was struck on the driver side rear door by a gray Nissan Quest that was traveling southbound.

"The collision caused the Hyundai to travel airborne and spin approximately three times before coming to rest facing east on the northbound shoulder on (Hwy-77)," the release states.

Those involved in the accident were then transported to Christus Spohn Hospital, while the girl was sent to DCH, where she later died. The 3-year-old was a passenger in the Hyundai.

DPS officials said the crash is still under investigation.

