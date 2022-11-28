ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kleberg County, TX

DPS: 3-year-old girl dies after 2-vehicle crash in Kleberg County

By Frank Cardenas
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kU3P_0jQ6rOys00

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a two vehicle crash that took place in Kleberg County last week, that resulted in the death of 3-year-old girl.

DPS officials said in a release, on Nov. 22, the girl from Falfurrias died at Driscoll Children's Hospital due to injuries sustained from the crash that happened a day prior.

The crash happened on U.S. Hwy -7 in Kleberg County at about 11 a.m. on Nov. 21, after the driver of a silver Hyundai Tucson was exiting the Valero gas station by turning north on Hwy-77.

The release states the driver of the Hyundai attempted to cross the southbound lane and was struck on the driver side rear door by a gray Nissan Quest that was traveling southbound.

"The collision caused the Hyundai to travel airborne and spin approximately three times before coming to rest facing east on the northbound shoulder on (Hwy-77)," the release states.

Those involved in the accident were then transported to Christus Spohn Hospital, while the girl was sent to DCH, where she later died. The 3-year-old was a passenger in the Hyundai.

DPS officials said the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Comments / 2

Related
southtexascommunitynews.com

Single Vehicle Accident FM 70 Bishop

BISHOP (News Release) - This morning at around 3:30 a.m., Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers, along with Nueces County PCT-3 Constable and Nueces County Sheriff Office Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers, and first responders from Nueces County ESD-3 Fire and Rescue and ESD-6 EMS, were on the scene of a single vehicle traffic accident in the area of FM 70 & CR 67, outside of Bishop.
BISHOP, TX
kwhi.com

CORPUS CHRISTI WOMAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

Giving a fictitious name did not help a Corpus Christi woman Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 8:50, Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Highway 290 East in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female on location who provided a fictitious name. The female was positively identified as Alexandra Saldana, 24 of Corpus Christi, and was found to have a parole warrant out for her arrest. Saldana was taken into custody for the warrant as well as Failure to ID by a Fugitive Giving False Info.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Highway 358 eastbound near Greenwood reopened after being shut down due to crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have reopened Highway 358 eastbound (SPID) at Greenwood after cleaning up wreckage of a crash. CCPD officers responded to the crash right around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials with the department said the driver that caused the accident was coming off the Crosstown exchange onto Highway 358 when he tried to get into an already occupied lane, hitting one car. That car then went into the lane next to them, hitting another car.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YAHOO!

Man killed by police after domestic disturbance in Central Corpus Christi identified

The man fatally shot by Corpus Christi police on Friday has been identified. Around 6 p.m. on Friday, police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at the 3000 block of Antelope Street for a domestic disturbance where a woman reported her boyfriend had hurt himself, injured her and threatened to use weapons against officers if they arrived on scene, according to police Chief Mike Markle.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Two gunfire incidents remain under scrutiny

The Port Aransas Police Department is not yet releasing further information on two recent incidents involving gunfire as both cases are still under investigation. At press time, police were still gathering evidence on the cases that will be submitted to the Nueces County District Attorney’s Office. A grand jury hearing with the district attorney’s office will decide if charges will […]
ValleyCentral

Four people in Hidalgo County hospitals with influenza

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported four people are hospitalized with influenza as of Monday. The active patient count reflects the daily count of anyone hospitalized within any Hidalgo County hospital. As of Monday, the county did not report any patients with influenza in the intensive care unit. The county will continue to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Traffic Stop in Robstown Leads to Meth and Xanax Found

ROBSTOWN (News Release) - This morning, Nueces County Precinct Five Constables conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Nueces Street. After observing several vehicle violations, and Investigation led to a vehicle search resulting in the discovery of several Xanax bars and a meth pipe. Clarissa...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Home Grown Business Helps Disabled Aransas Pass Woman Get Back on Her Feet

, , , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: HASKETT STREET BAKERY, ARANSAS PASS Sugar and spice and everything nice. A professional costume designer by trade, sidelined by disability, turned her passion for baking into supplemental income. Cynthis Hamilton, 58, uses both kitchens of her Aransas Pass duplex to prepare mouthwatering desserts and tasty treats, the extra money she earns only enough to meet a threshold determined by the government due to the entitlement payments she receives. But that’s OK, because Hamilton and friend, as well as tenant Jane Smith, 65, are having the best times of their lives with Haskett...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
aransaspassprogress.com

Aransas Pass Church Deacon Searches for Father’s True Past

VETERAN’S VOICES: MANUEL PROVENCIO, U.S. ARMYEditor’s note: This is the first time Veteran’s Voices has featured an individual, posthumously, whose ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy