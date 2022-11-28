Read full article on original website
3 former Cleveland Cavaliers who could be helping the team right now
The Cleveland Cavaliers could use some help on defense. We knew that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell wouldn’t be the best defensive unit in the NBA, and at least Mitchell is trying but the two fo them together have just been plain awful. They’re easy to beat off the dribble and Garland doesn’t do a great job keeping his heels off the floor. It’s no wonder the Cavs can be beaten with the extra pass.
NBA Power Rankings: Suns and Cavs Continue to Rise
Checking in on every team after Thanksgiving weekend.
Bradley Beal reacts to Kristaps Porzingis’ ridiculous 41-point game for Wizards
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal couldn’t help but be impressed after Kristaps Porzingis showed the Minnesota Timberwolves who is the best shooting big man in the NBA today. Porzingis erupted for 41 points behind his 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. He was 12-of-18 from the field in total,...
NBA Power Rankings, Week 7: Warriors, Cavs bounce back as Mavs, Jazz fall
In a league like the NBA, depth will eventually make an indelible impact on a team’s fortunes, and we see that here in our Week 7 NBA Power Rankings. That’s also what we have seen as we enter the last few days of November. On one hand, some ballyhooed teams with big names are finally playing to their potential. On the other hand, several teams that started strong are now getting a strong dose of reality. The Warriors, Cavs, and Pelicans are examples of the former, while the Jazz, Mavs, and Blazers represent the latter. As we begin the final month of the calendar year this week, it will certainly be very interesting to see which teams will continue to rise to the top.
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
Wolves lose KAT, get routed by Wizards
Kristaps Porzingis was on fire in the first half before Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a leg injury.
Wizards Dominate the Wolves 142-127 for Win #11
WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards returned home Monday night after a three-game road trip. The Wizards went 0-3 on the road trip. Losing twice to Miami and once to Boston. The Wizards once again have not been able to capitalize against teams without their superstar in the lineup. Miami was without Jimmy Butler and Boston did not play Jayson Tatum.
Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions
The Washington Wizards (11-10) visit Barclays Center Wednesday to take on the Brooklyn Nets (11-11). Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wizards vs. Nets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Wizards torched the Timberwolves on Monday,...
Ben Simmons' Injury Status In Magic-Nets Game
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game.
Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
3 Patrick Kane trade packages with the Boston Bruins
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the worst teams in the entire National Hockey League. They got off to a hot start so they aren’t at the bottom of the overall league standings yet but they will be in short order. Right now, they should trade Patrick Kane as...
Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton feel ‘different energy’ in Sacramento as Kings stomp Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton was cheered while Buddy Hield was booed in the Kings’ win over the Pacers. Here’s what they had to say about it.
Kevin Durant scores 39 points, Nets beat Wizards 113-107
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 113-107 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory. Durant was 13 for 20 from the field and hit all 11 of his free throws in 37 minutes after scoring a season-high 45 points Monday night in a victory over Orlando.
FanDuel Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 if ONE Point is Scored in ANY NFL Game This Week
The Patriots and Bills square off on Thursday Night Football in a critical AFC East battle to kick off an important NFL Week 13. With sports betting now live in Maryland, you've got a chance to win BIG thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook's sensational promo for Maryland users: Bet $5, Win $200 if at least one point is scored in ANY NFL game this week! Here's how it works and what to do:
Washington plays Charlotte, aims to break road skid
Washington Wizards (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to break its four-game road skid when the Wizards visit Charlotte. The Hornets are 2-5 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference...
Timberwolves vs. Wizards odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 28 predictions from proven computer model
The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-10) will be looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Washington Wizards (10-10) on Monday night. Minnesota is coming off one of its worst outings of the year, getting blown out by Golden State in a 137-114 final on Sunday. Washington has lost three straight games, including a 130-121 loss to Boston yesterday.
Boston hosts Miami following Tatum's 49-point showing
Miami Heat (10-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Miami Heat after Jayson Tatum scored 49 points in the Boston Celtics' 134-121 win over the Miami Heat. The Celtics are 12-4 in conference matchups. Boston is...
After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes
At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Game Preview
The Hornets face off against last year's Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics in TD Garden at 7:30 PM EST. The Celtics are without a doubt the best team in the NBA currently, as they hold a record of 16-4. The Celtics have won their last 12 out of 13 games, with their only loss coming to the Chicago Bulls over that stretch. The Hornets are coming off of two straight wins, which is the first time they've accomplished that feat this season. The Celtics are 9-1 at home this season and they've won their last eight at home. The Hornets are 3-8 on the road and they've lost eight out of nine road games. The Hornets certainly have a tough task ahead of them tonight.
NFL Week 13 picks: Eagles beat Titans; Vikings edge Jets; Cowboys, Chargers win
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 13. The Eagles will take down the Titans while the Chargers win and Rams lose.
