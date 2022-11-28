Mobile home destroyed in fire on Islander Drive

Firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out on the 2900 block of Islander Drive at a mobile home just after 10:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

According to crews, the mobile home was completely destroyed in Monday morning's fire, and another home next door was heavily damaged.

Firefighters said there were no injuries in the fire, and the family pet was found unharmed.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department will continue to investigate the cause of Monday morning's blaze.