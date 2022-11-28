Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Senior Outreach Services looking for volunteers to help elderly citizens in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Senior Outreach Services (SOS) program is part of the The Sanford Center for Aging at UNR. It was founded in 2002 with the goal to provide support to Washoe County’s most vulnerable elders through trained volunteers that help seniors “Age in Place,” and allow them to stay in their homes as long as possible.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada Boy Scouts carry out a time-honored holiday tradition
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Christmas tree is a holiday symbol, immune to the passage of time. This tree lot proves it. “Troop 107 has been selling trees since World War II. Only missed a couple of years during the war,” said Eric Dewitt-Smith, Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop 107. Every...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Diabetes Association prepares for 6th annual Winter Wonderland fundraiser at Atlantis Casino
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This Thursday, the Nevada Diabetes Association is hosting its 6th Annual Winter Wonderland at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. The event features winter-themed samples from the region’s best restaurants and bars, as well as a friendly competition among food and beverage vendors. NDA director of...
Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza
Every Tuesday at 5 p.m., a grassroots group of volunteers who call themselves Family Soup Mutual Aid hands out hot food, hygiene supplies, warm clothes, fentanyl testing strips and Narcan to the unhoused population at the Reno City Plaza. The post Tuesday night tradition brings unhoused population to Reno city plaza appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Get one-of-a-kind Christmas presents at the Magic of Santa Craft Faire in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The whole community is invited to the annual Magic of Santa Craft Faire at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center this weekend. Organizers, Dan and Paula Clements from Tanner’s Marketplace, stopped by Morning Break to tell us all about the event’s 43rd year. There will be...
KOLO TV Reno
The Reno Dance Company bringing The Nutcracker back to Grand Sierra Resort
A winter storm will bring heavy Sierra snow and valley wind, rain, and snow on Thursday. Expect widespread road controls in the mountains, with winter travel possible by afternoon and evening on the Sierra Front. After a chilly break Friday and Saturday, another storm will bring more snow Saturday night into Sunday. Be prepared and keep travel plans flexible. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Eddy House accepting donations for Giving Tuesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Giving Tuesday and there are several charities in Northern Nevada you can donate to. One of them is Eddy House. Their mission is to help 18 to 24 year olds who are homeless or at risk. The nonprofit is marking its 11th anniversary this year, so they’re looking to raise 11-thousand dollars.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
KOLO TV Reno
Festival of Winter Lights returns to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The second annual Festival of Winter Lights will be returning to South Lake Tahoe next weekend. The outdoor market style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit spreads holiday cheer with handcrafted wooden toys for kids
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -This year, the Nevada Woodchucks (501-C3) built over 15,000 wooden toys to donate to local non-profits dedicated to supporting underprivileged kids. “We start mid-January and go all the way through Thanksgiving; making, painting, cutting, sanding toys,” said Julia Tachihara, Assistant Toy Director with the Nevada Woodchucks.
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects children’s gift stockings for Operation Stocking Stuffer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving is behind us which means we’re all turning our attention to the biggest holiday of the year: Christmas! While lots of organizations and businesses are collecting toys for kids throughout Northern Nevada, Catholic Charities (CCNN) is specifically requesting stockings stuffed full of goodies for kids ages infant to 18.
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view. “George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property. Located on State...
Sierra storm warning includes Tahoe, up to 2 feet of snow
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra, including Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops.
UNR NevadaNews
New agreement provides for 4-H Camp & Learning Center in southern Nevada
A collaborative agreement among University of Nevada, Reno Extension; Clark County; and Lincoln County will soon bring new educational and outdoor experiences to youth in southern Nevada. The agreement, approved by the Nevada Board of Regents at its September meeting, will provide a venue for a 4-H camp and youth...
KOLO TV Reno
Pack Provisions seeking donations for UNR students
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno is seeking donations for student food insecurity as part of Giving Tuesday. From now through the end of the year, the University and Pack Provisions are asking for community assistance to raise $25,000 to support students in need. Pack Provisions is a service that offers perishable and nonperishable foods, grocery funds, school supplies, hygiene items and more to University community members. During the 2021-2022 academic year, the pantry accommodated more than 4,500 visits and gave out more than 23,000 pounds of food to students.
fox5ny.com
RIP Rudolph: Bear takes on inflatable Christmas reindeer at Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nevada - One bear clearly has no Christmas spirit this year. David Lester from Zephyr Cove, Nevada woke up Saturday to find his Christmas decorations in disarray — and the culprit was caught on camera. Lester’s security camera caught the incident on video, which shows a bear...
FOX Reno
A heartwarming homecoming for UNR student who lost family in fiery crash
Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — UNR freshman Timmy Hardin, was welcomed back to Reno with a heartwarming homecoming around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Hardin lost his entire family in a car crash about two weeks ago when they were driving from Las Vegas to Reno to visit him for Parent's Weekend.
Thrillist
This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey
Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
2news.com
Final Litter of Rescue Pups Now Available at Nevada Humane Society
A few months ago, the Nevada Humane Society helped the ASPCA with an animal cruelty case in Southern Nevada. Hundreds of dogs were involved, and three litters of puppies came to the NHS shelter in Reno, looking for a new beginning. "They're all getting a fresh, brand-new start, and we're...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations
STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
Comments / 0