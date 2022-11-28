ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada Boy Scouts carry out a time-honored holiday tradition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Christmas tree is a holiday symbol, immune to the passage of time. This tree lot proves it. “Troop 107 has been selling trees since World War II. Only missed a couple of years during the war,” said Eric Dewitt-Smith, Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop 107. Every...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Reno Dance Company bringing The Nutcracker back to Grand Sierra Resort

A winter storm will bring heavy Sierra snow and valley wind, rain, and snow on Thursday. Expect widespread road controls in the mountains, with winter travel possible by afternoon and evening on the Sierra Front. After a chilly break Friday and Saturday, another storm will bring more snow Saturday night into Sunday. Be prepared and keep travel plans flexible. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Eddy House accepting donations for Giving Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Giving Tuesday and there are several charities in Northern Nevada you can donate to. One of them is Eddy House. Their mission is to help 18 to 24 year olds who are homeless or at risk. The nonprofit is marking its 11th anniversary this year, so they’re looking to raise 11-thousand dollars.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Festival of Winter Lights returns to South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The second annual Festival of Winter Lights will be returning to South Lake Tahoe next weekend. The outdoor market style event will be held in the parking lot of the Lake Tahoe Historical Museum on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Local non-profit spreads holiday cheer with handcrafted wooden toys for kids

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -This year, the Nevada Woodchucks (501-C3) built over 15,000 wooden toys to donate to local non-profits dedicated to supporting underprivileged kids. “We start mid-January and go all the way through Thanksgiving; making, painting, cutting, sanding toys,” said Julia Tachihara, Assistant Toy Director with the Nevada Woodchucks.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects children’s gift stockings for Operation Stocking Stuffer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanksgiving is behind us which means we’re all turning our attention to the biggest holiday of the year: Christmas! While lots of organizations and businesses are collecting toys for kids throughout Northern Nevada, Catholic Charities (CCNN) is specifically requesting stockings stuffed full of goodies for kids ages infant to 18.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view. “George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property. Located on State...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
UNR NevadaNews

New agreement provides for 4-H Camp & Learning Center in southern Nevada

A collaborative agreement among University of Nevada, Reno Extension; Clark County; and Lincoln County will soon bring new educational and outdoor experiences to youth in southern Nevada. The agreement, approved by the Nevada Board of Regents at its September meeting, will provide a venue for a 4-H camp and youth...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pack Provisions seeking donations for UNR students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno is seeking donations for student food insecurity as part of Giving Tuesday. From now through the end of the year, the University and Pack Provisions are asking for community assistance to raise $25,000 to support students in need. Pack Provisions is a service that offers perishable and nonperishable foods, grocery funds, school supplies, hygiene items and more to University community members. During the 2021-2022 academic year, the pantry accommodated more than 4,500 visits and gave out more than 23,000 pounds of food to students.
RENO, NV
Thrillist

This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey

Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Final Litter of Rescue Pups Now Available at Nevada Humane Society

A few months ago, the Nevada Humane Society helped the ASPCA with an animal cruelty case in Southern Nevada. Hundreds of dogs were involved, and three litters of puppies came to the NHS shelter in Reno, looking for a new beginning. "They're all getting a fresh, brand-new start, and we're...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Luxury condo development in Stateline accepting reservations

STATELINE, Nev. — A new luxury condominium development under construction on top of Kingsbury Grade is accepting reservations for residences that range from $1.5 million to $3.7 million. “The Peak” will feature 41 mountain modern residences perched on the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada, offering scenic views of...
STATELINE, NV

