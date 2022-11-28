RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada, Reno is seeking donations for student food insecurity as part of Giving Tuesday. From now through the end of the year, the University and Pack Provisions are asking for community assistance to raise $25,000 to support students in need. Pack Provisions is a service that offers perishable and nonperishable foods, grocery funds, school supplies, hygiene items and more to University community members. During the 2021-2022 academic year, the pantry accommodated more than 4,500 visits and gave out more than 23,000 pounds of food to students.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO